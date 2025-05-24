It’s graduation weekend

This is graduation weekend. Last night Martinsville, Bassett and Patrick County high schools held commencement exercises. This morning at 9 a.m. Magna Vista will hold theirs. Carlisle School and Patrick & Henry Community College have already held theirs and school is already out for summer.
