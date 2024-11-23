Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: 15 dead, dozens injured in central Beirut strikes

(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza — particularly in the north of the strip — and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut. The strikes form the backdrop for a fresh diplomatic push by the White House ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office in January.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called “precise strikes on military targets” in several locations in Iran following Tehran’s Oct. 1 missile barrage.

 

Hostage killed in northern Gaza, Hamas says

Hamas has released a statement announcing that a female hostage being held in Gaza was killed in recent weeks, and a second hostage was injured.

The statement says Hamas has only just been able to make contact with the fighters holding these hostages after contact was “interrupted for weeks” in northern Gaza. The statement says the life of the injured hostage is “still in danger.”

The statement does not elaborate on how the other hostage was killed. The IDF has not yet commented to ABC News.

There are only 12 women hostages left in Gaza, three of whom were already confirmed to have been killed. Only one American woman was still being held and has been confirmed dead.

-ABC News’ Samy Zyara

North Gaza hospital remains under siege, at least 12 injured in latest attack

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza remains under siege by Israeli forces, with a dozen people wounded in the latest attack, the facility’s director said Saturday morning.

“The occupation forces targeted the hospital with drone bombs and bullets from yesterday afternoon until midnight,” Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya said in a statement. “The bombing directly and repeatedly targeted the entrance to the reception and emergency departments, the courtyards, the electricity generators, and the hospital gates.”

At least 12 people were injured, including “a doctor, a nurse, and an administrator who were inside the reception and emergency department,” according to Safiya. The bombing “disabled the electric generator, the oxygen and water network, and terrified the injured and sick children and women,” the hospital director said.

Kamal Aswan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, just north of Jabalia, currently houses 86 injured patients, including eight people in intensive care on ventilators and 13 children receiving treatment, according to Safiya.

“We receive cases of malnutrition of children on a regular basis,” he added. “We call on the world to intervene urgently to bring in medical and surgical delegations, medical supplies and ambulances.”

Israeli air and ground forces have been continuously raiding multiple areas in northern Gaza for weeks, leaving about 2,300 people dead or missing, according to a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense.

“The occupation is deliberately displacing citizens from the northern Gaza Strip,” the spokesperson said in a statement Saturday. “Running out of fuel is a major dilemma facing our crews and hindering the crews from arriving.”

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

At least 15 dead, more injured in powerful Israeli strikes on central Beirut

Rescue efforts were underway after Israeli airstrikes targeted central Beirut on Saturday morning, killing at least 15 people, Lebanese authorities said.

The powerful strikes occurred at around 4 a.m. local time, destroying an eight-story residential building in the densely populated Basta neighborhood in the heart of Lebanon’s capital. So far, emergency responders have pulled 23 people alive but wounded from the rubble as well as the lifeless bodies of others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense, which noted that the casualty count was provisional as search and rescue operations were still underway as of 10:30 a.m. local time.

ABC News has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment on the strikes.

It’s the fourth round of Israeli strikes to hit Beirut in less than a week, shaking the city as the Israeli military presses its offensive against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The escalation comes on the heels of U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein’s trip to the region earlier this week in an attempt to clinch a cease-fire deal to end the more than 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has erupted into full-on war in the past two months with Israeli ground troops invading southern Lebanon as warplanes bomb Hezbollah strongholds in both the south and in the capital.

Israeli forces conduct airstrike in southern suburbs of Beirut

Israeli forces conducted a strike in Beirut’s southern suburb Friday evening, causing a bright flash in the dark.

At least 62 people were killed and 111 people were wounded from Israeli attacks in Lebanon Thursday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a post on X.

Israeli forces issued an evacuation order to residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut Friday in a post on X.

At least 3,645 people have been killed and 15,355 people have been wounded since Israel’s increased attacks on Lebanon began in mid-September, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

-ABC News’ Bruno Nota

38 killed in Gaza Friday, IDF conducts operations in northern and central Gaza

At least 38 people have been killed in Gaza since Friday morning, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said Friday.

Israeli forces said they conducted an operation in Beit Lahia in the northern area of the Gaza Strip during the night between Wednesday and Thursday. During the operation, two Hamas company commanders were killed, the IDF said in a statement about the operation.

Israeli forces also killed the commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Unit in central Gaza with an Israeli airstrike Wednesday, the IDF said in a separate statement.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said Israeli forces targeted the hospital with bombings two days in a row Thursday and Friday. One doctor and a number of patients were injured from the attacks, the director said.

-ABC News’ Sami Zyara, Diaa Ostaz and Jordana Miller

Hungary prime minister says Netanyahu won’t be arrested in his county

Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would face no risk of arrest if he visited Hungary, after the International Criminal Court issued arrest a warrant for the Israeli official.

Orban branded the arrest warrants a “brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable decision.”

Orban, who is often at odds with his European Union peers, has forged close ties with Netanyahu.

“Today I will invite Israel’s prime minister, Mr. Netanyahu, for a visit to Hungary and in that invite I will guarantee him that if he comes, the ICC ruling will have no effect in Hungary, and we will not follow its contents,” Orban said in a statement Friday.

Multiple countries and blocs, including Ireland, Norway, the EU, the Netherlands and Canada, said they would carry out the ICC arrest warrant commitment issued on Thursday.

The U.S., which is not a party to the court, said the ICC does not have jurisdiction to issue the warrants. Netanyahu called the arrest warrants “absurd” and “anti-semitic.”

More health workers, patients killed proportionally in Lebanon than anywhere else

The World Health Organization said Friday that more health workers and patients have been killed proportionally in Lebanon than anywhere else in the world over the past year, including Gaza and Ukraine.

Data shows that 47% of attacks on health care have proven fatal to at least one health worker or patient in Lebanon since Oct. 7, 2023. This is a higher percentage than in any active conflict today across the globe, with nearly half of all attacks on health causing the death of a health worker, according to the WHO.

White House rejects ICC warrants for Israeli officials

The White House said it rejects the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, saying the U.S. is working with its partners on steps that could include possible sanctions against the court.

“Let me just say more broadly that we fundamentally reject the court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israel officials. We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutors’ rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.

“The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter,” Jean-Pierre said.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

At least 66 killed in massive strike in northern Gaza

At least 66 people were killed and dozens more suffered serious injuries in a strike on Northern Gaza near the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Rescue operations are continuing with some people still missing.

Kamal Adwan Hospital has been under siege for nearly a month.

Israeli carries out 4 rounds of airstrikes on Beirut

Israeli forces carried out four rounds of airstrikes on Beirut and continued striking areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to IDF statements and IDF evacuation orders posted on X.

