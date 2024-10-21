“It’s nuts” – At New York Comic Con, Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks hype around Negan and ‘The Walking Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is no stranger to the Comic Con experience, but it still floors him how fans have reacted to him since he joined The Walking Dead universe as Negan. 

“I mean, I had been in the kind of the comic book world for a little bit. I’d done, you know, Watchmen and The Losers. So I’d done some stuff. But Walking Dead, when I came in in season 6 was a whole ‘nother world.”

He adds, “I mean … it was huge. And I don’t think there’s any way to get to prepare yourself.”

He continues, “Yeah, it was nuts.”

“It still is!” said Morgan, who was sharing a press conference with his Walking Dead: Dead City co-star Lauren Cohan. “I still, you know, see stuff … you see people dressed as our characters or any number of toys and action figures, I think that it’s always a lot — in a good way.”

“Never gets old!” Cohan enthuses. “It’s exciting!” he agrees. 

Also at New York Comic Con over the weekend, the pair debuted a teaser to the second season of their hit AMC show Walking Dead: Dead City, which the actors also executive produce. It debuts in the spring of 2025.

First look: CBS announces star-studded fall preview special
The Eye Network is giving viewers a peek into its fall schedule with a new special. 

CBS Fall First Look will air Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m., and features “scores of new and returning CBS stars sharing fun facts and cross-show conversations” about the network’s forthcoming lineup. 

The program will also be available for livestream and video on demand on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as CBS.com and the CBS app.

Stars from the hits NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, The Neighborhood and more will take part, and there will be peeks at the new shows Matlock, starring Kathy BatesPoppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.; the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins; and the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding

The network will release the first of its new shows, Matlock, on Sept. 22, and The Summit Sept. 29, ahead of the new fall schedule’s official start with the returning action drama Tracker on Oct. 13.

Tori Spelling calls her 5 kids “my WHY” for competing on ‘DWTS’ season 33
Tori Spelling has fans all around the world cheering for her on Dancing with the Stars season 33 — but her kids are her biggest supporters.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — showing up to support her for the DWTS premiere on Tuesday.

“Here’s my WHY… my 5 babies coming to see me perform LIVE on DWTS!” she wrote in the caption. “Showing my kids that at any point or age you can push past your fears and believe in yourself!”

Spelling called her time so far on DWTS the “hardest, yet one of the most rewarding experiences of my life” and shouted out her “amazing” pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

“I’ve never had any dance experience, training, or lessons. I do not workout (except hustling and taking care of 5 kiddos), and I have a huge fear of performing in front of an audience,” she explained. “But, I’m doing it! I’m putting my heart and soul into this journey. I’m finding ME!”

Spelling called her time in the ballroom “my therapy” and said she’s “having the time of my life.”

“So proud of that young version of myself who was shy, fearful, insecure, and didn’t feel worthy,” she reflected. “Finding your worth is POWERFUL! Thank you @dancingwiththestars for this opportunity to do this for myself, my kids, and everyone out there who has ever felt this way about themselves.”

During the DWTS season premiere, Spelling and Pashkov performed a foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink and earned a score of 17 out of a possible 30.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+; episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Robert De Niro literally dives into 81st birthday
Robert De Niro turned 81 on August 17, and he’s diving headfirst into it. Well, almost.

The legendary actor’s eldest daughter Drena posted a Happy Birthday message complete with video of the Oscar winner diving off a boat into the water. Although he started off headfirst, he didn’t quite stick the landing, making a huge splash.

“He’s so crazy!” she admonished him for the stunt from the deck above him, laughing, adding, “Oh my God, are you all right?”

“I’m OK,” the Wading Bull said after he surfaced, and began treading water.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart]” she captioned the post, adding, “#BobbyD forever.”

“Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father’s arms.

Another photograph on Drena De Niro’s Instagram Story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. “Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella,” the text on the photo read.

Other throwback photos showed Robert with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drea’s 19-year-old son, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July of 2023.

The Taxi Driver actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with Abbott.

In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

 

