‘It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows’: Epstein survivors’ video message urges release of files
(NEW YORK) — The anti-trafficking group World Without Exploitation released a video PSA featuring a group of Epstein survivors advocating for the release of all Epstein files.
In the video released Sunday, the women are seen holding photos of their younger selves, as some of them recite their ages when they first met sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the eleven women featured in the video cry or grow emotional as they speak.
“It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows. It’s time to shine a light into the darkness,” the women say.
The video concludes with on-screen text that reads, “Five administrations and we’re still in the dark.” Following the message is a plea to call Congress and demand the release of the Epstein files.
The House is set to vote this week on a bill to compel the release of the full Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump marked a sudden shift in his stance on the topic — calling for Republicans to vote in favor of the files’ release.
Trump had previously called the release of the emails a Democratic “hoax” and added “some stupid” and “foolish” Republicans had fallen for it.
None of the documents previously made public contain allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.
Groups of Epstein survivors have called on Congress to make the files public in the past.
In September, a group of Epstein survivors shared their stories on Capitol Hill and called on lawmakers to support the release of the files. One of the women, Anouska De Georgiou, said the survivors want their voices to be heard.
“The days of sweeping this under the rug are over. We the survivors say ‘no more,'” she said.
A group of Epstein survivors plan to be in D.C. for a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sparred with Trump over the handling of the Epstein investigation.
(NEW YORK) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a petition from Republican state legislators requesting that the court mandate lawmakers wait 30 days before taking any action on legislation that could put new congressional maps in front of voters in November.
“The petition for writ of mandate and application for stay are denied. Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under California Constitution article IV, section 8,” the court wrote.
The plaintiffs, in a response first to ABC station KGO, said they would keep up the fight against the proposed legislation.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is not the end of this fight,” State Sens. Tony Strickland and Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblyman Tri Ta and Assemblywoman Kathryn Sanchez wrote.
“Although the Court denied our petition, it did not explain the reason for its ruling. This means Governor Newsom and the Democrats’ plan to gut the voter-created Citizens Redistricting Commission, silence public input, and stick taxpayers with a $200+ million bill will proceed. … We will continue to challenge this unconstitutional power grab in the courts and at the ballot box. Californians deserve fair, transparent elections, not secret backroom deals to protect politicians.”
Meanwhile, the California legislature came one step closer on Wednesday to advancing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting legislative package, which calls for a November special election where voters will be asked to weigh in on proposed new Congressional maps.
Republicans clashed with Democrats again on Wednesday over questions around the price tag of the election, and the legislation is moving forward ahead of floor votes on Thursday without an official estimate on how much taxpayers will pay.
“No one has time to figure this out, where the money is going to come from,” Republican Assemblymember Dianne Dixon said at an appropriations committee hearing on Wednesday.
Millie Yan, an official with the California Department of Finance, told lawmakers, “This is a very developing issue that we will continue to look at as developments occur.” She said the secretary of state’s office will allocate money to counties.
Republicans continued to spar with Democrats over the pricetag in the committee meetings held on Wednesday.
Republican Assemblymember David Tangipa told the committee, “I haven’t gotten a single answer on how the money’s going to get there, how much money is actually needed, and where are the cost estimates? All I’m asking for is, can we do this, and do we have funds with a projected deficit next year?”
Democrats, however, doubled down. “If we’re talking about the cost of a special election versus the cost of our democracy, or the cost that Californians are already paying to subsidize this corrupt administration, those costs seem well worth paying in this moment,” Assemblymember Isaac Bryan said.
Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who chairs the assembly appropriations committee, told KGO-TV’s Monica Madden that estimates for the election are $230 million, even as the Department of Finance says it’s still working on the numbers.
The legislation does not specifically include any estimate of total cost.
Republican legislators in California announced Wednesday that they are sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and to the U.S. Attorneys representing California, calling for a potential federal investigation into who is behind the proposed new congressional maps in California and how they were constructed.
The letter, obtained by ABC station KGO-TV, alleges, based on local media reports, that some Democratic legislators drew maps to benefit themselves and may have conditioned their votes for the maps on getting districts drawn that could benefit them.
ABC News has not independently confirmed these reports.