At least 47 people were killed and 22 others were wounded in various Israeli attacks on the region Thursday, Lebanese governate Baalbeck-Hermel said in a post on X.

Several UNESCO World Heritage sites are located in Baalbeck, including ancient Roman temples.

At least 25 people were killed and 121 people were wounded from Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Wednesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a post on X.

Israeli forces issued three separate evacuation orders for areas of southern Beirut on Thursday, according to posts on X. The IDF also issued evacuation orders for several Lebanese villages and Tyre in southern Lebanon, according to posts on X.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

US envoy had ‘constructive’ meeting with Israeli minister for strategic affairs

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with Israeli officials on Thursday about a potential cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. He arrived in Israel after meeting with Lebanese officials earlier this week in Beirut.

Hochstein had a constructive meeting with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer Wednesday night, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Hochstein is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz Thursday.

Netanyahu’s office ‘rejects with disgust’ ICC arrest warrant

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and charges against it,” after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of the prime minister and his former defense minister.

The arrest warrant issued Thursday morning alleges that Netanyahu and the minister, Yoav Gallant, were party to alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The statement issued by Netanyahu said the court, which is based in The Hague, was “a biased and discriminatory political body.”

“There is nothing more just than the war that Israel has been waging in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, coup, after the terrorist organization Hamas launched a murderous attack against us, committing the greatest massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” his office said.

The statement pointed a finger at Karim Khan, accusing the ICC’s chief prosecutor of bias and describing him as “corrupt.”

– ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

The Hague issued the warrants for alleged war crimes in Gaza, according to a statement. The ICC said that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes, and added that Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction is not required

Dozens killed in massive strike in northern Gaza
Dozens of people have been killed and many more are feared dead after a large strike hit a residential neighborhood in northern Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

The strike occurred in a neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital, officials said.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey

Israel wants freedom to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal, foreign minister says

Israel wants to “keep the freedom to act if there will be violations” by Hezbollah in any cease-fire agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in comments Wednesday.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is in Beirut meeting with officials about the proposed cease-fire deal and is expected to travel to Israel Wednesday night to continue discussions.

Israeli forces kill Hezbollah commanders, strike over 100 targets in Lebanon, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile and operations commanders “in the coastal area” on Sunday.

Israeli forces “struck over 100 terror targets in Lebanon” in the last day, the Israeli Defense Forces said Wednesday. Israel said it is continuing “limited, localized, targeted raids in southern Lebanon.”

On Tuesday, 14 people were killed, and 87 people were wounded in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

US vetos Gaza UN Security Council cease-fire resolution

The U.S. vetoed another United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza because it did not include a hostage release.

This is the 12th time the Security Council voted on a draft resolution since the war in Gaza started 13 months ago.

At least 43,972 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

In June, the Security Council passed a U.S.-drafted cease-fire deal that President Joe Biden approved. At the time, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “we voted for peace.”

US sanctions Hamas leaders as officials say group’s political wing has rebased in Turkey

The U.S. is rolling out sanctions against six senior Hamas leaders accused of facilitating the transfer of weapons and funds into Gaza to support the group’s terror activities as well as smuggling in construction materials to build the underground tunnels critical to its operations, according to the Biden administration.

“There is no distinction between Hamas’ so-called military wing and its political leadership,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement announcing the tranche of sanctions.

Three of the targeted individuals are based in Turkey, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Despite the denials coming from Hamas and the Turkish government, two U.S. officials say that the bulk of Hamas’ political wing has now relocated to Turkey following the group’s ouster from Qatar.

The U.S. has turned a blind eye to Hamas’ relationship with NATO ally Turkey for years, which allows the U.S. designated terror group to openly recruit, fundraise and interface with its government officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes to strengthen ties with the U.S. when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. However, Trump’s cabinet is expected to feature many staunchly pro-Israel voices who will object to Turkey’s tolerance of Hamas — potentially complicating Erdogan’s plans.

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

Hospitals in northern Gaza running out of medical supplies, requesting patient transfers as attacks continue

Kamal Adwan Hospital is running out of medical supplies, and more people with cases of malnutrition are arriving at the hospital because of the lack of food and water allowed into northern Gaza, the hospital director said in comments Tuesday.

“⁠There are a number of cases of malnutrition that have begun to arrive, including children and the elderly,” Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, the director of Kamal Adwan hospital said.

“The health system is working under extremely harsh conditions to the point that we have started losing numbers of infected people due to the lack of medical supplies,” Abu Safia added.

At least 50 people were killed, and 110 people were injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Crescent Society transferred 15 patients from Al Awda Hospital in north Gaza to Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City Sunday, the ICRC said in a statement Tuesday. The patient transfers were requested by the hospitals, the ICRC said.

The organizations also delivered medical supplies to three hospitals in Gaza City Monday, the ICRC said in a post on X.

“The delivery and medical transfer came in the wake of another large-scale attack in the Beit Lahia area of ​​the Northern Governorate, in which dozens of people were killed and many more injured,” the ICRC said.

-ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz and Sami Zyara

UN peacekeepers, buildings targeted in 3 incidents in south Lebanon

United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon and facilities were targeted in “three separate incidents in south Lebanon,” Tuesday, UNIFIL said in a post on X.

Four Ghanian peacekeepers on duty “sustained injures as a rocket … hit their base,” UNIFIL said in a post on X. Three of the injured peacekeepers were transferred to a hospital in Tyre, Lebanon for treatment, UNIFIL said.

In a different attack, a UNIFIL building was “impacted by five rockets,” UNIFIL said.

“In another incident, UNIFIL Sector West Headquarters in Shama was impacted by five rockets, which struck the maintenance workshop,” UNIFIL said. “Although it caused heavy damage to the workshop, no peacekeeper was injured. This was the second time this UNIFIL base was impacted by the ongoing clashes in the area in less than a week.”

In a third incident, a UNIFIL patrol was “passing through” a village, and “an armed person directly fired at the patrol,” UNIFIL said. No injuries were reported from this incident.

UNIFIL is investigating the incidents and has informed the Lebanese armed forces about them, UNIFIL said.

“UNIFIL once again reminds all actors involved in the ongoing hostilities to respect the inviolability of United Nations peacekeepers and premises,” UNIFIL said in a post on X.

5 killed, 31 injured after Israeli strike on central Beirut

At least five people were killed, 31 were injured and at least two people remain missing after an Israeli airstrike in the Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhood of central Beirut, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

The Israeli Defense Forces did not issue a warning before conducting this airstrike on central Beirut Monday.

