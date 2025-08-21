Israel’s settlement plan to split the West Bank in 2 gains momentum

Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A controversial Israeli settlement plan that would effectively split the West Bank in two is gaining momentum after a key government committee — the Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration under the Defense Ministry — gave its approval.

The settlement proposal approved by the Israel Defense Ministry on Wednesday consists of a plan to build 3,400 new housing units in an area known as E1 — an area of land some 4.6 square miles in size separating Jerusalem from the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.

The E1 area is particularly significant, given it is one of the last areas linking the West Bank Palestinian cities of Ramallah in the north and Bethlehem in the south. The construction of Israeli settlements there — which has been proposed for decades but until now not approved — is considered by supporters and critics alike as a major obstacle to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Any new settlement construction is expected to restrict the movement of Palestinians in the area. Israeli authorities maintain tight restrictions on Palestinian entry into and movement inside illegal settlements, as reported by the United Nations and a host of foreign, Israeli and Palestinian human rights groups.

Bedouins – the descendants of historically semi-nomadic groups, many of whom now live in agricultural areas of the West Bank — currently living in the area said this week that they have already received orders to leave. Atallah Al-Jahelin, the representative of the Bedouin community of Jabal Al-Baba to the west of Maale Adumim, said locals there had received notice of planned demolition works related to the plans.

E1 is designated as part of Area C, which means Israel has full civil and security control there. Some 60% of the West Bank is designated as Area C, with only 18% classified as Area A, meaning it is under full Palestinian Authority control.

Israel’s far-right, pro-settlement Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the plan last week, saying it “definitively buries the idea of a Palestinian state, simply because there is nothing to recognize and no one to recognize.”

“The seal has broken,” Smotrich said at a press conference in Maale Adumim. “Whoever in the world is trying to recognize a Palestinian state today, will receive our answer on the ground,” he added, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “fully apply Israeli sovereignty” to the entire West Bank.

Netanyahu has yet to comment on the plan.

In a statement posted to X, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the E1 plan “undermines the prospects of implementing the two-state solution, embodying the Palestinian state on the ground, and fragments its geographical and demographic unity.”

“It entrenches the division of the occupied West Bank into isolated areas and cantons, disconnected from one another geographically, resembling actual prisons where movement between them is only possible through occupation checkpoints amidst the terror of armed settler militias spread throughout the West Bank,” the ministry added.

Locals have also condemned the move. Atallah Al-Jahelin, the representative of the Bedouin community of Jabal Al-Baba to the west of Maale Adumim, said some residents have already received orders to vacate their homes ahead of planned demolition works.

Western governments have also expressed their opposition to the plan. British Foreign Minister David Lammy said of the proposal in a post to X, “If implemented, it would divide a Palestinian state in two, mark a flagrant breach of international law and critically undermine the two-state solution.”

The White House has not commented on the E1 settlement plan, but U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee this week signaled it will not interfere. “We will not dictate to Israel what to do, we will not interfere in the running of the country,” he said. “It would be very strange to say that others can live in this area but Israelis cannot.”

Past U.S. administrations have opposed the construction of Israeli settlements in the E1 area.

The German Foreign Ministry said Berlin opposed the plan as it “would further restrict the mobility of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, effectively divide the West Bank into two halves and cut East Jerusalem off from the rest of the West Bank.”

The French Foreign Ministry urged the Israeli government to abandon the plan, which it said “constitutes a serious violation of international law.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. will recognize an independent Palestinian state in September when the U.N. General Assembly convenes in New York unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and take other steps toward long-term peace. French President Emmanuel Macron has also announced that France will recognize a Palestinian state at the General Assembly.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Iran to hold nuclear talks with Europeans as Trump threatens renewed strikes
Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Iranian and European delegations are expected to gather in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday for fresh talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, with European nations warning that a failure of negotiations may prompt punishing “snapback” sanctions on Iran.

Representatives from the U.K., France and Germany — known as the E3 — will attend the negotiations in Istanbul, hoping to forestall further direct conflict over Tehran’s nuclear program following an intense 12-day Israeli-U.S. military campaign last month.

The last meeting between the parties took place on May 16, also in Istanbul. Friday’s instalment will be held one month after the end of fighting in the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which saw the U.S. strike several targets in Iran.

The three European nations — along with the U.S., Russia and China — were signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, which restricted Tehran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

The U.S. wants Iran to end all uranium enrichment. The European nations have yet to make clear their position. The JCPOA limited Iran to enriching uranium up to 3.67% purity — sufficient for civilian nuclear power purposes but below the 90% purity needed for use in a weapon.

If a deal is not reached by Aug. 29, European nations have threatened to implement a so-called “snapback” mechanism that automatically reimposes all United Nations Security Council sanctions that were lifted as part of the JCPOA.

