‘It Ends With Us’ star Brandon Sklenar shows his support for co-star Blake Lively

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Blake Lively‘s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar has shared his support for the actress, following her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

On Dec. 20, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, posted a message on social media Monday. “For the love of God read this,” he wrote, linking to The New York Times‘ publishing of Lively’s complaint. He tagged Lively and added a heart emoji to the post.

Sklenar’s post comes after Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel – shared a joint statement on Dec. 22, expressing “solidarity” with Lively in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” She also received support from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and director Paul Feig.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Related Posts

Selma Blair says she’s working again after changes to MS treatment
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following new advances in multiple sclerosis treatment.

Blair walked the red carpet at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog. According to Variety, Blair credited her improving health “to a bone marrow treatment and changes in medications.”

“I’m back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce,” Blair said, adding that she had never thought she’d feel well enough to work again or “get to feel this grounded.”

Blair first opened up publicly in October 2018, revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, which according to the National Institutes of Health is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system and causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. People with MS often experience unsteady movements, pain, mental and physical fatigue, vision problems, cognitive issues, mood changes and other symptoms.

In 2019, Blair shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a treatment that has long been used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow that is now being used in some patients with MS, like Blair, to try to “reboot” their immune system.

Blair also recently attended the 2024 Media Access Awards, presenting Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, with the Norman Lear–Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blair called her fellow actor a hero and a friend who helped her find the determination and strength to carry on with her life after receiving the “life-altering” diagnosis of MS.

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her look for Broadway’s ‘Annie’
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Thursday’s installment of The View — and on her Instagram — EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of Annie.

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” and “Easy Street” in the production.

The revival of the classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

To her View audience, Whoopi said, “It may not be your grandma’s Annie, but it will be fun.” She added it’s “been a while” since she’s done theater — she last appeared on Broadway in 2011. Whoopi called it “kinda exciting and scary” to be returning.

When Whoopi announced she’d be on board, she commented, “I love the theater, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

 

In brief: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets new premiere date, and more
Disney+ has moved the premiere date for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew up a day. The series will now premiere with two episodes on Dec. 2. According to the official synopsis, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.” Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

Writer/director Jim Abrahams, best known for his work with brothers Jerry and David Zucker on such comedy classics as Airplane!, Police Squad! and The Naked Gun films, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, his son Joseph tells The Hollywood Reporter. Abrahams’ other credits with the Zucker brothers include 1977’s Kentucky Fried Movie, 1984’s Top Secret! starring Val Kilmer and 1986’s Ruthless People, featuring Bette Midler and Danny DeVito. On his own, Abrahams directed Big Business, starring Midler and Lily Tomlin, in 1988, as well as co-writing and helming the 1981 comedy Hot Shots! and its 1993 sequel, both starring Charlie Sheen

Deadline reports Prime Video has greenlit the thriller drama series Silent River, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys. Per the outlet, Silent River is “told through the lens of two men (played by Krasinski and Rhys) whose lives are far more connected than they realize” and explores “the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.” Krasinski will also reportedly direct the pilot, along with some additional episodes …

CBS has announced The Talk will air its final week of live shows Dec. 16-Dec. 20. Along the way, hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood will welcome “an array of guests and big holiday giveaways” worth more than $2.5 million. Since its premiere in 2010, The Talk has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host …

Rosa Salazar, best known for playing the titular character in Alita: Battle Angel, has been tapped for a leading role in the CBS pilot Einstein, opposite Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler, according to Variety. Gubler plays the great grandson of Albert Einstein, a tenured professor whose “bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases.” Salazar will next be seen playing Rachel Leighton aka Diamondback in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World