In a press conference Wednesday morning in Sacramento, Assemblymember Carl Demaio framed Democratic efforts to redraw lines in California as corrupt.
“This corruption must end, and if it is not a decision of the politicians to back down, then perhaps we will need a federal investigation to force them to finally comply with their oath of office and with ethical conduct in compliance with federal laws,” Demaio said.
In response to being called corrupt, Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire said in a statement to ABC News, “The hypocrisy of California Republican leaders is astounding. They are bowing to Donald Trump’s fight to rig the 2026 elections. California Republican leadership should focus their efforts on stopping Trump and Texas who started all of this, they are the real culprits here. In California’s plan, voters have the final say. This is about fairness.”
On Thursday morning, both the Assembly and Senate will gavel in to debate and vote on all three pieces of legislation, known as the “Election Rigging Response Act.”
(NEW YORK) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo told “The View” on Monday it would be a “gift” to President Donald Trump if Zohran Mamdani wins the election in November and becomes New York City’s next mayor.
Cuomo said he’s the “last person” Trump wants to see as mayor, citing their relationship while he was governor of New York. “We fought on a daily basis,” Cuomo said.
He alleged that a Mamdani win would lead to a federal takeover of New York City and then Trump would use Mamdani as an example during other elections about the dangers of electing a far-left politician.
Trump “will take a picture of Mamdani and run around the country and say, here’s what happened to the Democrats,” Cuomo said. “Mamdani is a gift for him … because it’s the excuse he needs to take over New York, which he said he will do.”
Mamdani’s campaign is refuting Cuomo’s claims on “The View,” instead accusing Cuomo of wanting to “roll out the red carpet” for the president.
“Donald Trump and his billionaire donors have made it crystal clear that Andrew Cuomo is their choice candidate for mayor,” the Mamdani campaign said in a statement shared with ABC News. “When Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, Cuomo told New Yorkers not to overreact – and when Trump began deporting our neighbors, Cuomo called him for political advice. New Yorkers know that while Andrew Cuomo would simply roll out the red carpet for Trump, Zohran will be a mayor who fights relentlessly to protect us against Trump’s authoritarianism and deliver a more affordable city.”
Cuomo denied allegations from Mamdani and other critics that he’s Trump’s pick in the race. Cuomo also denied reporting in the New York Times that he had recently discussed the race on a call with Trump.
New York City’s mayoral race is down to three candidates, including Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, after Mayor Eric Adams recently dropped out of the race. He said the race is down to a democratic socialist in Mamdani and himself, a true Democrat.
“What’s really happening is there’s a civil war within the Democratic Party going on, and the Democratic Party is looking for its identity. And there are two factions. You have the democratic socialists, and then you have the Democrats, they have a very extreme view that they’re pursuing, which is different than the Democratic Party,” Cuomo said Monday on “The View.”
After Adams announced he was dropping out of the mayor’s race, Cuomo gave him kudos and said his withdrawal indeed shakes up the race. He said that New Yorkers should be “afraid” of a win by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.
“I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness. You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes,” Cuomo said at the time. “He said, I’m going to put my personal ambition aside for the good of the city, because he’s afraid of the result if Mr. Mamdani would have [sic] win the election, and we should all be afraid of the result.”
And Adams no longer campaigning makes a difference, Cuomo said: “It’s not just about the polling. You know, the mayor was – is the incumbent mayor, so he is a potent force in the campaign; if he is not actively campaigning, that changes the entire dynamic of the race.”
Even still, Cuomo is running an uphill campaign after Mamdani delivered an upset win during the June Democratic primary. The former governor has been trailing the Democratic nominee in most polls and Mamdani has racked up major endorsements, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Cuomo has faced scrutiny during his mayoral campaign following his exit from the governor’s office four years ago as he faced mounting sexual harassment allegations.
During his appearance on The View, Cuomo said he now acts much more cautiously due to the “very painful” allegations.
“I learned a lesson, a painful lesson, which is to be much more cautious about everything you say, any joke, any comment,” Cuomo said Monday. “I won’t kiss a person on the cheek unless they initiate a kiss. So they taught me a lesson, just to be super cautious, because there is a sensitivity that has evolved that is real. If people feel it, it’s true, and it has to be respected.”