At least 28 people were killed and 107 were wounded across Lebanon from Israeli attacks Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

Overall, 3,544 people have been killed, and 15,036 have been injured since Israel’s increased attacks on the country began in mid-September, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a post on X.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut Tuesday, according to Lebanese state media.

After meeting with Hochstein for two hours, Berri said the cease-fire negotiations were “good in principle,” but warned Israel could change its minds about the proposal as it has done before.

Berri said the U.S. is managing guarantees about Israel’s position on the proposal, according to Lebanese state media.

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

Israel kills 5 in central Beirut strike, officials say

At least five people were killed and 31 wounded by an Israeli strike in the Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhood of central Beirut on Monday, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. Two other people are missing.

The Israel Defense Forces did not appear to issue any public evacuation order prior to the strike. ABC News has reached out to the IDF for comment on the target of the strike.

The attack made Monday the second consecutive day of Israeli strikes within central Beirut. To date, the vast majority of airstrikes on the capital have hit the southern Dahiya suburb, known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

Israel has intensified its bombardment in and around Beirut over the past week, while Hezbollah has continued missile fire into Israel. Fresh discussions are ongoing as to a potential cease-fire to end the fighting.

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor, Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

Israel demands ‘immediate’ action against pro-Iran militias in Iraq

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday published a letter sent to the president of the United Nations Security Council in which he called for “immediate action regarding the activity of the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, whose territory is being used to attack Israel.”

“The Iraqi government is responsible for everything that happens on its territory,” Saar wrote, noting Israel’s right to self-defense.

“I called on the Security Council to act urgently to make sure that the Iraqi government meets its obligations under international law and to make these attacks on Israel stop,” Saar said.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias have been launching drone attacks into Israel from the east in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, with whom Israeli forces have been engaged since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Nearly 100 aid trucks looted: UNRWA

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Monday their aid convoy was “violently” looted over the weekend, one of the largest such cases of looting since the war began.

The 109-truck U.N. convoy was carrying food supplies to people in Gaza when it was looted on Saturday, UNRWA said.

“The vast majority of the trucks, 97 in total, were lost and drivers were forced at gunpoint to unload aid,” UNRWA said in a statement.

UNRWA said the Israel Defense Forces made the convoy leave a day earlier than planned.

The IDF has not yet commented on this incident.

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky

Israel’s October attack damaged some of Iran’s nuclear program: Netanyahu

Israel damaged some of Iran’s nuclear program in its October attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

Iran’s air defense, ballistic missile production and ability to produce “solid fuel” were impacted, Netanyahu said during remarks to Israel’s parliament.

“There is a certain element of their nuclear program that was damaged in this attack,” he said, though added that its ability to operate “has not yet been thwarted.”

Netanyahu said Iran’s nuclear threat must be dealt with.

“If we don’t deal with the nuclear program, then all the other problems will come back and resurface, both in the axis, and in armaments, and in other things,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said Israel is “currently talking about possible negotiations for a settlement” to be reached between Israel and Lebanon, but added, “Even if there is a cease-fire, no one says it will last.”

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

US envoy en route to Lebanon for cease-fire talks, official says

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is on his way to Lebanon for talks on a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, an official familiar with the plans confirmed to ABC News.

Hochstein left from the U.S. for Lebanon on Monday, the official said.

Israel is getting close to being ready to agree to the U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, which is very similar to the proposal that was floated by the U.S. at the end of September. The U.S. needs to see how Hezbollah feels about this proposal, which is what Hochstein aims to do during his trip, according to the official.

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

4 killed in Israeli attack in Beirut: Health ministry

Four people were killed and at least 18 injured in an Israeli attack in Beirut, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman

1 killed, 10 injured in strike on residential building in Israel: Officials

A woman was killed and 10 people injured after a Hezbollah rocket directly hit a residential building in northern Israel, Israeli emergency services said Monday.

Dozens of projectiles were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel Monday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said. Not all of the projectiles were intercepted, the IDF said.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

US sanctions entity, 3 individuals tied to West Bank violence

The State Department said Monday it is sanctioning three individuals and one entity for allegedly undermining “peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.”

The department accuses the entity, Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD, of having supported Yinon Levi, an Israeli settler who was sanctioned by the Biden administration over accusations of attacks and harassment against Palestinians earlier this year.

The three impacted individuals are Itamar Levi, Shabtai Koshlevsky and Zohar Sabah, the State Department said. Itamar Levi, the brother of Yinon Levi, is being designated for his role as the owner of the aforementioned company, while Koshlevsky is accused of holding a leadership position at Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that provides material support to U.S.-designated outposts in the West Bank and was sanctioned in August of this year.

Sabah is accused of engaging “in threats and acts of violence against Palestinians, including in their homes” as well as “a pattern of destructiveness targeting the livestock, grazing lands and homes of local Palestinians to disrupt their means of support,” the State Department said in a press release.

-ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston

Hamas denies that leaders relocated from Qatar to Turkey

Hamas denied reports in Israeli media that its leadership has relocated from Qatar to Turkey amid a breakdown in Doha-supported cease-fire talks earlier this month.

Hamas dismissed the news reports as “rumors” spread by Israeli authorities in a statement posted to its official website.

Qatar told Israel and Hamas earlier this month it could not continue to mediate cease-fire and hostage release talks “as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith.”

Doha is under U.S. pressure to expel Hamas leaders. A senior administration official told ABC News earlier this month that the group’s “continued presence in Doha is no longer viable or acceptable.”

-ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz, Shannon K. Kingston and Somayeh Malekian

Gaza death toll nears 44,000, health officials say

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Monday that 43,922 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, with nearly 104,000 more injured.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 96 people and wounded at least 60 in Gaza through the weekend, officials said. The dead included 72 people in north Gaza and more than 20 from other areas of the strip.

Most of those killed were displaced women and children sheltering in residential buildings in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, officials said.

Beit Lahiya is at the heart of the Israel Defense Forces’ recent northern offensive, which has been accompanied with sweeping evacuation orders and spiking civilian casualties.

-ABC News’ Samy Zyara and Joe Simonetti

Hezbollah positive on US cease-fire proposal, reports say

Hezbollah responded positively to the U.S.-proposed cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli and Lebanese media reported Monday.

U.S. special envoy for Lebanon Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to discuss the proposal before heading to Israel to speak with leaders there.

The proposal is reportedly based on the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 1701 that sought to end the last major cross-border conflict in 2006.

