Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan share what they’ve learned from their characters on ‘Bel-Air’

Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan have portrayed Will Smith and Carlton Banks for four seasons of Bel-Air, and it hasn’t been without its lesson. With Will’s confidence and unique sense of style, Jabari says he’s learned from his character to be unapologetically himself.

“I’ve definitely learned the importance of being yourself in any room that you step into, and being authentic and showing up as yourself because naturally I’m people pleaser,” he tells ABC Audio, noting that sometimes you have to ruffle some feathers. “Will was never scared to do that,” Jabari says of his character. “I’ve definitely taken that part of Will and added it to my repertoire.” 

Olly says playing Carlton has made him “a much more compassionate person.”

“I’m a lot more empathetic. I’m a lot more patient,” he shares. “Playing a character that has been through so much struggle and is going through so much struggle just kind of makes you stop and realize that everyone’s dealing with battles that you don’t necessarily know.” He adds that he’s also noticed he’s a “very emotional person,” though he’s uncertain whether “the show has done it to me or if I’ve just always been this way.” 

With Bel-Air coming to an end, Olly says he’ll miss the cast, which he calls “the most talented artists in the world.”

“I’ve got to spend four incredible seasons working with all of them every single day, right, and the show is its cast, and it’s that incredible cast that’s gotten us to four seasons,” he says. “I’ll miss these guys forever.”

As for Jabari, he’ll miss the feeling of walking on set and seeing his fellow cast members — plus the great food from the show’s craft service. “We always had a great breakfast,” he shares. 

Bel-Air is streaming on Peacock.

Matthew McConaughey talks sharing screen with son and mom on ‘The Lost Bus’
America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey star in ‘The Lost Bus.’ (Apple TV+)

Art imitated life in more ways than one in the new film The Lost Bus. The movie is inspired by the true events of the 2018 Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, California, but it also has a real-life connection for star Matthew McConaughey.

The actor’s teenage son, Levi McConaughey, and his mom, Kay McConaughey, play his son and mom in the film – casting McConaughey attributes to director Paul Greengrass.

“I never thought it was something I’d do,” he tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in scenes with my mother before, but that’s because Richard Linklater just cast her [in 2011’s Bernie] and put her to sing with me and I didn’t know about it.”

“But then my son taking an interest in it and then auditioning for it and getting it and then mom coming out to have the three of us in a scene, that did feel quite special,” McConaughey says.

McConaughey plays Kevin McKay in the film, a school bus driver, who, together with schoolteacher Mary Ludwig, played by America Ferrera, must save 22 children from the fast-moving wildfire. Both he and Ferrera got to meet and speak with their real-life counterparts.

“It was so beautiful to hear her talk about how the children really surprised her and rose to the occasion and comforted each other,” Ferrera says of meeting Ludwig. “And it’s gonna make me teary even thinking about it, but the heroism of these children on this bus, and how they rose to occasion and were wonderful for each other.” 

The Lost Bus hits theaters Friday and premieres on Apple TV+ Oct. 3.

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi fall in love in ‘Wuthering Heights’ ﻿official trailer
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official trailer for Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights film adaptation has arrived.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for this reimagning of Emily Brontë‘s classic story on Thursday.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this bold telling of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” Robbie’s Cathy says in the trailer.

The movie features original songs by Charli XCX. The Brat superstar has just released the new track “Chains of Love,” which is featured in the new trailer. Additionally, the album Charli made for the film is also now available to preorder.

“Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3,” Charli posted to Instagram.

Making up the film’s ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Actor who accused Tyler Perry of sexual assault speaks out in 1st on-camera interview since filing lawsuit
Linsey Davis and Derek Dixon discuss his allegations against Tyler Perry in an interview for ABC News Live Prime. Heidi Gutman/ABC.

Actor Derek Dixon spoke out Tuesday in his first television interview since filing a lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

Dixon sat down with ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis to discuss his allegedly complicated history with the media mogul, saying he did not “want to stay silent about it anymore.”

Dixon says he met Perry at a studio opening party in 2019 while he was working at an events company. According to Dixon, Perry asked him if he was an actor, gave him his number and said “we’ll talk about this.”

In early 2020, Dixon landed the role of Dale in Perry’s BET series The Oval. According to the civil complaint, when Dixon was working on the show, Perry began sending text messages to him, with some being sexual in nature.

“One of them says, ‘What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y’all found that in therapy yet? I would hope that you would let someone hold and make love to you,'” Dixon said.

Dixon claims that in January 2020 Perry’s physical behavior started resembling the tone of his text messages, with Dixon saying one alleged incident occurred when he was having drinks at the mogul’s guest house.

Instead of driving home that night, Dixon said Perry told him to stay in the guest quarters, where he allegedly climbed into Dixon’s bed and started rubbing his leg, causing Dixon to jump out of the bed.

“I thought after that instance, it was pretty clear that I was not interested in that type of a relationship,” Dixon told ABC News.

Then, at the end of the second season of The Oval, Dixon’s character was shot four times in the chest, which he said made him realize “if I don’t make him happy, I could stay dead on the show.”

The actor said he ended communication with Perry in the spring of 2024 and decided to leave The Oval in September 2024. He also said Losing It, a show he had been writing that the mogul owns the rights to, was never developed beyond the pilot.

Then in January, Dixon filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency responsible for protecting workers from discrimination.

Dixon said he came up with the amount of $260 million in damages for his subsequent lawsuit for two reasons: “Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show. The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won’t stop themselves from doing this.”

Dixon said he hopes Perry takes “accountability for what happened” and learns to “not treat your employees this way and to never use someone’s dream to coerce them into a relationship that’s not professional.”

When asked about justice, Dixon said it would look like he “made a change and that something like this won’t happen to another actor that works for him or another actor in the industry.”

