Israeli soccer fans involved in ‘violent incident’ in Amsterdam: Officials
(LONDON) — At least five people have been hospitalized and 62 others detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam Thursday evening, authorities said.
The violence occurred after a UEFA Europa League match between the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club and the Dutch Ajax Football Club in Amsterdam on Thursday.
The Israeli National Security Headquarters told Israeli citizens staying in Amsterdam to “avoid movements in the street and shut oneself in hotel rooms.”
The Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, said the situation is now calm and that he is “horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens.” Israeli PM Netanyahu said he had been in touch with Schoof and called for increased security for Jewish communities in the Netherlands.
Tensions were rising in the lead up to the game last night, Amsterdam police on Wednesday night had reported a group of people pulled a Palestinian flag off the face of a building in the center of the city, and that police “prevented a confrontation” between a group of visitors and taxi drivers.
The Amsterdam Police have not yet commented on the incident but announced Wednesday evening that a “number of safety measures” had been taken before the match to ensure “that everything proceeds safely and orderly,” in a post on X.
Officials in Amsterdam said there will now be extra police on the move in the coming days and extra attention “for the extra security of Jewish institutions and objects.”
Amsterdam authorities will be holding a press conference at 12 p.m. on Friday where additional measures that will be taken today and in the coming days will be announced.
ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.
The late Lisa Marie Presley‘s posthumously released memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, reveals that Michael Jackson told her he was a virgin when they started dating.
According to People, Presley says in the book that she was still married to first husband Danny Keough when Jackson professed his love to her.
“Michael said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley writes. “I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.”
The pair got together in 1994 after she split from Keough. She was 25 and Jackson was 35; Presley writes that at the beginning of their relationship, “He told me he was still a virgin. I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.”
She adds, “I was terrified because I didn’t want to make the wrong move.”
Jackson and Presley married in May 1994, but separated in December 1995, with their divorce finalized in August 1996. Presley married Nicolas Cage in March 2001, with Cage filing for divorce in November 2002. She married Michael Lockwood in January 2006 and had twins with him; she filed for divorce in 2016.
Presley died in January 2023.
Jackson went on to marry Debbie Rowe, the mother of two of his children, in 1996. They divorced in 2000. He died in 2009.
(LONDON) — Israel was behind the deadly explosion of pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.
At least nine civilians were killed and more than 2,750 people injured in the explosions, according to Lebanese authorities. Around 200 of the injuries were critical and required surgery, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.
The Hezbollah militant group said it is conducting a “security and scientific investigation” into the explosion of pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday.
Hezbollah said 11 of its members were killed on Tuesday, though — as is typical in its statements — did not specify how they died.
“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and led to the deaths of a number of martyrs and the injury of a large number with various wounds,” Hezbollah said of the pager explosions in a Tuesday statement.
In a Wednesday morning statement, Hezbollah said it would continue operations to “support Gaza,” and vowed a “reckoning” for Israel for the “massacre on Tuesday.”
The dead and injured included people who are not members of Hezbollah, such as a 10-year-old girl killed in the eastern village of Saraain, according to Hezbollah-owned Al-Ahed News.
Israel has not commented on its alleged involvement in the apparent attack, which prompted chaos in the capital Beirut and elsewhere in Hezbollah’s south Lebanon heartland.
Around 100 hospitals received wounded people, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said, with hospitals in Beirut and its southern suburb quickly filling to capacity. Patients were then directed to other hospitals outside the region.
Most of the injuries were to the face, hand or abdomen, officials said.
The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those who had one of the pagers and was injured in an explosion Tuesday, according to Iranian state TV. The diplomat said in a phone call that he was “feeling well and fully conscious,” according to Iranian state TV.
At least 14 people were also injured in targeted attacks on Hezbollah members in Syria, according to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The alleged Israeli operation has again piqued fears of escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict ongoing since Oct. 8, when members of the Iranian-backed group began cross-border attacks in support of Hamas’ war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.
