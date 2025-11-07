Isaac Keys says his character wants ‘to bring the people together’ in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

After teetering between the streets and a better life, Diamond Sampson returns to season 3 of Power Book IV: Force with his mind fully focused on the streets and his CBI drug organization. Isaac Keys, who returns as Diamond for the show’s final season, says his character’s goal is to create “peace in a violent society.”

In previous seasons of Force, Diamond spent 15 years in jail, leaving his CBI drug organization to his brother Jenard, who kept the org afloat in his absence. Upon his release, he encountered Tommy Egan, a drug dealer from New York who was trying to take over the Chicago drug game.

“[Diamond]’s in that tug-of-war of trying to bring the people together. All he wants … is people to come and just act right,” Keys tells ABC Audio. “He wants to bring Tommy over here and act right, bring his brother and act right. But because they don’t get along, he’s always caught into that [quandary] of trying figure out what the heck is going on.” 

Diamond eventually teams up with Tommy, causing Jenard to feel overlooked for his hard work. The move causes Jenard to grow jealous of Tommy and plan ways to take him out of the game.

Season 3 of Force returns to Starz Friday; it’s the final season of the Power Book IV series. Kris D. Lofton stars as Jenard, while Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy.

In brief: Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell team up for rom-com and more
Paul Dano is set to star in the upcoming A24 film The Chaperones. Variety reports that the actor will join the previously announced cast of Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, who acted together in the recent thriller The Long Walk. The Chaperones is set in the days after Christmas. It follows three friends who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country …

Thomasin McKenzie is taking on the role of Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming film Dinner with Audrey. Deadline reports Ansel Elgort will co-star alongside her as designer Count Hubert de Givenchy. The movie tells the story of the pair’s 40-year friendship over the course of a magical night in Paris. The Wayfarer Studios film will be directed by Abe Sylvia from a script by Kara Holden

Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are teaming up for a new rom-com. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming film That Time We Met. Theater Camp co-director Nick Lieberman will helm the film from a script by Mitchell Winkie. The upcoming film follows a new couple who discover their unborn child is destined to save humanity’s future. The only issue is they’ve had one date, and they hate each other …

Rufus Sewell enjoys ‘The Diplomat’s’ surprises just as much as the fans
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat.’ (Netflix)

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Diplomat is out now, and like previous seasons, fans should expect to see a whole lot of twists, turns and surprises. And at least one of the show’s actors likes to experience those, as well.

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler, husband of Keri Russell’s U.K. ambassador Kate Wyler. He tells ABC Audio that when it comes to the scripts, he prefers to stay in the dark as much as possible.

“What I always ask is, if it’s something that Hal would know, then I wanna know it to the best that they can do,” he says. “Otherwise, I like to be surprised along with everyone else. I mean, not at the same time, obviously. I don’t wanna wait until it comes out.”

But once he knows what’s going to happen, Sewell says it’s “surprisingly easy” for him not to spill any secrets.

“Unfortunately, it’s also surprisingly easy for me not to remember the things I’m supposed to remember,” he adds.

While viewers may sometimes question Hal’s motives, Sewell has no doubt his character is “100 percent behind” Kate, but notes he’s also “100 percent behind himself, too.”

“I enjoy and relish his faults and his blind spots,” he says. “But I won’t accept other people’s descriptions of his blind spots that I do not think are true.”

This season, The West Wing’s Bradley Whitford joins the cast as the husband of now-President Grace Penn, played by his former West Wing castmate Allison Janney.

Sewell says series creator Debora Cahn has been smart to not “lean into” their past too much, while still giving fans that nostalgic feeling.

“I think the characters are so distinct … they’re not the same characters,” he says. “But we do get [the] benefit of that kind of inner warmth.” 

In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more
A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

