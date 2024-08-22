Jack Black and Paul Rudd reportedly hunting ‘Anaconda’ reboot

The pair in 2016- Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Given how delightfully cheesy the 1997 original is — and what wise guys the two stars are — it’s raising some eyebrows that Paul Rudd and Jack Black are reportedly circling a reboot of Anaconda. 

The Hollywood Reporter, however, says that’s the case.

The director will be Tom Gormican, who helmed the hit absurdist Nicolas Cage/Pedro Pascal comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, so this likely won’t be a down-the-middle remake.

The original starred Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, and featured Jon Voight as a scuzzy Paraguayan snake hunter in a performance so over the top that it has been immortalized in memes and GIFs.

The movie, about a National Geographic film crew in search of the massive reptile, became a cult hit, grossing more than $130 million. It went on to spawn a 2004 sequel before the franchise went the way of Sharknado with a pair of Sci-Fi Channel horror comedy films in 2008 and 2009.

As for Black and Rudd, THR says it’s not clear who is playing whom, but the two main characters in Gormican’s project are guys having mid-life crises who seek to remake their favorite snake movie — only to run into real trouble in the jungle. One’s a wedding photographer and the other is a fading actor hoping to get back into the spotlight.

Ryan Reynolds teases Nat Geo series ‘Underdogs’ with documentary clip about “boring” wolverines
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

In a bit of a hat trick, Ryan Reynolds managed to plug his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, tweak his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman and promote an upcoming nature series he’s narrating for Nat Geo in one fell swoop. 

Reynolds captioned a social media video post, “Many of you haven’t been asking about the wolverine documentary we didn’t spend much time making.” He presented a nature video of an actual wolverine, “one of the largest and laziest members of the weasel family,” which “is actually pretty boring.” 

“We shot 15 hours,” Ryan narrates of footage of the animal sleeping and scratching itself. “And these are the HIGHLIGHTS!” 

He also deadpans that the animals are known for “their pungent aroma,” adding, “I can vouch for the ‘pungent aroma’ part, especially after a dance number.”

The nature video then cuts to a view of Jackman in his Wolverine — capital W — costume, to which Ryan says, “Here we can see an older male wolverine, sadly sulking out of its den one last time, probably for a paycheck.”

It cuts back to the footage of the actual animal, which Ryan insists “just f****** sucks.” 

The snippet ends with a plug for Underdogs, which is a real nature documentary coming out in 2025 from National Geographic. It’s a project that Reynolds promised in 2023 to be “entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast.”

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and ABC News.

“Heard ur foot fell off”: Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries
Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal

Colin Jost has shared a news report/update about the foot he injured as a “surfing correspondent” for NBC during the Olympics.

He also shared texts from his friends, who evidently half-read the headlines about his situation and texted their concern. “Dude, are you OK?” began one. “Heard ur foot fell off.”

“I’m actually fine,” Colin said, “despite what Big Media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t sent home from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here: The Island of Malta.”

Jost scraped his foot on a coral reef, and the wound got infected. He then suffered an ear infection before leaving the Games.

He said, “Now Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year. But it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest. And somehow, they’re all winning.”

He continued, “But the real reason I’m in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in.”

Jost said he caught NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on Peacock and still covered the surfing event’s big winners.

He also thanked the people of Tahiti for their warmth and hospitality and for “only occasionally looking at my foot and whispering ‘Chupacabra!'”

Jost said he foot is “pretty much totally fine,” but declined showing it off. As a proof “I’m still alive,” he showed off today’s paper, which read, “O.J. Simpson Found Not Guilty.”

He signed off: “I’ll see you at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where they have me reporting from Catalina Island.”

 

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix’s dark comedy series ‘Sirens’
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Oscar winner Julianne Moore, House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock and The White LotusMeghann Fahy are teaming up for Sirens, an “incisive, sexy limited series” for Netflix.

According to the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the show comes from Molly Smith Metzler, the writer/showrunner of Netflix’s hit show Maid, which was produced by Margot Robbie‘s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Sirens, which is also being produced by LuckyChap, will be based on Metzler’s own Juilliard School play Elemeno Pea.

Netflix teases, “The dark comedy will follow Devon (Fahy), who’s concerned about her sister Simone’s creepy relationship with her new employer, the mysterious socialite and animal activist Michaela Kell (Moore).” Alcock will play Simone.

It continues, “Michaela’s cultish, ultra-luxurious lifestyle is like a drug to Simone and Devon thinks it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to find out WTF is going on, she underestimates what you’re in for when you have Michaela as an enemy.”

