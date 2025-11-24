Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4

Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

After three seasons of watching Will Smith search for identity and belonging in Bel-Air, Jabari Banks says his character finally feels at home in the show’s final season.

“I think he has reached the point now where he definitely feels like he belongs in Bel Air and having to leave is the hardest part,” he tells ABC Audio. “Finding a place where you’re like, ‘OK, I finally fit in. I finally think I got a hang of this thing’ and then everything changes again.”

Jabari says it’s a storyline fans can relate to.

“I think so many people can resonate with that in life in general. … As soon as you get comfortable, life throws something at you where you are like, it’s another thing,” he says, noting Will leans on his loved ones to get through the ebbs and flows of life.

“I think he’s at the point now in his life where he’s accepting that there’s always going to be something,” Jabari says. “And so as long as he has his family with him, I think he can get through anything.”

One of Will’s family members is cousin Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan. Olly says season 4 completes his character’s story, one that’s seen fans go from hating to loving Carlton.

“I think the thing I’m the most proud of is the fact that I was able to introduce audiences to a version of Carlton that quite frankly they did not like. … He was selfish. He had sacrificed so much of himself to fit in that he just rubbed everyone the wrong way,” Olly says. “It’s been a really incredible thing to see how audiences have come along with him. … And now they’re rooting for him.”

He teases there’s a “really big plot point in [Carlton’s] evolution” in the show’s final season. 

Bel-Air season 4 premieres Monday on Peacock.

Nate Bargatze responds to backlash on Emmys charity game
Host Nate Bargatze speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emmys host Nate Bargatze is responding to critical reviews of a key part of his hosting performance earlier this month.

“A lot of the reviews did not like the Boys & Girls Clubs thing,” Bargatze said on a recent episode of The Nateland Podcast.

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Bargatze explained he would start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and would add $1,000 for every second under 45 seconds an acceptance speech took and subtract $1,000 for every second over 45 seconds.

The setup did not go as planned, and at times throughout the show the total donation number dipped below zero. In the end Bargatze decided to kick his donation up to $250,000, while CBS added another $100,000.

The charity challenge drew mixed reactions online.

“It came from a real place of heart,” Bargatze said Wednesday. “Everybody at home loved it. Everybody at home liked it. It was fun. It was entertaining seeing money go down.”

Bargatze said he anticipated all the stars at the event would see it as a lighthearted joke the way he did.

“In my head, I wasn’t trying to put anybody on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. In my head I kind of thought, like, make it fun. Do what John Oliver did, where John Oliver, like, stuck it to me,” he said, referencing Oliver’s comically hurried speech, forcing Bargatze to donate more money.

“We had the kids there. We’re not using the charity as a tool,” he continued, saying he wanted it to be “fun.”

Bargatze said CBS, which aired the Emmys, was “amazing” and supportive of the idea.

The comedian said the intention of the gag was not to “overshadow any of their speeches” and said he thought that companies behind the winning shows would donate to make up for the stars’ longer speeches.

“In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long but then be a hero,” he said of his perception that studios would foot the bill. “So it was like a win-win … and then the night becomes about love, and you’re giving to these kids that are there.”

Bargatze said the setup to the bit may have been the issue. “I don’t know if I just didn’t explain it enough in the room,” he said.

Bargatze also said his decision to donate at the end of the night was not planned. “I wasn’t going to give that money at the end. Like I wasn’t thinking I was going to have to. But the way it went, I was like, ‘Well I can’t—I’m not going to not,” he said.

In an Instagram post the night of the Emmys, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote, “Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze & @cbstv, for including our Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Rodriguez share posts hours before ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returns
A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez are commemorating the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rodriguez, who is Kimmel’s sidekick on the late-night talk show, posted a photo to Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs its Tuesday episode.

The photo features Kimmel and Rodriguez smiling and embracing.

“We are back full of love,” Rodriguez captioned his post. The official Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram account collaborated on the post and shared it to its page, as well.

Kimmel also posted on Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to air on Tuesday. His post features a photo of himself smiling with the late TV legend Norman Lear.

“Missing this guy today,” Kimmel captioned the photo.

The Walt Disney Company announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on Tuesday.

ABC preempted Kimmel’s late-night talk show on Sept. 17 after comments Kimmel made regarding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments before ABC’s decision was announced.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a statement from The Walt Disney Company reads. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Tuesday night’s guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be Glen Powell and Sarah McLachlanEthan HawkeLisa Ann Walter and YUNGBLUD will appear on Wednesday night, while Peyton ManningOscar Nuñez and Alex G will appear on Thursday’s episode.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford attends his Tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” his representative confirmed to ABC News. “The family requests privacy.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