Cuomo made apologies back in 2021 when the allegations surfaced, but has since insisted he did nothing wrong, despite a state attorney general probe alleging he harassed 11 women. He was never charged with any wrongdoing,
Mamdani and other opponents have contended that Cuomo is still unfit to serve in office.
The former governor lost the Democratic primary after three rounds of ranked choice voting by nearly 130,000 votes. Cuomo pressed on and announced shortly after the defeat that he would continue to run as an independent candidate.
(NEW YORK) — After being repeatedly condemned as a war criminal by other world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly’s current meeting in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now having his turn speaking on the world stage on Friday.
Many delegates walked out as Netanyahu approached the podium.
“We’re not done yet,” Netanyahu said. “The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas, are holed up in Gaza city. They vow to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7 again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job, that is why we want to do so as fast as possible.”
Hours before his speech, Netanyahu’s office announced his address to the U.N. General Assembly would be broadcast live on loudspeakers aimed at Gaza from the Israeli side of the border.
“As part of the informational effort, the Prime Minister’s Office has instructed civilian agencies, in cooperation with the IDF, to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the Gaza border only, with the aim of broadcasting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s historic speech today at the UN General Assembly in the Gaza Strip,” a statement said.
Before departing Tel Aviv on Thursday, he vowed to take a strong stance against the countries that had formally announced their support for an independent Palestinian state during the annual global summit.
“I will condemn those leaders who, instead of denouncing the murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to give them a state in the heart of the land of Israel,” he said. “This will not happen.”
“This is an important visit for the State of Israel, especially at this point in time, when over the UN podium one hears too many false voices,” Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, said in a post on X.
“The prime minister’s speech at the General Assembly will strengthen our position and clarify to the world: Israel is fighting on all fronts, and its security — is not open to debate,” Danon added.
In addition to a frosty reception from heads of state opposed to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, Netanyahu is expected to face protests while in New York.
Family members of some of the hostages held in Gaza have announced plans to demonstrate outside of the U.N. headquarters during the prime minister’s speech, calling on Netanyahu and other leaders to prioritize the release of the hostages.
An isolated Israel
Even before Netanyahu arrived in New York, Israel’s isolation at the United Nations was evident.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani labeled Israel as a “rogue government” during his speech to the assembly on Tuesday, calling the Israeli airstrike on Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this month a “treacherous attack.”
“They visit our country and plot to attack it. They negotiate with delegations and plot to assassinate the members of the negotiation teams. It is difficult to cooperate with such a mentality that does not respect the most minimum standards of cooperation,” he said. “It is impossible.”
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres decried the war in Gaza during his remarks opening the General Debate.
“The scale of death and destruction are beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” he asserted.
“Nothing can justify the horrific Hamas terror attacks of October 7 and the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres added.
He also called on Israel to fully comply with provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice, which require Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza.
The Israeli government has long held that the United Nations is biased against Israel and has denied violating international law.
However, rulings from another global tribunal — the International Criminal Court (ICC) — may have altered Netanyahu’s travel plans.
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, and flight data from his journey to New York showed his plane took an indirect route to New York, avoiding the airspace of countries that could enforce the warrant.
Israel’s government has not commented on why the longer route was selected.
Both Israel and the United States are not party to the Rome Statute, which is the treaty that established the ICC and have not consented to its jurisdiction. The Trump administration has also taken several steps to penalize the ICC for issuing warrants for the arrests of Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.
Netanyahu returns to Washington
While in the U.S., Netanyahu is also slated to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington — marking the fourth time the two have met face-to-face since Trump’s return to the White House.
This private meeting may prove much more consequential for Israel and the broader Middle East than Netanyahu’s speech on the global stage.
U.S. and Israeli officials say the leaders are expected to discuss what retaliatory actions Israel may take in response to the growing push to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N.
The two also held a phone call on Thursday, according to the White House.
Although Trump and Netanyahu are close allies, the meeting comes at a time when both have diverging agendas. The prime minister has been contemplating annexing additional territory in the West Bank– something the president has vowed he won’t permit.
“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it,” Trump said on Thursday. “It’s not going to happen.”
The president also expressed renewed hope for an agreement to resolve the conflict and free the hostages from Gaza, predicting it could happen “soon.”