That deal ordered Hezbollah to withdraw all military units and weapons north of the Litani River, which is around 18 miles north of the Israeli border. The resolution also prohibited Israeli ground and air forces from crossing into Lebanese territory.

Israeli leaders have demanded open-ended freedom to act against threats in Lebanon, a stipulation reportedly opposed by Hezbollah and Lebanese leaders.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

Khamenei meets with ambassador injured in pager attacks

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with the country’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, as the latter continues his recovery from injuries sustained during Israel’s detonation of Hezbollah communication devices in September.

Khamenei’s official X account posted a short video of their interaction on Monday, in which Amani told the Iranian leader he lost around half of the vision in his right eye in the attack.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Hezbollah media relations chief killed in Israeli strike

Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah’s media relations chief, was killed in an Israeli strike Sunday, Hezbollah confirmed.

The strike on central Beirut partially collapsed a building and injured three others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed Afif’s death. In a statement, the IDF said he joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and went on to become a “central and veteran figure in the organization who greatly influenced Hezbollah’s military activity.”

Citing one particular incident, the statement claimed that he had played a key role in the drone attack on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea in October.

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky

Pope calls for investigation to determine whether Israeli attacks on Gaza are ‘genocide’

Pope Francis, in an upcoming book to be released ahead of his 2025 jubilee, called for an investigation to determine whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, according to the Vatican.

“In the Middle East, where the open doors of nations like Jordan or Lebanon continue to be a salvation for millions of people fleeing conflicts in the region: I am thinking above all of those who leave Gaza in the midst of the famine that has struck their Palestinian brothers and sisters given the difficulty of getting food and aid into their territory,” he wrote in a passage released by the Vatican.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the pope wrote. “It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaulé

Iranian activist takes his own life to protest country’s dictatorship
Kianoosh Sanjari speak onstage at the Amnesty International Concert presented by the CBGB Festival at Barclays Center on February 5, 2014 in New York City (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CBGB).

(LONDON) — Prominent Iranian political activist, Kianoosh Sanjari, who took his own life on Wednesday in an act of protest, was buried Friday morning in Tehran. In a final post on his X account he said the decision was to protest against what he called the dictatorship of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sanjari jumped off a five-story building in a busy area of Tehran on Wednesday after writing on his X account that “no one should be imprisoned for expressing their opinions. Protest is the right of every Iranian citizen. My life will end after this tweet, but let’s not forget that we die and die for the love of life, not death.”

Amnesty Iran mourned the loss of Sanjari following the news of his death in a post on Instagram, saying his “passion for human rights will continue to shine.”

“Years of interrogations, unjust detention, torture and exile haunted him as his oppressors remain unpunished,” the post read, adding that the collective grief over his death will galvanize calls for justice.

Sanjari was first imprisoned by the Islamic Republic regime following protests in Iran in 1999 when he was 17-years-old but was later repeatedly arrested and tortured for his criticism against the corruption of the clerical ruling regime until 2007.

He ended up spending months in solitary confinement and was forcefully transferred to a psychiatric center, telling Voice of America and BBC Persian that he had his hands and legs chained to a bed and would receive injections which would make him unconscious for hours.

Sanjari eventually fled Iran to seek asylum in the United States and began working for Voice of America where he continued his activism and reported on the human rights situation in Iran, including a protest in front of the United Nations when former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gave a speech at the Columbia School of Journalism in September 2007.

In spite of the potential risks of returning, he moved back to Iran in 2017 due to his mother suffering from a severe health, according to a statement on his social media.

Sanjari was arrested by the regime by the security organizations after his return, but was later released. However, he was arrested again during the nationwide Woman Life Freedom movement that took over the country in 2022 and 2023 when many activists and protesters were arrested and jailed in the aftermath of the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman under the hijab police custody after she was taken for not fully complying with hijab rules.

Sanjari supported the idea of toppling the current clerical regime and advocated for a transition to a new ruling system for the country led by the U.S.-based son of the former Iranian monarch, Reza Pahlavi, until people could choose a new governing regime.

Pahlavi posted a video on his X account saying it was “painful news” to hear about Sanjari’s death.

“We deal with a regime that its life is based on death and execution,” he said, blaming the Islamic Republic for Sanjari’s suicide and warning about the government’s execution order for other protestors who were recently sentenced to execution with charges related to the Woman Life Freedom uprising.

Hezbollah’s leadership ‘nearly decimated,’ national security spokesperson Kirby says
Hezbollah’s leadership ‘nearly decimated,’ national security spokesperson Kirby says
ABC News

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on ABC News’ “This Week” that Hezbollah’s command structure has been “nearly decimated” and that thousands of the terrorist group’s drones and missiles have been destroyed.

Kirby’s remarks come after the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut on Friday.

“There’s no question that the Hezbollah of today is not the Hezbollah that was even just a week ago,” Kirby told ABC’s Martha Raddatz.

But Hezbollah will likely regroup, Kirby warned, saying that “somebody will be anointed” to take Nasrallah’s place in command of the organization.

When asked about what capabilities remain for Hezbollah — whether the group still has long-range missiles and other firepower — Kirby said the U.S. does not have a “clear picture” of their capabilities.

“You can’t just count them out,” Kirby said. “They still have quite a bit of capability left.”

Kirby also warned that the U.S. has to “be ready” for Iran to respond to the Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah and other leaders, saying that Iran’s rhetoric “certainly suggests they’re going to try to do something.”

“We’re watching this very, very closely to see how — if and how — Hezbollah and or Iran may react as well as the militia groups in Iraq and Syria. We have to be prepared for some sort of response. We have to make sure that we are ready, and we are. We believe we have the force capability we need in the region, but it’s not clear right now, it’s too soon to know how Iran’s going to react to this,” Kirby said.

Kirby’s comments come as the U.S. beefs up military posture in the region. Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed that it moved a “small number” of additional U.S. military personnel to the Middle East.

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday that he directed the Department of Defense “to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.” Raddatz pressed Kirby on what the president meant by that.

“We did deploy some additional forces into the region. I would tell you that there’s other options available as well in terms of adding and enhancing that force posture,” Kirby said.

Kirby added that the U.S. has been growing its capacity in the region, even more than when Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel in April.

“So there is already a very robust military capability to defend ourselves and to help defend Israel, if it comes to that,” Kirby said.

Raddatz also asked Kirby about whether the administration was having conversations with Israel about how their actions could lead to U.S. assets becoming targets. Kirby said that the Israelis “understand” that the U.S. could become targets of attacks.