Frontier skirmishes, Israeli strikes and Hezbollah rocket and artillery salvoes have been near-constant through 11 months of war in Gaza. Israeli officials have repeatedly threatened to launch a new military operation against Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border. Tens of thousands of Israelis have left their homes in border regions due to the fighting.
The Israel Defense Forces said warplanes hit Hezbollah targets in six locations in southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday. Artillery strikes were also conducted, it added.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to make a public address on Thursday afternoon to address the situation. In February, Nasrallah urged members to stop using their cellphones, describing the technology as “a deadly agent.”
Schools across Lebanon will be closed on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, citing the country’s Minister of Education. Schools and offices closed include public and private schools, high schools, technical institutes, the Lebanese University and private higher education institutions, Lebanese state media reported.
The Lebanese Council of Ministers collectively condemned “this criminal Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a crime by all standards.”
It added that “the government immediately began making all necessary contacts with the countries concerned and the United Nations to place it before its responsibilities regarding this continuing crime.”
The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon condemned the attack on Lebanon, calling it an “extremely concerning escalation in what is an already unacceptably volatile context,” in a statement released by the U.N. Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary General.
U.S. officials said Washington, D.C. had no role in — or pre-knowledge of — the apparent attack. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the administration was “gathering information” on the incident.
Both Miller and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to speculate on whether Israel was responsible.
The U.S. and the European Union have both designated the Hezbollah militant group a foreign terrorist organization.
(LONDON) — Russia on Monday launched a deadly large-scale attack across Ukraine, sending drones and cruise and ballistic missiles toward at least 15 regions, Ukrainian officials said.
“What is happening now in Kyiv is unbelievable horror. Pray for us,” Kira Rudick, a member of Ukrainian Parliament, said on social media. She later added, “What happened today? Nightmare.”
Some residents in Kyiv, the capital, took shelter in the city’s subways as Russia launched its “massive” attack across the country, Olga Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister, said on social media. She included local news video that appeared to show throngs of people standing along a train platform.
Kyiv was among the 15 areas throughout Ukraine that had been struck in the attack, which began early in the morning and continued into the afternoon, lasting for at least 12 hours, officials said.
“Attack UAVs are attacking Kyiv from various directions right now,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said, referring to uncrewed aerial vehicles, or drones.
The administration added, “Air defense soldiers have already destroyed a total of about one-and-a-half dozen enemy drones that were headed for the capital. The air alert in Kyiv has been going on for more than 6 hours.”
The strikes followed Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Russia had on Saturday struck several pieces of Ukrainian infrastructure, knocking out power for many. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was helping restore power on Sunday after Russia’s “barbaric attacks,” according to the U.S. State Department’s official Russian social media accounts.
Russia in its Monday attack also targeted energy infrastructure in an attempt to “terrorize all of Ukraine” and to “deprive Ukrainians of electricity,” the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country’s parliament, said. Engineers were working midmorning to restore power to many, the parliament said.
“The desire to destroy our energy will cost the Russians dearly — their infrastructure,” Andrii Yermak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in Ukrainian on messaging app Telegram on Monday.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had carried out a “massive strike with long-range precision weapons,” including some that were launched from the sea. Russian drones were sent to strike “critical energy infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.
“All designated targets were hit,” the ministry said.
At least one person was killed Monday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian Emergency Service said in a statement.
A strike there destroyed two houses and damaged four others, the service said. A fire was burning as emergency officials arrived, the service said.
“A man born in 1955 died as a result of the attack,” the service said. “Another man who was under the rubble was also rescued. He was found by rescuers and handed over to medics.”
Dozens of others were wounded in the strikes, which were among the largest such aerial attacks since war began in 2022, Zelenskyy said. More than 100 missiles were launched, along with a comparable number of drones, he said.
“And like most previous Russia strikes, this one is just as dastardly, targeting critical civilian infrastructure,” he said in Ukrainian, adding later that Russian President Vladimir Putin “can only do what the world allows him to do.”
A residential apartment building was also struck in Lutsk at about 8:30 a.m., the service said.
At least three people were injured in the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, head of the regional military administration, said on the messaging app Telegram.
“Everything is under control,” Kim said. “Charge your devices just in case.”
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.