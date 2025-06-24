Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire to bring end to ’12 DAY WAR,’ Trump says

Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire to bring end to ’12 DAY WAR,’ Trump says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/ Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on social media Monday evening that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, signaling a possible end to nearly two weeks of escalating air assaults by the two countries.

The agreement described by Trump involved two 12-hour ceasefire periods, starting at about 12 a.m. EDT starting with Iran. That would come “when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions,” Trump said in the Truth Social post.

Israel would then follow with a second 12-hour ceasefire, Trump said.

After 24 hours, the war would be officially declared ended, according to Trump.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,'” Trump wrote in the post.
In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement, neither Israeli nor Iranian officials publicly commented on the proposal.

In the final hours before the ceasefire was set to go into effect, under the terms described by Trump, Israel said Iran had launched a barrage of missiles, killing at least three people.

Earlier, in a post on social media, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi had denied there was a ceasefire agreement. However, he said if Israel halted its strikes by 4 a.m. Tehran time (8:30 p.m. EDT) “we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Araghchi said a final decision “on the cessation of our military operations” would be made later and he thanked Iranian armed forces who he said “responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Trump’s surprise ceasefire announcement came two days after the U.S. joined Israel’s war, launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear targets.

The war began June 12 when Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran that included dozens of military targets, including the country’s nuclear program. Defending what it called a “preemptive” strike, Israel cited intelligence that it said indicated Iran had “significantly advanced” toward obtaining a nuclear weapon — claims Iran denied.

Earlier Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military base in the region — raising concerns about potential escalation after the U.S.. However, a U.S. official told ABC News the U.S. intercepted the missiles with assistance from Qatar and Trump, who called the response “very weak,” struck a de-escalatory tone on social media. One source later called Iran’s move a “failed retaliation.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests on new North Korean warship
Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests on new North Korean warship
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the test of a supersonic cruise missile fired from a new battleship — the destroyer Choe Hyon — this week, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

In a report published on Wednesday, KCNA said the first test firing of the Choe Hyon’s weapons systems were conducted on Monday and Tuesday. The platforms tested included a supersonic cruise missile, a strategic cruise missile, an anti-aircraft missile and a 127mm shipboard automatic gun.

Kim toured the vessel and observed the weapons tests, KCNA reported. The North Korean leader said that “it is important to establish a proactive and aggressive defence system on the premise of powerful attack capability,” KCNA wrote.

Kim also said there was a need for “accelerating the nuclearization of the navy,” KCNA said.

The 5,000-ton destroyer was unveiled last week. During a ceremony to launch the vessel at the port of Nampo on the country’s western coast, Kim said the ship’s construction represented “a breakthrough” in North Korea’s naval modernization.

Kim also said he “intends to build a blue-water operational fleet” — meaning a force capable of operating in open ocean rather than solely in the coastal waters around the Korean Peninsula.

The launch of the Choe Hyon comes as North Korea — which has traditionally lagged behind its neighbor and rival South Korea in terms of naval technology — deepens military cooperation with Russia, amid the latter’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent standoff with the West.

U.S., Ukrainian and South Korean officials have warned that Moscow may repay Pyongyang’s support for its invasion — which over three years of war has graduated from ammunition supply to the deployment of frontline troops — by sharing military technology.

North Korea has also continued and expanded its ballistic missile testing program, intended to enhance its nuclear strike capabilities.

In March, Pyongyang fired a series of short-range ballistic missiles days after the conclusion of U.S.-South Korean military drills that Pyongyang said it considered an invasion rehearsal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Israeli ambassador says Iran’s nuclear program ‘set back dramatically, but not enough’
Israeli ambassador says Iran’s nuclear program ‘set back dramatically, but not enough’
ABC News

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel “Michael” Leiter, claimed that Israel had set Iran’s nuclear program back significantly after a series of strikes on the country, but that the full operation could take “weeks.”

“We’ve set them back dramatically, but not enough,” Leiter told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “And that’s why this series of strikes is not going to end today or tomorrow, but only at a period of time, which may take weeks, when we are absolutely certain that the nuclear infrastructure with the intention of weaponizing and threatening Israel is terminated.”

The two countries have been engaged in a deadly back-and-forth since Israel launched what it called preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, scientists and military leadership.

Asked by Raddatz if Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was off of Israel’s target list, Leiter declined to rule that out.

“I think it’s fair to say that nobody who’s threatening the destruction of Israel should be off the target list,” Lieter said. “The idea is to neutralize and terminate the Iranian intention of destroying Israel through nuclear weapons and through ballistic missiles. And anybody who gets in the way of that, or — or is actually advancing, that cause of destroying Israel is obviously somebody we’re going to have to deal with.”

Leiter said that Israel sustained “significant attacks” on Saturday night, which killed more than 10 people and wounded hundreds after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles that struck targets across the country.

“We have some good defense systems, anti-missile defense systems, but they’re not hermetically sealing the skies. So there’s about 10 to 15 percent of these ballistic missiles that get through.”

