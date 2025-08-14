‘It’s like you’re dead alive’: Families, advocates allege inhumane conditions at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

The entrance to the state-managed immigration detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz, located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades on August 03, 2025 in Ochopee, Florida. oe Raedle/Getty Images

(OCHOPEE, Fla.) — For a month, Rafael Collado couldn’t tell the night from the day.

Detained in the temporary detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” he spent his time confined in a chain-link cage with another man, stuck in what his fiancee Sonia Bichara described as a legal purgatory — unaware of why he was detained, where he might be sent, and how long he would be stuck in the controversial Florida facility.

“They don’t see the daylight. They don’t know what time it is. He’ll call me and say, ‘What time is it? What day is it?'” said Bichara, who said she speaks with Collado daily. “You don’t know if it rains, you don’t know if it’s sunny out there, you don’t know if it’s dark — it’s like you’re dead alive.”

Collado’s experience is far from unique, according to immigration attorneys and advocates who have raised concerns about what they say are inhumane conditions at the migrant detention center. While a federal judge last week blocked further construction at the facility, the state of Florida is still permitted to house thousands of detainees at the site, which is located on a sparsely used airstrip in the Everglades.

“I have never, ever heard of any conditions coming close to those that are presently in existence and Alligator Alcatraz,” said Eric Lee, an attorney who represents a former detainee at the facility. “It’s bordering on torture, based on what I’m hearing from people.”

According to Bichara, Collado told her he spends nearly every moment of his day locked in a chain-link cage inside a large white tent, which frequently floods when it rains. Mosquitoes and other insects swarm around, temperatures fluctuate from sweltering Florida heat to bone-shaking cold from industrial air conditioners, and access to medical attention is limited, according to Bichara.

Neither the Florida Division of Emergency Management nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to a request for comment regarding the allegations.

The facility, which is funded by the federal government and run by the state of Florida, was dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by federal officials because it’s surrounded by alligator-infested swampland.

During a visit of the facility last month, President Donald Trump said the center could be a new standard for migrant detention facilities in the U.S.

“I mean, you don’t always have land so beautiful and so secure,” Trump said. “They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much but I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It will keep people where they’re supposed to be. This is a very important thing.”

In a legal filing Wednesday, as part of a lawsuit filed last month against the Trump administration over detainees’ access to legal counsel, several attorneys with clients being held at the facility said they haven’t been able to have full access to their clients.

They claim the facility does not allow private calls between attorneys and clients, or have publicly available information about visitation hours, email contacts, and procedures for exchanging legal documents. Attorneys and family members told ABC News detainees are able to make some calls to family members from the detention center.

“These open and non-confidential visitation tents are very much unlike any other facility I have ever seen,” said attorney Vilerka Solange Bilbao, who submitted a declaration Wednesday as part of the lawsuit. “Typically, detention facilities provide enclosed confidential rooms for attorney-client visitation.”

In her declaration, Solange Bilbao said that her client claims that “several people were running fevers and showing COVID symptoms without being separated from the general population; that bathrooms were often out of order or overflowing; that rainwater regularly flooded the tents; and that medical requests were ignored.”

“He and others cannot tell whether it is day or night unless they ask because there is no natural light or clock,” Solange Bilbao said.

“These conditions are not only inhumane — the lack of basic care and communication access directly obstruct my ability to provide effective representation,” she said.

Several attorneys also claimed on Wednesday that people who were moved to “Alligator Alcatraz” were removed from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee locator system, which typically provides online information about detainees’ current location.

“I’ve never seen treatment so deliberately cruel and explicit, more or less explicitly aimed at disincentivizing people from immigrating to the United States based on how they’re treated,” Lee said.

“He says it is worse than prison,” said Bichara of her fiance.

Collado would know, she says. He served a 17-year prison sentence after being convicted of drug charges in the U.S. in the 1990s, and of assaulting a fellow inmate. He’s paid the price for his crimes, Bichara said, and they planned to spend the rest of their lives together in a retirement community in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“He said, ‘I’ve been good for eight years. I don’t even have a speeding ticket. I’ve been paying my debt. You know, I’ve been doing well,'” she said.

Those plans were thrown into uncertainty last month when Collado, who came to the U.S. from Cuba, reported to a federal facility in Miramar, Florida, to complete an annual check-in due to his I-94 status, which gives legal authorization to be in the U.S. to those who entered the country with a temporary visa.