“I think they understand that, and we’re having those discussions with them right now about sort of what is the next best step, or steps forward, at the same time, as the president said yesterday, we got to make sure we’ve got the ability to defend our troops and our facilities, if it comes to that, and we believe we do,” Kirby said.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu weighs plan to force civilians out of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza live updates: Netanyahu weighs plan to force civilians out of north Gaza
pawel.gaul/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Israel and Hezbollah are exchanging hundreds of cross-border strikes in the wake of the shocking explosions of wireless devices across Lebanon.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Israel strikes 300 targets in southern Lebanon

Dozens of Israeli warplanes struck at least 300 targets in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces, the attacks coinciding with an IDF warning of an expanded airstrike campaign against Hezbollah.

A steady bombardment rocked several Lebanese villages close to the Israeli border.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least one person was killed and 20 injured in the ongoing strikes.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti

IDF previews new strikes on targets ‘throughout Lebanon’

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari warned Lebanese border residents that more Israeli strikes are planned against Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure” — specifically on homes hiding missiles.

In a statement and accompanying video released on Monday morning, Hagari accused Hezbollah of using residential properties to house and fire cruise missiles.

“The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch,” Hagari said, showing footage of a purported strike on a building being prepared for an attack by a Hezbollah operative.

“Shortly, the IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon,” Hagari added.

“We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm’s way for their own safety.”

-ABC News’ Dana Savir and Joe Simonetti

IDF striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli forces are “currently conducting extensive strikes” on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF said in a release early Monday morning local time.

No further details were immediately available.

-ABC News’ Bruno Nota

Israeli fighter jets intercept drone fired from Iraq

Israeli Air Force fighter jets “successfully intercepted” a drone that was fired from Iraq and approached its territory early Monday morning local time, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

“Following the sirens that sounded between 04:45 and 04:54 in the Southern Golan area, IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that was fired from Iraq and approached Israeli territory from Syria,” the IDF said.

No injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for a drone attack towards Israel early Monday morning in a statement posted on Telegram.

This is the second time drones fired from Iraq towards Israel have been intercepted by the IDF between Sunday and Monday.

-ABC News’ Bruno Nota

Netanyahu considering plan to force civilians out of northern Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering implementing a plan that would involve forcing all Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza, and then refusing to allow any aid in to the remaining people, laying siege to the area.

News that Netanyahu was considering the plan was first reported by CNN on Sunday.

The plan was formulated by a group of retired Israeli generals, led by Giora Eiland, who was head of Israel’s National Security Council from 2004 to 2006.

It does not address whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to northern Gaza in the future if Israel were to carry out the plan.

Eiland told ABC News he presented the plan in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, last week. A press readout of that meeting said the head of the committee Eiland spoke to said he would speak with Netanyahu about the plan.

Eiland said he believes there is “wide political and military support for the plan,” and that while he hasn’t spoken to Netanyahu personally, he’s spoken to people close to the prime minister. “The PM knows the plan and is considering to adopt it,” Eiland told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

UAV from Iraq intercepted over Golan Heights, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it detected an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Iraq crossing into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Sunday night.

Interceptors were launched toward it and no injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

On Sunday morning, an IDF spokesperson said three projectiles had been detected coming from Iraq overnight, but all of them were intercepted.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

IDF strikes 2nd Gaza school in 2 days

The Israel Defense Forces said it conducted a strike Sunday on a school in Gaza City, which it said was targeting Hamas militants operating inside the school.

It was the second strike on a Gaza school in two days.

The Gaza Civil Defense said six people were killed in Sunday’s strike.

The IDF claimed that “terrorists were operating from within a compound that previously served as the ‘Kafr Qasem’ School.” It said in a statement, in part, that “numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians.”

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaulé

Israel ‘can’t accept’ Hezbollah attacks, Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released two statements Sunday — one in Hebrew and one in English — addressing the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

In both statements, the prime minister said Israel is committed to returning tens of thousands of evacuated citizens to the north of the country.

“We will take whatever action is necessary to restore security and to bring our people safe back to their homes,” he said.

In the statement in Hebrew, the prime minister said Israel dealt a heavy blow to Hezbollah this week, adding: “If Hezbollah did not understand the message, I promise you — it will understand the message.”

In the English statement, Netanyahu compared Hamas and Hezbollah, noting the latter’s daily tempo of attacks since Oct. 8. “No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities,” he said. “We can’t accept it either.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also released a statement addressed to other foreign ministers, saying the world must force Hezbollah to comply with a 2006 United Nations resolution that required the militant group to stay north of the Litani River in Lebanon; around 18 miles north of the Israeli border.

“We will do everything necessary to protect our citizens. If the world does not withdraw Hezbollah north of Litani in accordance with Resolution 1701 — Israel will do so,” Katz said.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

Israel strikes Lebanon after 115 Hezbollah launches, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces is again striking “Hezbollah terrorist targets” in Lebanon as of Sunday morning amid renewed cross-border fire, the IDF said in a statement.

“Over the past few hours, Hezbollah launched approximately 115 aerial threats toward civilian areas in northern Israel,” the IDF said.

“The IDF defensive arrays are deployed in the area” and are “on high preparedness to thwart threats,” it added.

-ABC News’ Dana Savir

4 injured by shrapnel in northern Israel, emergency service says

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said its responders treated four people who sustained shrapnel injuries in the north of the country on Sunday morning, as Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces continued intense cross-border strikes.

Among those reported injured were a 76-year-old male “in moderate condition from a shrapnel wound to the upper body,” as well as a 16-year-old female “in mild condition,” the MDA said in a post to X.

Both were injured in the Krayot region near the northern city of Haifa, less than 20 miles from the border with Lebanon.

Several other people were “mildly injured” or “suffering from anxiety” while heading to safe areas and shelters in northern Israel, the MDA said.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Israel closes schools, beaches in north amid attacks

The Israel Defense Forces has issued new defensive guidelines for the north of the country amid intensifying cross-border fire by the Hezbollah militant group and a ramped up IDF strike campaign in southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Outdoor gatherings must now be limited to 10 people and indoor gatherings at 100 people, the IDF said in its new guidance.

Beaches will be closed and all educational activities “prohibited,” the force said. Work activities can continue if workers are within reach of a protected space.

-ABC News’ Anna Burd

State Dept. updates level 4 travel advisory for Lebanon

The U.S. State Department reissued its level 4 “do not travel” warning for Lebanon Saturday to include threats posed by “recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut.”

The Department’s prevailing guidance for American citizens in the country—which is to “depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available”—is unchanged from its last advisory issued in July.

