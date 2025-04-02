Israeli operation in Gaza expanding to seize ‘large areas,’ defense minister says

Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Israel’s renewed military operation in the Gaza Strip “is expanding to crush and cleanse the area of ​​terrorists and terrorist infrastructure and seize large areas that will be annexed to the security zones of the state of Israel,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister said that a “large-scale evacuation of the Gazan population from the fighting areas” is accompanying the expanded military campaign in the strip.

“I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to eliminate Hamas and return all the kidnapped,” Katz added. “This is the only way to end the war.”

Israel renewed its assault on neighboring Gaza in March after a pause of nearly two months, during which time 33 Israeli hostages were released by Hamas in exchange for some 1,800 Palestinian prisoners, according to The Associated Press.

Israel is demanding the immediate release of all remaining hostages — consisting of 59 people, 24 of whom are still believed to be alive — who were abducted to Gaza during the Hamas-led surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he ordered renewed strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to free half of the remaining hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire, the first phase of which expired on March 1. The bombardment resumed with “full force,” the prime minister said on March 18, adding that further negotiations “will continue only under fire.”

Israel’s renewed operations in Gaza sparked condemnation from regional powers including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said the resumption was “fully coordinated with Washington.”

Israeli leaders have consistently expressed their intention to fully destroy Hamas and remove the Palestinian militant group from power in Gaza. Israel intends to retain security control over the territory as part of any post-war settlement, Netanyahu, Katz and other top officials have said.

Katz last month also announced the creation of a new directorate within the Israeli Ministry of Defense to facilitate the “voluntary emigration” out of strip. The directorate’s work aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Palestinians be resettled outside of Gaza, Katz said in February.

Palestinian, United Nations and human rights organizations have suggested that the U.S.-Israeli resettlement policy is akin to “ethnic cleansing.” Israel has denied such allegations.

Gaza has been devastated by the war that was sparked by the Oct. 7 terror attack, in which some 1,200 people were killed in Israel, according to the Israeli government.

Israel’s subsequent operations in Gaza have killed more than 50,300 people and injured more than 114,000, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. More than 1,000 people have been killed since the resumption of Israeli strikes on March 18, the ministry said.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report

Omar Havana/Getty Images

(GUATEMALA CITY) — At least 51 people were killed as a bus plunged into a ravine early Monday in Guatemala City, officials said.

At least 20 more were seriously injured, they said.

City officials said the incident occurred when the bus veered off a highway and went into a ravine.

Photos released by fire officials showed the bus upside-down in the ravine as they pulled passengers from the wreckage.

In a statement, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said the country’s army and disaster relief agency would aid in the response.

Arevalo also said he would declare a period of national mourning.

“I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain,” he said.

ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar Castano and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

René Priebe/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least one person was killed and several injured when a car drove into a crowd of people in Mannheim, southwestern Germany, on Monday, police said.

“According to current findings, a car drove into a group of people in Mannheim city center,” the force said in a statement. “According to the current status of the investigation, one person was killed and several people were injured.”

“No information can be given yet on the number and severity of the injuries,” the police added. “As part of the search measures that were immediately initiated, a suspect was identified and arrested. No further, reliable information can currently be released beyond the information published so far.”

Police said that all bridges and main roads were under their control. Police also appealed to the public to stay away from the city center.

Video footage from Paradeplatz in the center of Mannheim showed shoppers standing outside a police cordon with objects strewn across the road, including a shoe. First responders could be seen tending to at least one apparently injured person.

Mannheim has a population 326,000 and lies about 52 miles south of Frankfurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump said the U.S. will “go as far as we have to go” to get control of Greenland, ahead of a planned visit to the Arctic island by Vice President JD Vance that has prompted criticism from Greenland and Denmark.

Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will lead the U.S. delegation to visit the Pituffik military space base in the northwest of the island, having scaled back plans for a broader and longer visit. The American group was originally planning to visit the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, and a dog sled race.

Trump showed no indication of softening his ambition to take control of the island, which is an autonomous territory but part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“We need Greenland for national security and international security,” Trump said, taking reporters’ questions in the Oval Office.

“So we’ll, I think, we’ll go as far as we have to go,” he continued. “We need Greenland. And the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark. Denmark has to have us have Greenland. And, you know, we’ll see what happens. But if we don’t have Greenland, we can’t have great international security.”

Trump added, “I view it from a security standpoint, we have to be there.”

Trump also said that he understood “JD might be going,” referring to the vice president, but did not offer any details about the trip. Vance is expected to travel to Greenland on Friday.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede earlier this week called the upcoming visit by U.S. officials part of a “very aggressive American pressure against the Greenlandic community” and called for the international community to rebuke it.
After the U.S. announced that the visit would be pared back to only include the Pituffik base, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the decision was “wise.”

Trump has repeatedly — in both his first and second terms — raised the prospect of the U.S. obtaining Greenland, whether through purchase or other means. During his March speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump said the U.S. would acquire the strategic territory “one way or the other.”
Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede dismissed Trump’s remarks. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” he wrote on social media.

“We are not Americans, we are not Danes because we are Greenlanders. This is what the Americans and their leaders need to understand, we cannot be bought and we cannot be ignored.”

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

