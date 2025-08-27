‘Is This Thing On?’ Will Arnett, Laura Dern star in trailer for Bradley Cooper’s latest film

‘Is This Thing On?’ Will Arnett, Laura Dern star in trailer for Bradley Cooper’s latest film

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett pose at the opening night after party for the new play ‘Goodnight, Oscar’ on Broadway on April 24, 2023, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)

The first trailer for Bradley Cooper‘s latest film, Is This Thing On?, has arrived.

Searchlight Pictures released the teaser trailer for the A Star is Born and Maestro director’s latest film on Tuesday.

Will Arnett stars alongside Laura Dern in the upcoming comedic drama film.

“As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Arnett’s Alex trying his hand at stand-up comedy at New York’s Comedy Cellar.

“I think I’m getting a divorce,” he says to an unforgiving crowd. “What tipped me off was that I’m living in an apartment on my own.”

In addition to directing, Cooper co-wrote the film’s screenplay alongside Arnett and Mark Chappell. He also co-stars as part of the ensemble cast that includes Andra DayAmy SedarisSean HayesChristine EbersoleCiarán Hinds and Scott Icenogle.

Is This Thing On? will serve as the closing night selection at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Oct. 10. It arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action series coming to Netflix
‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action series coming to Netflix
A visitor dressed with a costume of Dorian Arno, a character from “Assassin’s Creed Unity” poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week, a trade fair for video games on October 29, 2015 in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

One of the most popular video game franchises is getting a series adaptation.

Netflix has greenlit a live-action TV series adaptation based on Assassin’s Creed.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Patino and Wiener said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.”

More than anything, however, the show’s creators say Assassin’s Creed is about the value of human connection across time.

“And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” Patino and Wiener said.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlize Theron has no interest in dating within the entertainment industry
Charlize Theron has no interest in dating within the entertainment industry
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Charlize Theron is opening up about her dating preferences.

The actress, 49, said she has no interest in dating someone who also works in the entertainment industry while guesting on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy.

“I don’t think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing,” Theron said. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m not saying that it’s not binary. I just think that in general it’s not a good thing for me.”

The actress, who is a mother to daughters Jackson Theron and August Theron, said she has been trying out dating lately.

“I can tell [you] that no man’s moving into our house while my daughters are there,” Theron said.

The actress also revealed she recently had a hookup with a 26-year-old.

“I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ so I just want to say this in perspective,” Theron said. “I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f****** amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. OK.'”

Theron stars in the new film The Old Guard 2, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hamilton’ coming to movie theaters to celebrate 10th anniversary
‘Hamilton’ coming to movie theaters to celebrate 10th anniversary
Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. is Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton,’ the filmed version of the original Broadway production. (Disney)

Don’t miss your shot to be in the movie theater where it happens.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to cinemas. This theatrical release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be available to watch in theaters. An exclusive prologue called Reuniting the Revolution will appear along with the musical. It includes interviews with the original cast and its creators as they reflect on the impact Hamilton had on their lives.

Director Thomas Kail says the Hamilton team is thrilled the show will be in theaters.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” Kail said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

A premiere screening event will take place on Sept. 3 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available on Aug. 11. There will also be a free ticket lottery distribution available at The Public Theater on Sept. 3 and a free standby line in Central Park. All of the advance ticket donations will go toward The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted ahead of its Broadway transfer.

Hamilton tells the story of the titular American founding father. It won 11 Tony Awards and is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Original Broadway cast members Daveed DiggsRenée Elise GoldsberryJonathan GroffChristopher JacksonLeslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo star alongside Miranda in the filmed version, which was captured in June 2016.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.