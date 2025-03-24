Israeli strike on south Gaza hospital kills senior Hamas official

Interior view of destroyed Nasser Hospital following the Israeli attack in Khan Yunis, Gaza/Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A senior Hamas official was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday, the terror group and the Israel Defense Forces said, as Israel expanded its renewed campaign into the Palestinian territory.

Ismail Barhoum, a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau, was killed in the strike on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Hamas confirmed, describing the attack as a “cowardly” assassination. Hamas said Barhoum was receiving medical treatment in the hospital when he was killed.

The IDF and Israeli Security Agency said in a joint statement that the attack targeted a “key terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization” who was “operating inside” the hospital, which is the largest in southern Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the Israeli strike targeted the hospital’s surgical wing and occurred when “many patients and wounded” were inside the hospital. Videos from the scene showed a fire inside the building following the strike.

The ministry said that “many others” — including medical personnel — were wounded in the strike, “with varying degrees of injuries.” The attack, it added, “also caused panic and forced the complete evacuation of the department after a large portion of it was destroyed.”

Nasser Hospital has been shelled several times by Israeli forces since war broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, following Hamas’ surprise attack into southern Israel.

IDF forces raided the hospital in February 2024, when the IDF said it had intelligence that hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack had been held there. Israel has repeatedly alleged that Hamas was using the facility as a “command-and-control center.” Hamas has denied using Nasser and other Gaza hospitals for military purposes.

Israel resumed its air and ground campaign in Gaza last week, ending the ceasefire agreed with Hamas in January.

At least 673 people have since been killed and 1,233 injured by Israeli strikes since the ceasefire ended, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The total death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is now at 50,021, according to the ministry.

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz, Will Gretsky and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Pope Francis thanks public for prayers in first public comments since hospitalization
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

(ROME) — Pope Francis on Thursday made his first public comments since being hospitalized on Feb. 14, thanking the public for their prayers.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” the pope said in a recorded statement made in Spanish. The statement was played at the start of the rosary in St. Peter’s Square.

The pope, 88, “remained stable compared to previous days” and did not have “episodes of respiratory insufficiency” on Thursday, his 21st day in the hospital, the Vatican in its evening update.

The pope “continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy with benefit,” the Vatican press office, the Holy See, said Thursday in its evening update. “Hemodynamic parameters and blood tests remained stable. He did not present fever.”

“The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved,” the Vatican said.

The Vatican said that, “in view of the stability of the clinical picture,” it won’t provide another medical update on the pope until Saturday.

Francis on Thursday “dedicated himself to some work activities in the morning and afternoon, alternating rest and prayer,” the Vatican said, and he received the Eucharist before lunch.

The pope “remained stationary” on Wednesday, “without showing any episodes of respiratory failure,” and rested peacefully overnight into Thursday, the Vatican said.

The pontiff had needed medical intervention amid two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” on Monday, Vatican sources told ABC News.

Pope Francis spent his 20th day in hospital on Wednesday in an armchair, participated in the “ritual blessing of the Holy Ashes that were imposed on him by the celebrant” and received the Eucharist, the Vatican said.

“During the morning he also called Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza. In the afternoon he alternated rest with work,” the Vatican said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

2 Americans injured in suspected shark attack in the Bahamas: Police
Mary Baratto/Getty Images

(BAHAMAS) — Two Americans were injured, one seriously, in a suspected shark attack in the Bahamas, police said.

The two female tourists were swimming in Bimini Bay on Friday around 6:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said over the weekend.

“Initial reports indicate that the victims, both U.S.A. residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay,” police said.

Both women sustained injuries to their lower bodies, with one of the victims injured seriously, police said.

They both were initially treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention, police said.

Both have since returned to the U.S., Bahamian officials said Monday.

One of the victims will require a third surgery to repair the damage to her leg, her family told ABC News. She will undergo the surgery in the Orlando, Florida, area, her family said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Shark attacks are exceedingly rare. There were 69 unprovoked shark bites recorded around the world in 2023, according to the most recent yearly research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

Of those, one of them occurred in the Bahamas and was deadly, according to the report. In that incident, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark while paddleboarding near the back of the Sandals resort, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

ABC News’ Anselm Gibbs and Alondra Valle contributed to this report.

Elephant tramples tourist to death at famous national park
Zhang Yudong/Xinhua via Getty Images

(LONDON) — An elephant trampled a tourist on safari to death in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said.

In what park officials are calling a “tragic accident,” the tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate which “regrettably resulted in the loss of life,” according to a statement from South African National Parks released on Saturday.

“South African National Parks (SANParks) officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family,” park officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of the tourist.

“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the incident and the victim,” officials said.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the tourist who was killed in the incident.

“SANParks Board and Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” officials said.

The investigation remains open.

