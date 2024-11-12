‘It happens’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks tardy rumors, reports he used water bottles as urinals on set

ABC/Paula Lobo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t holding back in a GQ Man of the Year cover story interview, which addresses some reports of seemingly odd behavior on the set of his upcoming holiday movie, Red One

Evidently, that includes him not holding back on set, either: “I pee in a bottle,” he confirmed to the magazine, regarding a report from The Wrap that alleged the superstar sometimes takes his bathroom breaks on the go on set. 

“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'” Johnson maintains. 

Of The Wrap’s allegation that he was habitually late to the Red One set, ballooning the budget in the process, Dwayne called that ridiculous.

He adds, “[Being late] happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount.”

For one, the movie’s director, Jake Kasdan, backs him up, saying Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. … He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.”

The filmmaker continues, “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans agrees, saying Johnson’s alleged tardiness was mostly due to his morning workout regimen — and it was already baked into his schedule. “He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

Moreover, Evans singled out Johnson’s generosity toward the crew, routinely pouring tens of thousands of dollars into a weekly raffle. “I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars,” Evans maintains.

 

Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just debuted a video to commemorate the 85th birthday of Marvel Comics, honoring the creatives and their characters upon which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built.

The video features interview snippets with the late Stan Lee, long the public face of the company, as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett — the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award for a Marvel movie — and more.

There are also clips of now-classic Marvel movies like 2008’s Iron Man, 2012’s The Avengers and 2016’s Black Panther, plus sneak peeks of forthcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World, the team-up Thunderbolts, and Disney+ shows Daredevil: Reborn and the Wakanda Forever spin-off series Ironheart.

The comics label began in 1939 as Timely Comics, but was rebranded Marvel Comics in June 1961. Shortly thereafter, it created characters that became classics.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Feige says. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The end of the clip features Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen suited up in a scene from 2025’s Thunderbolts, plus the longest peek yet of Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus Ross transforming into his alter ego Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie‘s first movie as Captain America, which debuts in February 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Report: Actor cast to play Stevie Van Zandt in Bruce Springsteen movie
Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.

Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen’s longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss’ 1982 album Nebraska.

Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.

The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane’s 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