Federal officials detained him during the check-in and sent him to the recently constructed detention facility in the Everglades, according to his fiancee.

Bichara alleges that officials failed to provide Collado with his antidepressant medication during the first two weeks of his detention. He only got his medication, she said, after he unsuccessfully tried to take his own life.

Lee raised similar concerns about the medical conditions at the facility. He said his client Luis Manuel Rivas Velasquez fell sick last week and collapsed, but detention center officials allegedly ignored his pleas for medical attention.

“His cellmates had to drag him down a hallway where guards didn’t even know how to take his pulse to check whether he was still alive,” Lee said.

Both Collado and Rivas Velasquez have since been transferred out of “Alligator Alcatraz” to facilities in Texas, where their families have struggled to contact them, advocates said.

Bichara says she doesn’t know how to help her fiance at this point. Three different lawyers have advised her that challenging Collado’s detention would be costly and unlikely to succeed.

For now, she’s getting legal assistance from a nonprofit, but she worries that she might not see her partner again.

“Emotionally, I don’t know how to explain myself, because I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to do.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that since the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz,” the state has seen an increase in the number of migrants voluntarily leaving the country. DeSantis said the state will be opening a new immigration detention facility, dubbed “‘Deportation Depot,” that “will have the same services that you have at Alligator Alcatraz.”

“We’ve been securing the border, enforcing immigration laws and removing illegal aliens who are in our society now, sending them back to their home country,” DeSantis said. “We have done more on this than any other state by a country mile.”

Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress on Jeffrey Epstein if she is pardoned
Patrick Mcmullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Ghislaine Maxwell appealed to Congress on Tuesday to push for a pardon so she can “testify openly and honestly” about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from her attorney.

The overt pitch for clemency came in a letter to the House Oversight Committee which had subpoenaed Maxwell for testimony and records.

In a response to Chairman James Comer, Maxwell’s defense attorney David Markus said she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right and decline to testify unless the committee agreed to grant her immunity and interview her outside prison.

“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity. Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony,” Markus wrote.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in 2021 after prosecutors said that, from 1994 to 2004, she worked together with Epstein to identify girls, groom them, and then transport them to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and elsewhere, where they were then sexually abused.

Markus on Tuesday also asked the committee to provide questions in advance and postpone the interview until after the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up Maxwell’s appeal of her conviction.

“Of course, in the alternative, if Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing—and eager—to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C. She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning,” Markus said.

President Donald Trump said Monday no one had approached him about a pardon for Maxwell though he reiterated his power to grant one. House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC on Sunday pardoning Maxwell would be a mistake.

The letter comes after Maxwell and her lawyer met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell answered questions for about nine hours over two days after being granted a limited form of immunity, sources told ABC News.

Blanche has not released any information about their conversation but says he will do so at the proper time.

Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff
Courtesy Polk County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) —  Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.

Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.

Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.

O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.

Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.

Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education Department
Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration’s efforts to gut the Department of Education.

The move allows the administration to proceed, for now, with mass firings that slashed nearly half of the agency’s workforce in March as well as other actions, such as shifting management of the federal student loan portfolio.

A federal judge in Massachusetts had barred the administration from moving forward, rejecting the administration’s argument that the steps were aimed at efficiency rather than effectively carrying out President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to shutter the agency, something that would require congressional approval.

Legal challenges continue in the lower courts against the Trump education orders.

The Supreme Court’s majority didn’t explain its decision. The three liberal justices opposed the order, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in dissent.

“The Department is responsible for providing critical funding and services to millions of students and scores of schools across the country. Lifting the District Court’s injunction will unleash untold harm, delaying or denying educational opportunities and leaving students to suffer from discrimination, sexual assault, and other civil rights violations without the federal resources Congress intended,” Sotomayor wrote.

“The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” Sotomayor added.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon celebrated the decision, saying the agency will carry out its reduction in workforce and ongoing efforts to return education to the states.

“Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” McMahon said in a statement.

While McMahon called the ruling a victory, she said it was a “shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution.”

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues blasted the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement.

“The Supreme Court chose politics over the Constitution and, in doing so, put millions of American students at risk,” Rodrigues said. “This ruling gives the green light to an outrageous and unlawful power grab by President Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education without any action from Congress.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant the administration’s emergency request is another win, albeit a temporary one, for Trump’s efforts to overhaul the federal government.

Last week, the nation’s high court lifted a preliminary injunction to let Trump move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers.

