Israeli strikes kill 78 in Gaza since ceasefire announced, officials say

(LONDON) — Israeli strikes killed at least 78 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, Gaza’s Civil Defence body in the Hamas-run territory said.

A total of 81 people were killed in Gaza in the previous 24 hours, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Thursday. Sixty-six of those died in Gaza City, the strip’s largest urban area in the north of the territory.

Among the victims were 21 children and 25 women, the spokesperson said. More than 250 other people were injured in Israeli attacks, they added.

The strikes came despite the ceasefire agreement announced on Wednesday after weeks of intense negotiations in Doha, Qatar. The final round of talks followed more than a year of failed efforts to reach an accord.

The first of three ceasefire phases is set to go into force on Sunday, though is still pending approval by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet. If the first is successful, the second phase will begin after 42 days, according to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who announced the deal in Doha.

On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of trying to renege on parts of the deal, an allegation Hamas denied, saying in a statement that “The organization is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators.”

Mediators hope the nascent ceasefire will form a roadmap to end more than 15 months of conflict in Gaza, which has devastated the Palestinian territory and created a vast humanitarian crisis.

Gaza Health Ministry officials said Thursday that at least 46,788 Palestinians had been killed and 110,453 injured in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Some 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the attack, with 253 more taken hostage by militants, according to Israeli officials. Following several rounds of hostage releases, Israeli officials say 94 abductees remain in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead. Four more hostages abducted in 2014 are still being held in Gaza by Hamas, two of whom are believed to be alive.

More than 400 Israeli soldiers and security personnel have been killed during the fighting inside Gaza, nine of whom were killed in the past week, the IDF said.

The Israel Defense Forces claims to have killed more than 15,000 Hamas fighters and other militants throughout the course of the war. Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif were among those killed since October 2023.

ABC News’ Samy Zyara, Diaa Ostaz, Nasser Atta, Meredith Deliso, Somayeh Malekian and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Iranian activist takes his own life to protest country’s dictatorship
(LONDON) — Prominent Iranian political activist, Kianoosh Sanjari, who took his own life on Wednesday in an act of protest, was buried Friday morning in Tehran. In a final post on his X account he said the decision was to protest against what he called the dictatorship of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sanjari jumped off a five-story building in a busy area of Tehran on Wednesday after writing on his X account that “no one should be imprisoned for expressing their opinions. Protest is the right of every Iranian citizen. My life will end after this tweet, but let’s not forget that we die and die for the love of life, not death.”

Amnesty Iran mourned the loss of Sanjari following the news of his death in a post on Instagram, saying his “passion for human rights will continue to shine.”

“Years of interrogations, unjust detention, torture and exile haunted him as his oppressors remain unpunished,” the post read, adding that the collective grief over his death will galvanize calls for justice.

Sanjari was first imprisoned by the Islamic Republic regime following protests in Iran in 1999 when he was 17-years-old but was later repeatedly arrested and tortured for his criticism against the corruption of the clerical ruling regime until 2007.

He ended up spending months in solitary confinement and was forcefully transferred to a psychiatric center, telling Voice of America and BBC Persian that he had his hands and legs chained to a bed and would receive injections which would make him unconscious for hours.

Sanjari eventually fled Iran to seek asylum in the United States and began working for Voice of America where he continued his activism and reported on the human rights situation in Iran, including a protest in front of the United Nations when former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gave a speech at the Columbia School of Journalism in September 2007.

In spite of the potential risks of returning, he moved back to Iran in 2017 due to his mother suffering from a severe health, according to a statement on his social media.

Sanjari was arrested by the regime by the security organizations after his return, but was later released. However, he was arrested again during the nationwide Woman Life Freedom movement that took over the country in 2022 and 2023 when many activists and protesters were arrested and jailed in the aftermath of the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman under the hijab police custody after she was taken for not fully complying with hijab rules.

Sanjari supported the idea of toppling the current clerical regime and advocated for a transition to a new ruling system for the country led by the U.S.-based son of the former Iranian monarch, Reza Pahlavi, until people could choose a new governing regime.