Here are more highlights from Leiter and former CENTCOM commander Gen. Joseph Votel’s interviews on “This Week”:

Leiter on destroying Iran’s Fordow nuclear site

Raddatz: Let’s talk about Fordow. It’s deep in a mountainside. There are those who do not believe you can destroy Fordow without U.S. help and those bunker-busting bombs. Is it possible without U.S. help?

Leiter: The help that we’ve asked from the United States is confined to defensive posture. We’re very, very thankful to President Trump and the administration for the THAAD missile, anti-missile defense system, for the Aegis missile defense system, but it’s only in a defensive posture. We have a number of contingencies, will — which will enable us to deal with Fordow. Not everything is a matter of, you know, taking to the skies and bombing from afar.

Raddatz: But you’re certain you can wipe out Fordow?

Leiter: We’re certain — we’re — we’re certain that we can set back the nuclear weapons system development within Iran for a very, very long time.

Votel on potential U.S. involvement

Raddatz: But you say delay, so you’re confident they couldn’t destroy [Fordow] without the help of the U.S.?

Votel: Well, I don’t know the full range of all capabilities that the — that the Israelis have, their very sophisticated, savvy military. There are lots of tools that are available to them. I think the conventional wisdom is that the bunker busters, the penetrating munitions that are needed to go after something like this are largely still within the inventory of the United States. So, yeah, I think — I think — I think probably would have some difficulty at doing that and, again, the Iranians are demonstrating some level of resolve here. And we can’t dismiss the fact that they will continue to pursue this program or even try to make a dash to take what they have now and try to — try to create some kind of weapon.

Votel on the possibility of escalation

Raddatz: And how likely do you think it is that this war spreads, that this becomes a regional war involving the U.S.?

Votel: Yeah. I think this largely depends on the directions that the leaders of both of these countries go. It’s not particularly in Iran’s interest to try to spread this, that they don’t need to earn the anger of others in the region. They ultimately have to — have to live there. So, it doesn’t necessarily make a lot of sense for them to widen that. But again, as this progresses as the Iranians run out of options, and they don’t have a lot of great options right now, frankly. They’re fighting a little bit blind in terms of what they’re doing. They don’t have great options. And as they run out of the things that are available to them right now and they begin to reach out and look for other ways to have an impact, that’s when I think the concern for regionalization of the conflict becomes greatest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Electing a new pope: What happens next?
Electing a new pope: What happens next?
Arturo Mari – Vatican Pool/ Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — The process by which a new pope is elected has undergone numerous changes in the nearly two millennia that the Catholic Church has existed, with the current procedure a combination of ancient traditions and modern updates as recent as 2013, reflecting changes instituted by Pope Benedict XVI. Even so, the essential ritual has remained largely unchanged for centuries.

Pope Francis’ death sets into motion a series of formalized rites and observances that occur during what is called the interregnum, which begins upon the pontiff’s passing and ends with the election of his successor. The period of time during which the papacy is vacant is known as the sede vacante, Latin for “vacant seat.”

The pope’s death is first ritually verified by the cardinal camerlengo, or chamberlain, who who runs the ordinary affairs of the Vatican city-state during the sede vacante. A traditional nine days of mourning then commences. This includes the pope’s funeral, which per tradition is held within four to six days of his death, after his body lies in state for several days in St. Peter’s Basilica. This also allows global dignitaries and heads of state to pay their respects and attend the funeral.

It’s also during the interregnum that all cardinals under the age of 80 who are eligible to participate are summoned to Rome to prepare for the secret conclave inside the Sistine Chapel to choose the next pontiff, a gathering that typically commences between 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death. The cardinals spend the interregnum housed in private rooms in the Domus Marthae Sanctae — essentially a residence hotel in the Vatican with dining facilities that usually houses visiting clergy and laity. Per tradition, the cardinals are cut off from the outside world, including televisions, phones, computers and newspapers.

The College of Cardinals will cast as many as four ballots in a single day for the next pope, with a two-thirds majority required to elect a pontiff. After each vote, the ballots are burned and smoke is released from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney as a signal to the throngs holding vigil in St. Peter’s Square. Black smoke — fumata nera in Italian — indicates an inconclusive vote, while white smoke — fumata bianca — will signify that a new pope has been elected. If three days pass with no pope elected, voting can be suspended for a day to allow the cardinals time for reflection before the next round of ballots are cast.

Once the College of Cardinals elects a new pope, the candidate is formally asked in the Sistine Chapel if he accepts the election and, if so, to choose his papal name. While popes have the option of keeping their baptismal name, every pope for the last 470 years has chosen to change his name, usually to honor a predecessor and to signal their intention to emulate his example.

The interregnum ends when the newly elected pope makes his first public appearance in his new role, stepping onto the central balcony at St. Peter’s Basilica, overlooking St. Peter’s Square, to bless the gathered crowd there after being introduced by the senior cardinal deacon with the traditional declaration “Habemus papum” – Latin for “We have a pope.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.