Israel diverts aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, who in a video says she’s been ‘kidnapped’
Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Israeli Foreign Ministry said early Monday that Israeli forces had boarded and diverted a privately owned ship carrying Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg and several others, who said they were attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The boat, the Madleen, was “safely making its way to the shores of Israel,” the ministry said in a statement, deriding the efforts by those aboard as a “media provocation.”

“The passengers are expected to return to their home countries,” the ministry said.

The ship had been approaching the coast of the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of breaking an Israeli blockade on aid via the sea and delivering humanitarian supplies to the territory. According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group that organized the aid trip, the 12 people on board were unarmed.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated,” the coalition said in a statement on Monday.

The sea blockade of Gaza predates the current conflict that started when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been in place since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in June 2007.

Israeli officials released images of Thunberg and others wearing orange life vests and sitting closely together on the Madleen. People in Israel military uniforms are seen in the video handing bread and water to the activists.

The ministry also released a separate image of Thunberg, in which a soldier is handing her bread and water. The ministry accompanied that image with a statement saying Thunberg was “currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits.”

A video posted by the coalition appeared to rebuke the characterization that Thunberg was in “good spirits.”

“If you see this video we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg says in a video that was shot prior to the vessel being intercepted.

In the video, which was verified by ABC News after it was posted online, Thunberg urged her “friends, family and comrades” to apply pressure on the Swedish government to push for their release “as soon as possible.” Other activists onboard recorded similar messages.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement to social media that he had “instructed the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod.”

Katz had prior to the ship being diverted announced that he had instructed the IDF to act so that the flotilla “does not reach Gaza.” The statement from Katz said the IDF had been instructed to stop the ship from reaching Gaza “and to take any measures necessary to do so.”

Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says
Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto

(LONDON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday, a senior Israeli political source confirmed to ABC News.

The plan includes the occupation of parts of Gaza’s territory and “moving” Palestinians to the south of Gaza, the source said. It also approves the “possibility” of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Activists say aid vessel bound for Gaza was struck by drone
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Activists are demanding an investigation after they say a humanitarian ship headed to Gaza was bombed by a drone in the Mediterranean Sea overnight Friday.

The passenger vessel Conscience made a mayday call shortly after midnight, reporting a fire on its bow, the government of Malta said.

The ship, located off the coast of Malta in international waters at the time, was being operated by activists with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which is campaigning to end Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid into Gaza.

Israel began the aid blockade on March 2 after the end of the temporary ceasefire deal, saying they were imposing the blockade to put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Malta’s government said that 12 crew members and four civilian passengers were on board and none were injured.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the reported attack.

FFC spokesperson Yasemin Acar told ABC News in a video interview from Valletta, the capital of Malta, that most of those aboard were asleep when they awoke to the sound of an explosion, Acar said the vessel was struck twice “which why they knew they were under attack.”

The group claims the blasts were caused by a drone whose immediate origin the group did not know. ABC News has not been able to verify the group’s claims.

Video and photos provided by the FFC showed fire and smoke on board Conscience, as well as damage to the bow of the vessel in the aftermath of the reported attack.

ABC News showed the FCC photos showing the damaged sustained to the Conscience to Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army explosive ordinance disposal specialist.

“The damage is consistent with two small blast munitions, which can be deployed by drone,” Ball said. “You’d need remnants to confirm that though, well as country of origin.”

Acar said the vessel had been carrying humanitarian aid, which Israel’s government is not allowing to enter Gaza.

In an online statement, the FFC called for an investigation into the reported attack and demanded that “Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters.”

ABC News has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. State Department for comment on the incident.

The moments after the reported strike are visible in ship tracking data from MarineTraffic. Shortly after midnight, the Conscience can be seen veering off its course. According to MarineTraffic, the vessel left Bizerte, Tunisia, on Wednesday and was scheduled to dock in Malta on Friday.

There, the FFC said, the vessel planned to bring aboard more passengers — including climate activist Greta Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright — before continuing on to Gaza.

Data from online flight tracker ADSBExchange shows that a military transport plane operated by Israel’s military flew over Malta in the hours before the attack.

The Lockheed KC-130H plane entered Maltese airspace at around 3:25 p.m. local time. Data shows the plane flying in a zig-zag pattern around the eastern coast of Malta at an altitude as low as 4,350 feet before beginning its return to Israel at around 7:30 p.m. local time, nearly five hours before the reported attack on Conscience.

ABC News’ Dana Savir and Benjamin Siu contributed to this report.

Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

(LONDON) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire to come into effect during the 80th anniversary commemoration of V Day, which celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire will come into effect on May 8 and end on May 10, the Kremlin announced in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

