Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘it appears’ Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed
(LONDON) — Israel has likely killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Sinwar is the current head of the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He took over from his brother in October 2024.
”We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists,” Netanyahu said, adding of Hamas targets, “We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar.”
Netanyahu spoke of the ongoing military operation in Gaza, saying the strip will be under Israel’s control at the end of the war.
“Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza. At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control,” he said.
“I am ready to end the war on clear terms that will ensure Israel’s security — all the hostages returned home, Hamas lays down its weapons, its leadership is overthrown, Gaza is completely demilitarized and the Trump plan is implemented,” Netanyahu said.
“Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power,” he added.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(ROATÁN, HONDURAS) — An aircraft crashed into the sea with 17 people on board in Roatán, Honduras, on Monday, according to local officials.
Honduras Civil Aviation confirmed that the accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. at Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport. There were 15 passengers and two crew members on board, HCA said.
The Jetstream 32 was departing from Roatán with the intended destination of La Ceiba, which is located on the north coast of Honduras. Preliminary reports indicate that the plane crashed seconds after takeoff.
Honduran police said that they’re present at the scene and attempting to rescue those involved in the crash.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro released a statement saying that she activated an Emergency Operations Committee.
“They have immediately arrived at the scene of the plane crash that occurred 1 km from Roatán International Airport and are tirelessly assisting in the unfortunate incident,” she said in the statement.
“The public hospitals in San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba are now ready to treat injured passengers,” Castro added.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Satellite images appear to show a new highway cutting through the rainforest in the Brazilian state set to host the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
The images, taken in by Copernicus satellites in October 2023 and October 2024, appear to show the construction of the Avenida Liberdade highway near the city of Belem, the capital of Para state, which is hosting COP30. The stretch of cleared path is surrounded by lush foliage on both sides.
The Avenida Liberdade highway is expected to measure at about 8.2 miles in length and offer two lanes of traffic in both directions, according to the Para regional government website. It will connect two existing road systems and function as a new entry and exit route for the Belém Metropolitan Region.
The work was about 20% complete as of November 2024, according to an update on the Brazilian government’s website.
Drone footage published by the BBC shows new cleared trees along an 8-mile stretch of what will become the new highway.
Brazil is looking to build highways elsewhere in the country to promote connectivity to rural and remote regions.
In northwest Brazil, officials are aiming to pave a 560-mile road connecting the Amazon-adjacent states of Amazonas and Roraima to the rest of the country. The highway, BR-319, is currently mostly dirt and is difficult for most vehicles to travel on, experts told ABC News last year.
Paving these roadways has social benefits for residents nearby, who have difficulties accessing hospitals, schools and goods, Rachael Garrett, a professor of conservation and development at the University of Cambridge, told ABC News in September.
But the construction of highways in the middle of the rainforest will likely lead to a “fishbone pattern” of deforestation extending from the roadway, Garrett said.
Environmental crimes, such as illegal logging and mining, would likely increase without proper governance in the region, as criminals would have easier access to remote areas, Nauê Azevedo, a litigation specialist for the Climate Observatory in Brazil, a network of 119 environmental, civil society and academic groups, told ABC News last year.
The Amazon rainforest is crucial to mitigating global climate change, as it can store up to 200 billion tons of carbon, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The Amazon is also vital to the global and regional water cycles, as it releases 20 billion tons of water in the atmosphere per day.
The Avenida Liberdade highway incorporates “environmental preservation measures” such as 24 wildlife crossings, cycle lanes and solar panel lights, officials said in the November 2024 update.
The purpose of the highway is to ease the traffic expected from COP30, which will involve about 50,000 delegates traveling to Belem, according to government officials. The city is situated on the Pará River, close to where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean, and serves as a key entry point for the Amazon rainforest due to its port facilities.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he plans to speak on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the U.S. president’s efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Trump added that “a lot of work” was done over the weekend and that “we’ll see if we have something to announce. Maybe by Tuesday.” He said that his administration wants “to see if we can bring that war to an end.”
“Maybe we can. Maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance,” he said, speaking onboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.
The Trump administration has in recent weeks been pushing Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage on ending the 3-year-old war, high-stakes diplomatic maneuvering that included negotiating a potential 30-day ceasefire with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
The Kremlin has yet to agree, with Putin saying he was “for it” but also that he sought further security guarantees. Zelenskyy over the weekend accused Putin of “prolonging” the war.
Zelenskyy on Sunday reiterated that sentiment, saying in his nightly address that “Russia stole almost another week — a week of war that only Russia wants.” He said Ukraine would do anything to further diplomacy that would end the war, but that “defense and resilience are paramount”
“We must remember — as long as the occupier is on our land, and as long as air raid sirens sound, we must defend Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said, according to a translated transcript provided by his office.
Zelenskyy has long held that a Ukrainian victory against the Russian invasion would include the country taking back the territory captured by Russia during the war. The Kremlin also annexed the Crimean Peninsula after Russia’s 2014 invasion.
Putin last week echoed Zelenskyy’s words, saying he would seek a total victory in Kursk, the Russian border region captured by Ukraine in a surprise incursion late last summer, by regaining every inch of it.
Asked what sort of concessions the U.S. would be seeking from Moscow and Kyiv to strike a ceasefire agreement, Trump indicated discussions around land and power plants were on the table, as well as “dividing up” assets between the two countries.
“Well, I think we’ll be talking about land. It’s a lot of land,” he said on Sunday. “It’s a lot different than it was before the wars, you know. And we’ll be talking about land, we’ll be talking about power plants. That’s a big question, but I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much by both sides.”
ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.