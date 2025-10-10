Is Lady Gaga appearing in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?

Lady Gaga attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Variety reports the famously fashionable singer will be making an appearance in the Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway-led sequel. In between tour stops on her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga was spotted in Milan, where the film is currently shooting.

ABC Audio has reached out to Gaga’s reps for confirmation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June, but details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Streep and Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It looks like Ike Barinholtz will take on the role of Elon Musk.

The actor is in negotiations to star as the businessman and former senior adviser to the president of the United States in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Artificial, ABC Audio has learned.

If cast, Barinholtz would join the previously announced Andrew Garfield, Anora breakout Yura Borisov and Cooper Koch in the movie.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Simon Rich wrote the film’s script. He will also produce along with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.

Artificial marks the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. It will also serve as the opening night film at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26.

In brief: Jai Courtney joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’ and more

Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole HauserKelly ReillyFinn LittleAnnette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he’s meant to be …

Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn‘s superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor’s Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch …

Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller OctoberDeadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween …

‘Saturday Night Live’ adds five new cast members ahead of season 51
New ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. (Andrew Thomas, Jim Cambridge, Cobey Arner)

Five new faces are joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

NBC has announced the addition of five new featured players to the cast of the long-running sketch comedy series ahead of the upcoming season 51.

The new cast members are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneBen MarshallKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

While four of the new hires are brand-new members of the SNL family, Marshall joined the show’s writing staff in 2021. He frequently appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy‘s digital shorts and now will be part of the cast for his fifth season working on the show.

Brennan, Culhane, Patterson and Slowikowska all join the show for their first seasons. Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy back in 2023 and has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Culhane is known for his viral TikTok videos and for being a regular on Dropout TV. Patterson is a stand-up comedian who is a regular on the comedy podcast Kill Tony, while Slowikowska is known for her viral comedy videos, and has appeared in Tires and What We Do in the Shadows.

This casting news comes after several cast members announced their departures from SNLHeidi GardnerMichael LongfellowDevon Walker and Emil Wakim have all exited the show ahead of this upcoming season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres on Oct. 4.