“At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable,” the advisory said.

-ABC News’ Shannon Kingston

Israel striking Lebanon, upping defense readiness in north: Israeli official

Israel’s chief military spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari addressed the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, saying in a statement Israel is currently conducting more strikes in Lebanon and has struck 400 “targets” on Saturday alone.

He also announced a change to defensive readiness for Israelis in Haifa and north of Haifa. They must now always be able to reach a shelter quickly and gatherings are limited to 300 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Asked about a possible ground invasion of Lebanon, he would only say, “Our mission is to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and for that we will do whatever it takes.”

Hagari also addressed Gaza and said Israeli forces killed militants they believe were holding Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostages who were found dead last month.

-ABC News’ Anna Burd

IDF says it struck 180 targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck 180 targets in Lebanon on Saturday, targeting “launcher barrels” that were ready for launching weapons toward Israel.

Four people have been injured in the Israeli strikes Saturday, one critically, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

The IDF said 90 launches were identified coming from Lebanon today but no casualties or damage were reported.

Hezbollah said they have launched nine aerial attacks toward Israel on Saturday.

The IDF said it “will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s capabilities and terror infrastructure.”

– ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz and Anna Burd.

37 dead in Israel’s Beirut strike, Lebanon ministry says

The Lebanese health ministry issued another update Saturday, bringing the total number of dead in Friday’s Beirut strike to 37. It says first responders are continuing to search the rubble.

The dead include at least three children – ages 4, 6 and 10 – and seven women, the ministry said during a press conference earlier. Dozens more people have been wounded.

The Israel Defense Forces described the strike on Friday as a “targeted” assault.

22 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza school, Gaza Health Ministry says

Twenty-two people were killed and 30 more were injured in an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health.

Civil Defense, the local first responders, said they recovered the bodies of 13 children.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement a military strike targeted terrorists who were operational in a “Hamas command and control center.”

Video shows rubble strewn in hallways and classrooms turned shelters. A witness told Reuters that women and children were gathered in the yard when two missiles hit the school.

Additional verified video shows first responders gathering body parts from under rubble, along with toddlers with severed limbs being tended to.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, IDF says

The Israeli military on Saturday began strikes within Lebanon that were aimed at targets belonging to the Hezbollah militant group, the Israel Defense Forces said.

31 dead in Beirut strike, Lebanon ministry says

Thirty-one people were killed and 68 were injured in Israel’s strike on Friday in Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Saturday.

Among the dead are three children — ages 4, 6 and 10 — and seven women, the ministry said during a press conference. Three Syrian nationals were also killed, it said.

Among the wounded, 53 have been discharged from hospital. Two remain in critical condition, the ministry said.

Rescue teams were on Saturday morning still searching the rubble searching for additional bodies. The health multiple buildings and cars were damaged and destroyed in the strike.

The Israel Defense Force described the strike on Friday as a “targeted” assault, saying it killed a key Hezbollah commander, Ibrahim Aqil, along with his chain of command.

-ABC News’ Ghazi Balkiz, Nasser Atta, Emma Ogao and Victoria Beaule

Israeli device attacks emphasize depth of security breach: Sources

The Israeli strike on Beirut on the heels of pager and walkie-talkie explosions this week are designed to emphasize to Hezbollah and Iran the depth of the security breach Israel has achieved, two intelligence sources told ABC News.

The sentiment is if the Israelis can plant exploding pagers and radios, they could have already placed sources and devices that reveal key info and personnel in places thought to be protected, sources said.

The Israelis could well be trying to soften the ground for an assault, but the sources believe the consequence of this week’s events could actually be a realization by Iran and Hezbollah that a return to the uneasy status quo on the northern border might be the right move right now.

Prior to the pager explosions, Israeli intelligence had been running out of actionable information about locations and patterns of life among top Hezbollah officials. Learning where the pagers and radios were and who had them created an invaluable trove of intel.

-ABC News’ Josh Margolin

Key Hezbollah leader, commanders killed in strike in Beirut, Israel says

A key Hezbollah commander and members of his chain of command were killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut on Friday, according to the Israel Defense Forces, as tensions continue to rise along the Israel-Lebanon border.

At least nine people, including a key Hezbollah member, were killed in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut Friday.

Ibrahim Aqil, a senior member of Hezbollah and the target of the strike in southern Beirut, was killed, according to the Israeli army. Top operatives and the chain of command of the Raduan unit were also killed in the strike, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Aqil and the commanders who were killed were allegedly planning to occupy Galilee, in what Israel claimed would have been similar to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Delta pauses flights between New York and Tel Aviv through December

Delta Air Lines has paused all flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel, through Dec. 31 due to the “ongoing conflict in the region,” the airline said in a release Thursday.

“Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation as these cancellations are processed in Delta’s system,” Delta said in a statement.

Travelers can still book seats on Delta partner airlines Air France and EL AL Israel Airlines through Delta’s website.

Germany being selective with arms shipments to Israel

Germany is being selective with what arms it is sending to Israel in light of rising tensions with Hezbollah and Hamas.

“There is no ban on licenses for arms exports to Israel and there will be no ban. The Federal Government decides on the granting of licenses for arms exports on a case-by-case basis and in the light of the respective situation after careful examination, taking into account foreign and security policy considerations in accordance with legal and political requirements,” the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection said in a statement.

“In doing so, the Federal Government takes into account compliance with international humanitarian law. In this case-by-case assessment, the current situation is always taken into account, including the attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah as well as the course of the operation in Gaza,” the ministry said.

Lebanon death toll rises after device explosions

At least 37 people — including two children — were killed across the country by exploding communication devices on Tuesday and Wednesday, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Al-Abyad said in a press conference Thursday. About 3,000 people were injured, he said.

“It is certain that what happened in terms of aggression is considered a war crime, as the majority of the injuries were recorded in civilian areas and not in the battlefield, and the government is doing its duty and has called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, and human rights organizations are doing their duty on this issue,” Al-Abyad said.

Hezbollah said 20 of its members were killed in Wednesday’s walkie-talkie explosions. Another 11 were killed in Tuesday’s pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, bringing the overall death toll for the group to 31.

Israel was responsible for Tuesday’s explosions, a source confirmed to ABC News, in which pagers detonated across Beirut and southern Lebanon. Walkie-talkies exploded on Wednesday.

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor, Nasser Atta and Ghazi Balkiz

IDF carrying out strikes in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said it is carrying out strikes in Lebanon to “degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure,” according to a statement.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields. The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to enable the return of residents to their homes, as well as to achieve of all of the war goals,” the IDF said in a statement.

