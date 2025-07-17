‘It’s a cover up’: Musk floods X with posts attacking Trump over Epstein

(WASHINGTON) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who earlier this month feuded online with President Donald Trump after stepping down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has been flooding his social media feed with criticism of Trump and his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Using his X platform, Musk has been on a posting spree since Wednesday, posting or reposting criticisms of Trump’s handling of the Epstein files more than 35 times.

He’s even used his AI chatbot Grok — which just clinched a $200 million deal with the Trump administration — to address the issue.

The administration angered many of Trump’s supporters when it announced last week that it would not release any additional files on Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail by suicide in 2019, after earlier promising to do so.

Musk’s avalanche of attacks comes just weeks after he posted — but later deleted — a claim that Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, and that that was why more documents weren’t being released.

At the time he said the post “went too far.” Now, however, he’s returned to attacking the president.

In one post, Musk called the Trump administration’s actions “a cover up (obviously)” and claimed in another that “so many powerful people want that list suppressed.”

In response to Trump calling the matter the “Epstein Hoax,” Musk mockingly wrote, “Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” referring to former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell who is serving a 20-year prison term for aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.

Musk also took a shot at how Trump has handled past issues, listing, “1. Admit nothing; 2. Deny everything; 3. Make counterclaims” — before adding, “But it won’t work this time.”

He also reposted a photo of the binders that Attorney General passed out to MAGA influencers at the White House in February that were labeled “Epstein files: Phase 1.”

“Where is ‘Phase 2’? Musk asked.

Addressing X’s AI chatbot, Grok, Musk asked, “Would that mean the government right now — as we speak — knows the names & ages of all those who traveled on Epstein’s plane?”

“Yes, the DOJ and FAA hold extensive passenger manifests and flight logs from Epstein’s jets,” Grok replied.

Though Musk slammed Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, his attacks themselves were riddled with false assumptions, including conspiracy theories about the existence of an Epstein “client list,” which is unsupported by evidence.

Responding to criticism from Musk earlier this month, Trump posted to his own social media platform, “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

Musk, the top donor in the 2024 election who helped boost Trump’s path to victory, led the administration’s effort to slash the federal government before stepping down from the post in May.

A White House spokesperson, when asked for comment, directed ABC News to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comments during Thursday’s press briefing. Asked if Trump has been in contact with any of the social media influencers who have challenged his handling of the Epstein files, Leavitt said, “The president and this team are always in contact with the president’s supporters, with voices of many kinds on both sides of the aisle.”

“But, ultimately, he has led this country not just over the past six months to historic success, but also through his first four years as president … and as I always say, the American people should trust in President Trump,” Leavitt said.

Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police
(SAN DIEGO) — A small plane has crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, starting a large fire and damaging at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are working to to get everybody out of the neighborhood and they will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference, referring to it as “like a movie scene.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

No patients have been transported as of now, with officials searching to see if anyone is inside the impacted area, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration action over congestion pricing
(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program.

Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding “federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance” with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9.

The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

In his order, Liman said the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are “temporarily restrained from taking any action” to implement or enforce compliance after rescinding federal approval of the toll program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lauded the judge’s order as a “win” for New York in the battle over congestion pricing, saying it blocks the Trump administration from “retaliating against New York” for continuing the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Judge Liman’s temporary restraining order is a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a State to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air. We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there.”

“Congestion pricing is legal, it’s working and we’re keeping the cameras on,” she added.

The Department of Transportation pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program on Feb. 19, weeks after it went into effect, following a review requested by President Donald Trump. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program while calling it “backwards and unfair.”

The MTA immediately challenged the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper. Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

Duffy extended a deadline for New York to end the collection of the toll multiple times, most recently warning last month that the Federal Highway Administration would take actions to “remedy New York’s noncompliance,” such as withholding approvals or funds for other transportation projects,” starting on May 28 if it didn’t cease congestion pricing.

Duffy has not publicly commented on the judge’s order Tuesday.

In a response to the MTA’s motion seeking a preliminary injunction, Duffy’s counsel argued the request should be denied because New York cannot show irreparable harm “because of the premature nature of this entire dispute” over the proposed compliance measures. “Critically, FHWA has not decided to impose any of these ‘proposed’ or ‘potential’ compliance measures yet,” they wrote.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month and is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Federal judge issues temporary order to keep detained Columbia student in Vermont
(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia student who was arrested during his citizenship interview last week, in Vermont while his case proceeds.

In the written order filed on Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the order was necessary to “prevent disputes” about jurisdiction “or any other issues that may arise in the case of involuntary movement of a petitioner between states.”

On Wednesday, Judge Crawford said he was going to issue the temporary restraining order and ordered a hearing for next week to decide whether Mahdawi should be released while the case continues.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, is a permanent resident of the U.S. and was taking his last step in the process for him to become a U.S. citizen before his arrest, his attorneys said.

During the hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Mahdawi argued that the federal judge in Vermont should preserve the court’s jurisdiction in the case and said that an immigration court “does not have the authority to address the egregious violation of his First Amendment.”

The judge seemed to agree with Mahdawi’s attorneys and pointed out that Mahdawi is a Vermont resident and that he was arrested in the state.

Judge Crawford said that he will give the government until Monday to reply to Mahdawi’s attorneys’ motion for release.

Michael Drescher, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont, said Wednesday he was not authorized to “justify” the extension of the TRO to keep Mahdawi in Vermont. Drescher also requested an opportunity to respond to Mahdawi’s attorney’s motion from Tuesday requesting his release.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America,” Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC News in a statement. “When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the killing of Americans, and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

