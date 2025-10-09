Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza: What to know about proposed deal and next steps

Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza: What to know about proposed deal and next steps

Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON and TEL AVIV) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his cabinet to discuss the proposed Gaza Strip ceasefire deal on Thursday, with the cabinet and the wider government expected to approve the blueprint to end the two-year-old war.

The cabinet will meet after days of intense negotiations in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where Israeli and Hamas representatives hashed out the final details of a plan based on the 20-point proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

Netanyahu is expected to convene his cabinet meeting at 5 p.m. local time — 10 a.m. ET. The cabinet is expected to approve the deal, after which the proposal will be put to the wider government. A government vote to ratify the deal is then expected at around 6 p.m. local time — 11 a.m. ET.

The cessation of all fighting by the IDF and Hamas will go into effect after the Israel government ratifies the deal, according to an Israeli official.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of the deal, in which all remaining hostages — alive and dead — will be released from Gaza in exchange for an as-yet undetermined number of Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons. Nearly 2,000 prisoners are believed to be under discussion for release.

The Israel Defense Forces will also pull back to the so-called “yellow line” in Gaza — a reference to a proposed ceasefire map released by the White House last month showing multiple stages of withdrawal. The full details of the agreed-to deal have not been made public and the exact location of that “line” may have shifted during the negotiations.

A senior Israeli official told ABC News that the 72-hour window for Hamas releasing all hostages will begin after the Israeli government ratifies the deal, which it is expected to do on Thursday.

The 20 hostages thought to still be alive are therefore expected to be released all in one group on Sunday or Monday, the official said.

An Israeli official told ABC News that the IDF will have 24 hours to move to the yellow line once the deal is ratified by the government.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” Trump said in a post to social media, explaining the first phase of the agreement.

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” the post continued.

Key Arab and Muslim said in supportive statements that they would back the White House plan, all pressing Hamas to accept the blueprint that could end more than two years of intense fighting in the Gaza Strip, which has been largely destroyed by Israeli offensives since the war began after Hamas’ surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Intense strikes across Gaza continued on Thursday, even as the final elements of the deal were hammered out by negotiators in Egypt.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 37 people were killed and 270 were injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This comes as gut-wrenching images emerge of malnourished children suffering amid the lack of food and other aid in Gaza.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have been reported. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people died of hunger over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from famine to 154 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 89 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zelenskyy says Putin ‘definitely’ not preparing to end war despite Trump summit
Zelenskyy says Putin ‘definitely’ not preparing to end war despite Trump summit
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for “new offensive operations” despite Friday’s looming peace summit in Alaska.

Fierce frontline combat and long-range drone and missile strikes are ongoing as the U.S. and Russia prepare for Friday’s meeting. Ukrainian representatives are not expected to attend, though a source in Zelenskyy’s office told ABC News on Monday that “everything is very fluid.”

Zelenskyy and his officials have gone on a diplomatic offensive ahead of the meeting, seeking to shore up foreign support behind Ukraine’s key demands in any peace deal.

On Monday, Zelenskyy suggested that Putin is not ready to end the fighting, despite Friday’s meeting in Alaska.

Citing a report from his intelligence and military commands, Zelenskyy said in a statement that Putin “is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or an end to the war. Putin is determined only to present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before.”

“So far, there is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation,” he added. “On the contrary, they are redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations.”

“If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has said Kyiv will not cede any territory to Russia, will not abandon its NATO ambitions and will not allow any limitations on its armed forces.

Among Moscow’s demands are that Ukraine cede several regions — not all of which are controlled by Russian troops — in the south and east of the country, accept curbs on the size and sophistication of its military and be permanently excluded from NATO. Putin also wants all international sanctions on Russia to be lifted in the event of a peace deal.

Russia’s demands, Zelenskyy has said, constitute an attempt to “partition Ukraine.”

President Donald Trump on Monday described the coming summit as a “feel out meeting,” telling reporters, “I’m going in to speak to Vladimir, and I’m going to be telling him, ‘You got to end this war. You got to end it’.”

“And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” Trump said.

When asked how he would know if a deal is possible, the president replied, “Because that’s what I do. I make deals.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netanyahu considering annexing territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to ceasefire: Sources
Netanyahu considering annexing territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to ceasefire: Sources
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to a ceasefire plan. This is one of several options,” a source said.

The news comes less than a week after Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said the U.S, was cutting ceasefire talks short and bringing its negotiation team home from Doha, Qatar.

In a post on X on July 24, Witkoff said Hamas was not “acting in good faith.”

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff wrote, in part. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

Netanyahu echoed Witkoff’s statement and blamed Hamas for the breakdown in negotiations.

“Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal,” Netanyahu said in a statement the day after Witkoff’s comments. “Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.

In its own statement on Sunday, Hamas accused Witkoff and the Israelis of negotiating in bad faith and claimed there is no point in continuing negotiations in the current format.

“In the last round of negotiations, we achieved clear progress and largely agreed with what the mediators presented to us, especially regarding the issue of withdrawal, prisoners, and the entry of aid,” Hamas said, in part. ‘They conveyed to us positive responses from the Zionist occupation, but we were surprised to find that the occupation was withdrawing from the negotiations, and that the US President’s envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff, was in cahoots with it.”

“We clearly state: There is no point in continuing negotiations under the siege, extermination, and starvation of our children, women, and people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.