The strikes come after two consecutive days of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkie devices in Lebanon, which left at least 37 people dead.

Israeli arrested over Iran-directed plot to kill Netanyahu, police say

Israeli police and the Shin Bet intelligence service foiled an alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu and other prominent individuals, according to details of an indictment released on Thursday.

Moti Maman, a 73-year-old Israeli businessman from the city of Ashkelon, is accused of twice smuggling himself into Iran via Turkey to meet with intelligence officials directing would-be plots from Tehran.

The discussions allegedly included potential plans to attack Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, among others.

Police and Shin Bet said the alleged plots were intended as retaliation for the killing of Ismail Hanieyh in Tehran in July, which Iran blamed on Israel.

A joint police and Shin Bet statement also accused Maman of discussing the possibility of acting as a money courier for others in Israel, locating Russian and American elements for the elimination of Tehran’s opponents in Europe and the U.S. and recruiting Mossad personnel as double agents.

“The Israeli citizen demanded an advance payment of $1 million dollars before performing any action,” police and Shin Bet said. “Iranian agents refused his request and informed him they would contact him in the future.”

Maman allegedly received around $558,000 — paid in euros — for attending the meetings with Iranian intelligence personnel.

Lebanon toll rises after device explosions

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least 32 people — including two children — were killed across the country by exploding communication devices on Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 3,250 people were injured, it said.

Hezbollah said 20 of its members were killed in Wednesday’s walkie-talkie explosions. Another 11 were killed in Tuesday’s pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, bringing the overall death toll for the group to 31.

A source confirmed to ABC News that Israel was responsible for Tuesday’s explosions, in which pagers detonated across Beirut and southern Lebanon. Walkie-talkies exploded on Wednesday.

Israeli forces conduct airstrike on school in Gaza City

Israeli forces conducted an airstrike on what they claim were Hamas terrorists operating within a command and control center embedded inside a school in Gaza City, Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement Wednesday.

Ten people were killed from the strike, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said.

“A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists operating within a command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Ibn Al-Haytam’ School in the area of Gaza City,” the IDF said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom would not recognize Israel as a state without a Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian cause is at the forefront of your country’s affairs. We renew the kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people, ignoring international and humanitarian law in a new and bitter chapter of suffering,” Prince Mohammed said.

“The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that. We extend our thanks to the countries that have recognized the Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy, and we urge the rest of the countries to take similar steps,” Prince Mohammed said.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia had previously paved the way for normalizing relations with Israel before the eruption of the war in the Gaza Strip last October put those plans on hold.

Fighting in the north moves into ‘new phase,’ Gallant says

Israel has begun a “new phase in the war,” with Israel diverting forces and resources toward northern Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at the air force’s Ramat David base on Wednesday.

“The center of gravity is moving north, the meaning is that we are diverting forces, resources, energy towards the north. We have not forgotten the abductees and we have not forgotten our tasks in the south, this is our duty and we are carrying it out at the same time,” Gallant said.

“It is very important to do things at this stage in close cooperation — between all organizations, at all levels,” Gallant said.

US ‘did not know’ about Israel’s pager operation: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Egypt on Wednesday that the U.S. “did not know about and was not involved” in Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon and Syria — but said that officials were still gathering information and did not directly blame Israel.

“Broadly speaking, we’ve been very clear, and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we’re trying to resolve in Gaza,” Blinken said. 

Its spread to other fronts, he added, is “clearly not in the interest of anyone involved.”

Blinken also reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to reaching a cease-fire, which he said would “materially improve the prospects of defusing the situation” on the Israeli-Lebanese border and allow thousands of people living near the area on both sides of the divide to return home.

“That’s clearly the best path forward for everyone involved. So again, it’s imperative that everyone avoid taking steps that could further escalate or spread the conflict,” he said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty was also asked about the matter, and had much more to say. He declared, via a translator, that Egypt was “against any unilateral action that attacks the sovereignty of Lebanon.”

“We have condemned and we will condemn any targeting of the Lebanese sovereignty,” he said. “It does not encourage any civility.”

He continued: “Such dangerous escalation can lead to what we have warned of before, which is leading to the edge of a regional war which can kill everyone.”

The foreign minister also asserted that the “heart of the crisis” facing the Middle East was “Israeli aggression in Gaza.”

Israel moves troops toward Lebanon border

The Israel Defense Forces’ 98th Division will be deployed to the northern part of the country close to the border with Lebanon, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The division was previously active in the Gaza Strip and is being deployed to the north amid rising tensions and ongoing skirmishes between the IDF and the Hezbollah militant group operating from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has vowed retaliation for Israel’s exploding pager attack that killed at least 12 people and injured at least 2,800 in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.

Israel behind Lebanon pagers attack, sources confirm

Sources confirmed to ABC News that Israel was responsible for the explosion of pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday.

The pagers began exploding around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to Hezbollah officials. An intelligence source familiar with the situation told ABC News that Israel has long been working to perfect this type of “supply chain interdiction attack.”

At least nine civilians were killed and more than 2,750 injured by the explosions, Lebanese health authorities said.

Hezbollah said 11 of its members were killed on Tuesday, though did not disclose the circumstances of their deaths. The militant group vowed retaliation against Israel.

Four Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said four of its soldiers were killed fighting in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Capt. Daniel Mimon Toaff, Staff Sgt. Agam Naim, Staff Sgt. Amit Bakri and Staff Sgt. Dotan Shimon were killed in combat, the IDF said in a statement.

One officer and two soldiers from the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, were “severely injured” during the same incident, the statement said. Another two soldiers were “moderately injured.”

An officer from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit was also “severely injured” in southern Gaza, the IDF said.

Hezbollah vows ‘reckoning’ for pager explosions

In a Wednesday morning statement, the Hezbollah militant group said it would continue operations to “support Gaza” and vowed a “reckoning” for Israel after Tuesday’s “massacre” when more than 2,750 people were injured by exploding pagers in Lebanon.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the operation, which killed at least nine civilians. Eleven Hezbollah members died on Tuesday, the group said, though — as is typical in its statements — did not specify how they died.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is set to speak on Thursday afternoon to address the situation.

Israel has not commented on its alleged involvement in Tuesday’s explosions in Lebanon.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said warplanes hit Hezbollah targets in six locations in southern Lebanon into Wednesday. Artillery strikes were also conducted, it added.

Israeli aircraft bombed “Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure” in the areas of Majdal Selm, Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun El Ras and Chihine in southern Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement.

Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways cancel all flights to Israel

Three major European airlines have canceled all flights to Israel hours after a deadly attack on Hezbollah left at least nine people dead and over 2,700 people injured.

Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv for Sept. 18 and 19, according to the flight status board on their website. Lufthansa has canceled flights to Israel through Sept. 19 and British Airways has canceled flights to Israel through Sept. 27.

Netanyahu undermining security with ‘petty politics,’ political rival alleges

Benny Gantz — the leader of the centrist National Unity coalition — on Tuesday accused rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of endangering Israeli security “in the most tangible way that I can remember being done by a prime minister during a war, and in general.”

In a public statement — later also published on his X page — Gantz accused the prime minister of “security recklessness” over reports that Netanyahu is preparing to replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is a major critic of the prime minister’s approach to cease-fire negotiations in Gaza.

Gantz said the alleged political maneuvering is particularly dangerous ahead of a potential expansion of the conflict in the north of the country, where the Israel Defense Forces has been engaged in cross-border fighting with the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia since Oct. 8.

“Human lives and the future of the nation are at stake,” Gantz said, describing the situation as the “dictionary definition of petty politics, at the expense of national security.”

11,000 students killed in Gaza, education ministry says

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said Tuesday that some 11,000 students have been killed and more than 17,000 others have been injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel’s campaign there started on Oct. 7.

The ministry also said 500 schools and universities have been bombed across the territory in almost one year of war.

Islamic Jihad rocket commander ‘eliminated’ in Gaza, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces said it “eliminated” the head of the Islamic Jihad militia group’s southern rocket and missile unit in a Monday airstrike on a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.

Ahmed Aish Salame al-Hashash was the commander of the Islamic Jihad’s rocket forces in the southern Rafah area, the IDF said in a statement. He was “an important source of knowledge of rocket fire within the Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza,” the IDF added.

Al-Hashash was killed while “operating inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis,” the IDF said, referring to one of the areas designated by the Israeli military as safer locations for civilians amid the devastating campaign in Gaza.

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence,” the IDF said.

The IDF often launches strikes inside Gaza humanitarian zones in pursuit of militant leaders.

Gaza Health Ministry identifies more than 34,300 people killed

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry published a 649-page document identifying 34,344 people killed in the strip between Oct.7, 2023 and Aug. 31, 2024.

The document includes the name, age, gender and identification number of each person killed.

The first 13 pages of the document include names of people all under 1 year old.

The document only includes the names of those the Health Ministry said it has been able to identify. Thousands more who are a part of the overall death toll are considered missing, the ministry said.

The current death toll in Gaza is 41,226 as of Sept. 16, according to the Hamas-run ministry.

Blinken to travel to Egypt

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt this week to discuss efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, the State Department said.

Blinken will travel to Egypt Wednesday through Friday to co-chair the opening of the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the department said.

He will also meet with Egyptian officials “to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security,” the State Department said in a statement.

State Department doesn’t have timeline on new cease-fire proposal

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller declined to predict when a new Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal proposal might be ready.

“We continue to engage with our partners in the region, most specifically with Egypt and Qatar, about what that proposal will contain, and making sure — or trying to see that it’s a proposal that can get the parties to an ultimate agreement,” Miller told reporters Monday.

“I don’t have a timetable for you other than to say that we are working expeditiously to try to develop that proposal, try to find something that would bring both the parties to say yes and to formally submit it,” Miller added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously said more than a week ago that a proposal would be presented to both Israel and Hamas “in the coming days.”

Miller said Monday that — just like in the negotiations overall — the main hurdles for creating the new proposal were the security situation in the Philadelphi corridor and the number of hostages and Palestinian prisoners that would be released.

‘Trajectory is clear’ at Israel-Lebanon border: Gallant

Time is running out for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict at the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in an overnight phone call.

“Hezbollah continues to ‘tie itself’ to Hamas — the trajectory is clear,” Gallant told Austin per a readout from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Gallant “reiterated Israel’s commitment to the removal of Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon, and to enabling the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes,” the defense ministry said.

Cross-border fighting between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah — which is aligned with Iran and Hamas through the so-called “Axis of Resistance” — has been near-constant since Oct. 8.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have left their homes in the north of the country amid the fighting, with Israeli leaders repeatedly threatening a significant military operation to pacify Hezbollah forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Sunday statement that the “current situation will not continue. This requires a change in the balance of forces on our northern border. We will do whatever is necessary to return our residents securely to their homes.”

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Israel now says Houthi missile was hit by interceptor

A missile described by the Houthis as a “new hypersonic ballistic missile” was hit by an Israeli interceptor, Israeli military officials said Sunday, after initially saying it got through its defenses and fell in an open area.

An Israeli interceptor hit the missile fired into central Israel from Yemen, causing it to fragment, according to Israeli officials. The missile was not destroyed, but caused no damage, the Israeli officials said.

“The conclusion into the review of the surface-to-surface missile that was fired this morning is that there was a hit on the target from an interceptor, as a result of which the target fragmented but was not destroyed,” an Israeli military official said in a statement.

The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the missile attack, claiming in a statement that it was aimed at an “important military target” in the Tel Aviv region. The Houthis claimed the missile flew some 1,267 miles in less than 12 minutes and that Israeli anti-missile defenses “failed to intercept” the weapon.

The Israel Defense Forces initially confirmed to ABC News that its defenses failed to intercept the missile but changed its conclusions upon further investigation.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

IDF: ‘High probability’ 3 hostages were killed by Israeli airstrike in November

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces released the results of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three hostages, whose bodies were recovered from Gaza by IDF forces in December.

The three hostages — two soldiers, Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer, and civilian Elia Toledano — were killed “as a byproduct” of an Israeli airstrike on the compound where they were being held, according to the investigation. The IDF said the strike was targeting a Hamas commander, and that they believed the hostages were being held elsewhere.

“The findings of the investigation suggest a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10th, 2023,” the IDF said Sunday in a statement.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Netanyahu vows to inflict ‘high price’ for Houthi missile attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against the Houthi movement after a missile fired from Yemen fell in central Israel on Sunday morning.

“This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen at our territory,” Netanyahu said before a cabinet meeting. “They should know that we exact a high price for any attempt to attack us.”

“Whoever needs a reminder of this, is invited to visit the port of Hodeidah,” the prime minister added, referring to Israel’s bombing of the strategic Yemeni port in July after a Houthi drone strike killed one person in Tel Aviv.

“Whoever attacks us will not evade our strike,” Netanyahu said.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

