‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes $100 million at domestic box office

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reviews hint it might be game over for ‘Borderlands’ movie
Lionsgate

The video game franchise Borderlands has legions of fans around the world. However, the upcoming movie adaptation, not so much — at least according to reviewers. 

The action comedy starring Cate BlanchettJamie Lee CurtisKevin Hart and the voice of Jack Black heads to theaters on Friday with a Rotten Tomatoes aggregated critics score of just 3% — one of the lowest scores of the year. 

It remains to be seen what audiences think of Eli Roth‘s action comedy, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu — after all, a critics score a blockbuster does not necessarily make.

That said, the reviewers absolutely teed off on the film, which was branded a “catastrophic disappointment” according to one critic; a “noisy rip-off” of Guardians of the Galaxy, according to another; and a movie that no less “represents the lowest point cinema could ever reach,” according to a third.

That said, even the most savage review still gave points to Blanchett’s performance as Lilith, who leads a ragtag team on an extraterrestrial treasure hunt. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix’s dark comedy series ‘Sirens’
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Oscar winner Julianne Moore, House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock and The White LotusMeghann Fahy are teaming up for Sirens, an “incisive, sexy limited series” for Netflix.

According to the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the show comes from Molly Smith Metzler, the writer/showrunner of Netflix’s hit show Maid, which was produced by Margot Robbie‘s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Sirens, which is also being produced by LuckyChap, will be based on Metzler’s own Juilliard School play Elemeno Pea.

Netflix teases, “The dark comedy will follow Devon (Fahy), who’s concerned about her sister Simone’s creepy relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore).” Alcock will play Simone.

It continues, “Michaela’s cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle is like a drug to Simone and Devon thinks it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out WTF is going on, she underestimates what you’re in for when you have Michaela as an enemy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

It’s likely that Selena Gomez‘s singing has made more than a few fans tear up over the years. But she tells The Hollywood Reporter that the person whose singing made her cry is someone who’s better known as an actress.

Meryl Streep is one of the many guest stars who appear in the most recent season of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building, and she and Selena have received Emmy nominations for their acting in the show. Meryl plays an actress and singer who stars in a new Broadway musical being produced by Martin Short‘s character, Oliver.

“My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried,” says Selena. “I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful.”

As for her Emmy nod — her first for acting — Selena says, “I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won.”

You can find out if Selena actually wins when the 76th Emmy Awards air on ABC Sept. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.