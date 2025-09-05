Israel levels Gaza high-rise tower near Palestinian civilian encampment

Israel levels Gaza high-rise tower near Palestinian civilian encampment

Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A high-rise building in Gaza City was leveled by an Israeli strike on Friday, videos verified by ABC News show. Mushtaha Tower was located in the west of the city, near several large tent encampments where Palestinian civilians are sheltering.

Video reviewed and verified by ABC News shows the moment the tower collapses, rippling the canvas of an encampment’s tents. The verified footage shows at least three Israeli projectiles hitting the tower — people can be seen running as smoke engulfs the tent encampment.

Israeli officials claimed the building belonged to Hamas, shortly after issuing evacuation orders.

“Now the bolt is being removed from the gates of hell in Gaza,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote in Hebrew in a Friday post on X. “When the door opens, it will not close and IDF activity will increase — until the Hamas murderers and rapists accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament — or they will be destroyed.”

Earlier Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement warning that “over the coming days,” it “will attack several buildings that have been converted into terrorist infrastructure in preparation for expanding the operation into Gaza City: cameras, surveillance rooms, sniper and anti-tank missile launching positions, and command and control centers.”

Mashtaha Tower management denied the Israeli accusations, issuing a statement after the high-rise was destroyed.

“We confirm that the tower, since its targeting last year, has been under strict supervision by the management, and only displaced civilians are allowed entry,” they wrote.

“We categorically confirm that the tower is free of any cameras or security equipment, and that all its floors are open and uncovered, containing no cameras, light or heavy weapons,” the building’s management added.

Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, said in a statement that Israel’s “attempts to justify targeting residential towers and destroying the city of Gaza with false claims of their use by Hamas are nothing but flimsy excuses and blatant lies, aimed at covering up its heinous crimes against unarmed civilians and continuing the policy of extermination and total destruction of the Gaza Strip.”

Mashtaha Tower was believed to be empty due to the forced evacuation. However, one of the largest displacement camps is located near the site, where hundreds of families are currently living in tents.

At least 69 Palestinians were killed and 422 injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli forces, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health said on Friday. Among those were six people killed and 190 injured while trying to collect humanitarian aid, according to the health ministry.

Three people starved to death in the war-torn Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health also said Friday. At least 376 people have died of starvation, including 134 children, since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 surprise terrorist attack in Israel, according to the health ministry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

IDF shooting near aid truck kills dozens in southern Gaza, Hamas-run ministry says
IDF shooting near aid truck kills dozens in southern Gaza, Hamas-run ministry says
Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Almost 60 people are dead after two incidents near locations where people were trying to get food aid in Gaza Tuesday, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Fifty-one people were killed in an incident near a food aid truck that got stuck near Khan Younis, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged the shooting.

“A gathering was identified adjacent to an aid distribution truck that got stuck in the area of Khan Younis, and in proximity to IDF troops operating in the area,” the IDF said in response to an inquiry from ABC News.

“The IDF is aware of reports regarding a number of injured individuals from IDF fire following the crowd’s approach. The details of the incident are under review,” the IDF added.

The shooting comes as many in Gaza are in the grip of hunger, according to international aid agencies. The United Nations last week said a “very limited” amount of food was being brought into the Strip.

And it comes a day after COGAT, the Israeli organization tasked with bringing aid into Gaza, said that four aid distribution centers in Gaza were being operated simultaneously for the first time.

Humanitarian aid sites and routes in Gaza have become flashpoints in recent weeks, according to the Hamas-run ministry.

Some of the injured and dead in Tuesday’s incident were brought to Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Younis after the incident. In a video published by Reuters, a man can be seen bleeding from a wound in his back while being wheeled into the entrance.

“We went to wait like other people to get food for our children,” the man told Reuters “They told us there is flour in a certain area, so we went and waited. Then we found rockets falling on us.”

In a separate incident, eight people were killed near an aid distribution site in southern Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said Tuesday. ABC News has asked IDF for comment on this incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 37 people were killed and 270 were injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This comes as gut-wrenching images emerge of malnourished children suffering amid the lack of food and other aid in Gaza.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have been reported. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people died of hunger over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from famine to 154 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 89 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Last churches in Gaza City say they will not evacuate despite Israeli incursion
Last churches in Gaza City say they will not evacuate despite Israeli incursion
Smoke rises after Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza, on August 22, 2025. Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The last remaining churches in Gaza will not evacuate amid Israel’s ramped-up military action and threats to destroy Gaza City, saying the clergy and nuns have decided they will “remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds,” the churches said in a joint statement to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hundreds of civilians — including women, children and elderly — have been seeking refuge in the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Holy Family compound since the outbreak of the war and the Latin compound has been hosting people with disabilities who have been under the care of the Sisters Missionaries of Charity for many years, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement Tuesday.

“Like other residents of Gaza City, the refugees living in the facilities will have to decide according to their conscience what they will do. Among those who have sought shelter within the walls of the compounds, many are weakened and malnourished due to the hardships of the last months. Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence. For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds,” the churches said.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Gaza City could “turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” areas that were destroyed earlier in the war, unless Hamas agrees to Israel’s terms for a ceasefire.

This came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would approve the IDF’s plan to seize Gaza City.

The churches criticized Israel’s plans surrounding its decision to take control of Gaza City, saying, “There can be no future based on captivity, displacement of Palestinians or revenge.”

“We echo what Pope Leo XIV said a few days ago: ‘All peoples, even the smallest and weakest, must be respected by the powerful in their identity and rights, especially the right to live in their own lands; and no one can force them into exile,'” the churches said.

The churches called for an end to the war and the “spiral of violence.”

“There has been enough devastation, in the territories and in people’s lives. There is no reason to justify keeping civilians as prisoners and hostages in dramatic conditions.It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides,” the churches said.

Israel began the first stages of its attack on Gaza City last week, calling up 50,000 to 60,000 reservists for the operation to occupy the city, according to IDF spokesman Eddie Defrin and an Israeli military official.

Mass protests against the military action on Gaza were seen across Israel on Tuesday, with protesters demanding the Israeli government get a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would secure the release of the remaining hostage held there.

Israel is also facing criticism for Monday’s attack on a hospital in Khan Younis that killed five journalists and 15 medical workers, according to their media organizations and the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu called the attack a “tragic mishap.”

The IDF released an initial report on Tuesday, which concludes that “six of the individuals killed were terrorists, one of whom took part in the infiltration into Israeli territory on October 7th.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.