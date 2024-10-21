Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF targets Hezbollah financial network

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF targets Hezbollah financial network
Jalaa Marey via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israeli forces continued their intense operations inside Gaza after Hamas leader and Oct. 7, 2023 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar was killed in a firefight with Israeli forces.

The development comes as Israel continues intense air and ground campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon and against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and mulls its response to Iran’s latest ballistic missile attack.

‘Beirut in flames’ after night of airstrikes, foreign minister says

“Beirut in flames,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X on Monday following an intense night of airstrikes on the Lebanese capital.

“A wide-scale Israeli attack targeted Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure in Beirut and across Lebanon last night,” Katz said.

“Massive fires were seen above Beirut as over 15 buildings were struck following evacuation warnings to residents,” the foreign minister wrote.

“Hezbollah has paid and will continue to pay a heavy price for its attacks on northern Israel and its rocket fire. We will keep striking the Iranian proxy until it collapses.”

-ABC News’ Guy Davies

IDF claims ‘dozens’ of strikes on Hezbollah financial targets

Israel Defense Forces warplanes launched “a series of targeted, intelligence-based strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to finance its terrorist activities,” the IDF said in a Monday post to X.

The Sunday night strikes hit targets in Beirut, southern Lebanon and elsewhere “deep within” the country, the IDF added.

The IDF said the targets were linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which Israel has accused of acting as a key financier of Hezbollah activities.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

US investigating intelligence leak on Israel’s alleged plan to attack Iran

Documents purporting to show classified U.S. intelligence-gathering on Israel’s preparations for a possible retaliatory strike against Iran appeared on social media platforms late last week.

The impact of the circulation of these documents on current and future planning by the Israeli military is unclear at this time.

U.S. officials declined to comment on the situation when reached by ABC News. However, a law enforcement source on Sunday confirmed with ABC News that there is an investigation underway.

Markings on the documents indicate that they would have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which collects, analyzes and distributes intelligence gleaned from satellite and aerial imagery.

If the documents are authentic, it would indicate a major intelligence breach.

According to Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense contributor, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East: “The future coordination between the U.S. and Israel could be challenged, as well.”

The Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Investigation and a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence all declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on CNN Sunday and acknowledged that there is an investigation underway into the possible intelligence leak, adding, “We’re following it closely.”

-ABC News’ T. Michelle Murphy

IDF says it’s targeting infrastructure in Lebanon of group allegedly financing Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces announced it was targeting infrastructure Sunday night in Lebanon that has been linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, an organization it alleges is involved in financing Hezbollah.

The United States placed sanctions on the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association in May 2021 related to financing Hezbollah activities.

The Al-Qard Al-Hassan group has 31 branches in Lebanon — including in Beirut and Bekaa, officials said. At least one strike was reported Sunday evening in the Chyah neighborhood of Beirut.

“The ‘Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association’ is involved in financing the terrorist activities of the Hezbollah organization against Israel, and therefore the IDF has decided to attack this terrorist infrastructure,” the IDF said in a statement Sunday. “The IDF continues to work forcefully to destroy Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure. Therefore, we call on people inside buildings used by Hezbollah to stay at least 500 meters away from them for the next few hours.”

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images

(BEIRUT) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, the group and Israeli officials confirmed on Saturday. After his death was confirmed, Israel continued firing strikes on the city.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the Israeli strike that killed the Hezbollah leader, Iranian state media announced Saturday. Nilforoushan was the deputy commander for operations of the IRGC, and was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in suppressing protests in Iran.

Israel said it struck over 140 Hezbollah targets overnight and into Saturday morning.

Israel also hacked the control tower system at the Beirut Airport on Saturday to warn an Iranian passenger plane that was headed for Beirut not to land there, a senior official at the Lebanon Ministry of Transport confirms to ABC News. The Lebanese Minister of Transportation then told the plane not to enter Lebanese airspace.

Israel used bunker busters — a munition designed to penetrate targets underground — in the strike that killed Nasrallah, targeting a location underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut, according to an Israel official familiar with the strike. Israel said the strike was conducted while the group’s senior chain of command were operating from their headquarters.

“Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders,” the IDF said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

“During Hassan Nasrallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities,” the IDF statement read. “He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization.”

The IDF said that they will continue to operate “against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people.”

Hezbollah called the killing of its leader and the targeting of residential buildings in Beirut “a cowardly terrorist act, a massacre and a heinous crime.” The group vowed to “continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.”

Despite the strike targeting Nasrallah on Friday and massive overnight strikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and missiles into Israel. So far, they have released seven statements on attacks toward Israel on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, twice regarding the strikes on Lebanon and “expressed full support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people against Iranian backed terrorist groups,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Saturday

“The Secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel,” Ryder said.

Tensions have continued to rise between Israel and Hezbollah in recent days with Israeli officials saying they are preparing for a ground invasion into Lebanon. Israel has targeted and killed several high level Hezbollah officials since it began its attacks on Lebanon.

In recent days Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will continue fighting against Hezbollah “with full force,” warning Iran — which backs Hezbollah — and the entire Middle East.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true of the entire Middle East,” Netanyahu said, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly.

“If you strike us, we will strike you,” Netanyahu said, addressing Iran.

The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, released a statement that didn’t comment on the death of Nasrallah, but insisted that “the resistance” will not be destroyed. The “fate of the region” will be decided by the “resistance forces and at the head of them is Hezbollah,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba submits resignation in major government shake-up, lawmaker says
Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba submits resignation in major government shake-up, lawmaker says
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Ivanovych Kuleba talks to media prior to the start of an Informal meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the Europa Building on August 29, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is the latest government minister to tender a resignation amid what could become a major shake-up of top officials under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a lawmaker.

Ruslan Stefanchuk — the chairman of the Ukrainian Rada parliament — said in a statement posted to Facebook that Kuleba had submitted his resignation to the body, uploading a photograph of a letter that appeared to be signed by the foreign minister, who has been in his post since 2020.

Stefanchuk said Kuleba’s resignation would be “considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings,” though did not offer a specific date.

Kuleba is the latest in a slew of top ministers to offer their resignations in what appears to be a significant government shake-up.

Among them — according to Stefanchuk’s updates — are Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

David Arakhamia, the leader of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People Party group in the Rada, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday that “a major reboot of the government can already be expected this week,” affecting as many as half of all government staff.

“Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments,” he added.

Oleksandr Merezhko — another member of parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party, and the chair of the Rada’s foreign affairs committee — told ABC News that the reshuffle is intended to “fill several vacancies in the government.”

The move is also “partly because the government needs to get prepared for the challenges lying ahead,” he added, “especially during winter.” Replacements will be appointed this week, Merezhko said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On This Day, Aug. 14, 1971: The Who release ‘Who’s Next’
On This Day, Aug. 14, 1971: The Who release ‘Who’s Next’

On This Day, Aug. 14, 1971…

English rockers The Who released their iconic album Who’s Next, featuring such future Who classics as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.”

The album was originally conceived as another rock opera, Lifehouse, following their 1969 hit TommyPete Townshend eventually scrapped the whole project.

Who’s Next was a critics darling, and consistently lands on lists of the greatest albums of all time. The album was the band’s only #1 in the U.K.; it hit #4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. 

Last year The Who revisited Who’s Next/Lifehouse with a new 10-CD/Blu-ray set that featured 155 tracks, with 89 songs that had never been released and 57 fresh remixes. It included Lifehouse demos, various session recordings and two complete concerts from 1971: one recorded at London’s Young Vic theater and one recorded at San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.