It’s race weekend in Martinsville

Martinsville opens its doors to NASCAR fans who will converge at the Martinsville Speedway on the south end of town this weekend. Qualifying is at 3:10 this afternoon and the Xfinity race begins at 5 p.m. The Cook Out 400 Cup Race gets the green flag at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