Ellie Geranmayeh of the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank told ABC News that the past month was needed “for the dust to settle in Tehran after the attacks, but also to allow the E3 to have a better understanding of where the U.S. position is on the Iranian nuclear program, post-strikes.”

“I think they now have a better assessment,” she said. “I still don’t think it’s as strong of a picture as they would hope.”

The U.S. will not take part in Friday’s talks. “We have no plans at the current situation for talks with the United States,” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a Monday press conference.

President Donald Trump is continuing to claim that June’s strikes “obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities, dismissing leaked intelligence reports suggesting that the damage done to the sites was not as extensive as the White House claimed.

“We will do it again, if necessary!” Trump wrote on social media late Monday.

Friday’s meeting, Geranmayeh said, will likely be focused on the snapback sanctions timeline. The snapback mechanism expires in October. The E3 may push to extend its provision for “six months to a year,” Geranmayeh added, if such a proposal wins support at the UNSC.

This would give more “breathing room” for Tehran and Washington to resume diplomacy” while maintaining Western leverage over Tehran, she said.

Whether the U.S.-Iran negotiating track can be revived remains to be seen.

There are “big question marks” as to Trump’s intentions, Geranmayeh said, and “whether he sees a need to expend the political cost domestically necessary to get a deal done with the Iranians, or if he’s happy to just kick the can down the road.”

In that case, the president could sporadically “give a green light to the Israelis to go in and strike to set back Iran’s nuclear activity,” she said.

There is “a real worry for both the Europeans and the Iranians, that the president, the U.S., is no longer actually invested or interested in a deal,” Geranmayeh added. “And I think this meeting will help the Iranians assess what at least the E3 understanding of that position is, and if the president is interested in a deal.”

Any revival of U.S.-Iran talks would likely mean discussions on broader security matters beyond Tehran’s nuclear program. Trump and his top officials have repeatedly framed the JCPOA as unfit for purpose because it did not put limits on Iran’s ballistic missile research program or its use of regional proxy forces.

“I think Istanbul will also scope out whether, in addition to a focused nuclear deal, the U.S. and Iran can also engage in a security package on the regional front,” Geranmayeh said.

Tehran maintains it cannot surrender its ability to enrich uranium. Iran has long said its stockpile of enriched uranium is intended purely for use in civilian nuclear power.

4 giraffe species officially recognized in major conservation shift
Photo by Li Mengxin/Xinhua via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Giraffes, long considered a single species, have now been recognized as four genetically distinct species in a major decision by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that scientists say could reshape conservation efforts across Africa.

The announcement comes after more than a decade of research by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) and Germany’s Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre where scientists found that the genetic differences between the four species — Masai, northern, reticulated, and southern — are as significant as those between brown bears and polar bears.

“This recognition is more than academic,” said Dr. Julian Fennessy, GCF’s Director of Conservation. “Each giraffe species faces different threats, and now we can tailor conservation strategies to meet their specific needs.”

The most at-risk is the northern giraffe, with fewer than 6,000 individuals left in the wild, while the reticulated giraffe, mostly found in northern Kenya, is estimated at around 16,000 — though that is more than a 50% decrease from the 36,000 individuals estimated to have lived 35 years ago.

The Masai giraffe, a common sight in Tanzania’s national parks, has a population of approximately 45,400. Only the southern giraffe, whose numbers count approximately 49,850 individuals, is considered relatively stable by GCF.

According to GCF’s 2025 status report, giraffes have disappeared from almost 90% of the regions once considered prime habitats, including several West African countries where they are now extinct.

“This announcement will surprise many — how could we have overlooked something so fundamental?” said Fennessy. “But it underscores the importance of combining fieldwork with genetics to drive real-world conservation outcomes.”

The current classification had remained unchanged since 1758, when all giraffes were placed under a single species. That view persisted until 2016 when researchers first published genetic data suggesting deeper divisions.

The studies involved DNA samples from thousands of giraffes collected across 21 African countries, along with a recently published morphological study of giraffe skulls. The findings led the IUCN’s Giraffe and Okapi Specialist Group to formally recognize four species this week.

“To describe four new large mammal species after more than 250 years of taxonomy is extraordinary,” said Prof. Axel Janke. “Especially for animals as iconic as giraffe, which roam Africa in plain sight.”

The new classification could lead to a change in global conservation policies and each species will now be independently assessed for the IUCN Red List, opening the door to targeted protections under agreements like the U.S. Endangered Species Act, which is currently considering a listing for giraffes.

The move also allows countries to potentially direct conservation funding more precisely.

The GCF says the next step is to implement species-specific strategies, including habitat protection, anti-poaching patrols and community conservation, instead of treating giraffes as a uniform population.

“What a tragedy it would be to lose a species we only just learned existed,” said Stephanie Fennessy, GCF’s Executive Director.

5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours, health officials say
Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run territory said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, the ministry said.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

