‘Is Anyone Else Seeing This?’ Bill Maher announces 13th HBO comedy special

HBO/Greg Endries

Real Time host Bill Maher has announced his 13th comedy special for HBO. 

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? debuts in January on the network and will be recorded in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, Illinois.

The comedian and Club Random podcast host noted in the announcement, “I almost called this special You Won’t Feel Safe, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t.”

Seemingly prescient after the results of the 2024 election, Maher added, “This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that’s for everybody.”

Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s EVP of Late Night & Specials Programming, trumpeted, “Bill’s comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part of HBO for 12 specials and 22 seasons of Real Time with Bill Maher. We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special.”

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with million
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe — tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked
“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

With Deadpool & Wolverine giving both heroes a billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus took a deep dive into which of its heroes have been the most profitable.

The company looked at box office receipts and also available merchandise on the Disney Store and Marvel’s official marketplace for Iron Man, Captain America and all their super-powered pals, grading each on a scale of 1 through 10.

Fittingly, billionaire playboy Tony Stark ended up on top.

Robert Downey Jr.’s run as Stark/Iron Man spans 10 films — including one cameo in 2009’s The Incredible Hulk — that earned more than $12 billion altogether. And the character’s merchandise sales make a mint, too.  

Coming in second was Spider-Man. Tom Holland‘s run as the webslinger spanned six films, including a trilogy of his own, earning $9.86 billion.  According to the analysis, Spidey leads the MCU in available merchandise, with 63 items available at those sites.

Third place belongs to Captain America. Chris Evans‘ run as the spangly hero generated $9.94 billion. 

Their fellow Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ranked fourth and fifth on the list.

ScarJo’s character made nine MCU appearances, raking in more than $10 billion worldwide. But while she only has three items for sale on those official sites, they have a high average selling price of $154 per item.

 Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has appeared in eight films that collectively earned a worldwide box office total of more than $10 billion, though his 15 available items average $45.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Marvel Studios reportedly setting up ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for an awards season run
Marvel Studios

With the movie raking in $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26, Marvel Studios is reportedly hoping to add some Oscar gold to the red and yellow color scheme of Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney, plans to submit the smash hit for consideration come awards season, with a push for producer and star Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes in the Outstanding Performance in an Actor in a Comedy category for playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool. 

But the trade says Marvel Studios also has their sights set on Oscar consideration for Hugh Jackman in the Supporting Actor category.

While his screen time was significantly longer than Angela Bassett‘s was in Marvel’s first Oscar-nominated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one scene in particular where Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine verbally rages at Reynolds’ character is a turning point in the film, and one could easily see the studio using that scene to bolster its case.

In fact, sources tell Variety that Marvel Studios plans to submit Jackman in the supporting actor category “across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice.” 