Pahlavi posted a video on his X account saying it was “painful news” to hear about Sanjari’s death.

“We deal with a regime that its life is based on death and execution,” he said, blaming the Islamic Republic for Sanjari’s suicide and warning about the government’s execution order for other protestors who were recently sentenced to execution with charges related to the Woman Life Freedom uprising.

Russia says Ukraine’s use of Western rockets could prompt nuclear response
(LONDON) — Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that new changes to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday mean “the use of Western non-nuclear rockets by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia can prompt a nuclear response.”

Peskov’s remarks came shortly after three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that President Joe Biden had approved Ukraine’s use of the long-range American-made MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System — colloquially known as the ATACMS — to hit targets in Russia’s western Kursk region.

The administration hasn’t publicly confirmed the policy change. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists at a Monday briefing he would not confirm or deny approval for ATACMS use inside Russia, but said the U.S. response to Russian and North Korean military cooperation in the war “would be firm.”

There are now some 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region intended for deployment to the battlefield, U.S. officials have said.

The changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine were unveiled several weeks ago but only signed by Putin on Tuesday, as officials in Moscow expressed anger at the U.S. decision to allow ATACMS use on Russian territory.

The doctrine now says Russia can launch a nuclear attack against a country assisting a non-nuclear country in aggression against Russia that critically threatens the country’s state integrity.

Moscow has repeatedly threatened nuclear weapon use against Ukraine and its Western partners throughout its full-scale invasion of the country.

Western leaders including President Joe Biden have said that avoiding a direct clash between Russia and NATO is a top priority given the danger of nuclear war.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: Israel notifies UN of UNRWA work termination
(LONDON) — The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza — particularly in the north of the strip — and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after the former launched what it called “precise strikes on military targets” in several locations in Iran following Tehran’s Oct. 1 missile barrage.

IDF says 4 drones intercepted in north and east

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post to X on Monday that military aircraft intercepted four drones.

Some of the unmanned aircraft were intercepted after crossing into Israel from Lebanon, while the others were shot down before entering the east of the country from the direction of Syria and Iraq, the IDF said.

IDF claims killing of Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that it killed Hezbollah’s commander of the Baraachit area of southern Lebanon in an airstrike.

The IDF said Abu Ali Rida was responsible for rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on Israeli forces and commanded Hezbollah units in the Nabatieh area.

Israel notifies UN of plans to terminate cooperation with UNRWA

The Israeli government notified the United Nations of its plans to terminate cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in a letter to the president of the U.N. General Assembly on Sunday.

UNRWA is the main U.N. agency operating in Gaza and is responsible for coordinating and supplying humanitarian aid. It also operates in the West Bank. The Israeli government has accused UNRWA of having ties to Hamas. After the initial accusations, the U.N. conducted an internal investigation, and some UNRWA staff members were fired.

Israel maintains that UNRWA still has ties to Hamas. But aid organizations warn if the agency stops operating in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis there will only worsen.

Israel’s termination of UNRWA in the country follows legislation passed by Israel’s parliament at the end of October severing the country’s ties with the organization.

Israel’s governmental body passed two bills — one banning UNRWA from operating in Israel, including in east Jerusalem, and another prohibiting any Israeli state or government agency from working with UNRWA or anyone on its behalf.

The legislation has a three-month waiting period before it goes into effect. It is set to go into effect at the end of January.

Israeli Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jacob Blitshtein wrote in the letter released Sunday that Israel will “continue to work with international partners, including other United Nations agencies, to ensure the facilitation of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not undermine Israel’s security.”

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman

Northern Gaza hospital says Israeli artillery fire injured children

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said Israeli artillery fire hit a floor of the hospital, injuring children who were being treated there.

The hospital also said there was heavy bombing overnight on the block where it is located, threatening the nearby Al Yemen al Saeed Hospital.

The hospital director said in a statement on Sunday the glass of the doors and windows of the facility were shattered by the force of the blasts.

The IDF has not commented on the attacks.

