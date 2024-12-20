Jack Black, Paul Rudd to star in new ‘Anaconda’ film: ‘We’re making a movie!’

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Jack Black and Paul Rudd will star in a new, reimagined Anaconda film.

The duo announced the news in a hilarious video on Friday, which features the two actors on a fun set enthusiastically talking about the new project.

“Hey, what’s up people, we’re making a movie,” Black says in the video.

“Guess what it is?” Rudd continues, before Black says, “Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in the Anaconda!'”

Black then says the film will have a big snake and that “it’s going to rip!”

“You want to get scared? You want to laugh? You want to celebrate with your friends? Or maybe you’re alone and sad and have nobody but just want to forget about that,” Rudd adds before sharing the film’s 2025 release date.

“Come see our movie, Anaconda!'” Black adds.

The duo end their video with Black asking Rudd if he saw the snake for the film yet before they head off screen to see it.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming movie, and Gormican will be directing, according to a description of the film. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form also join the film as producers.

Details about the film’s plot are still under wraps.

The first Anaconda movie, an adventure horror film, was released in 1997 and was directed by Luis Llosa. It starred Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube and Owen Wilson. The film followed a National Geographic film crew “taken hostage by a hunter who forces them along on his quest to capture the world’s largest and deadliest snake,” according to a description of the film.

Anaconda, starring Black and Rudd, will slither into theaters Dec. 25, 2025.

Disney shares official trailer for 'Snow White' live-action adaptation
Disney

The official trailer for Disney’s Snow White live-action adaptation is here.

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler stars as the titular Disney Princess opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot‘s Evil Queen.

“This was my father’s kingdom. A place of fairness. But the queen changed everything,” Zegler’s Snow White says in the trailer before telling the Evil Queen that “the people need some kindness.”

“You know, I really don’t remember you being this … opinionated,” Gadot’s Evil Queen retorts.

Snow White is informed that her life is in danger from the queen’s quest to be “the fairest of them all” and that she must flee into the woods.

“My parents always said this forest was a magical place,” Snow White says as woodland creatures lead her to a picturesque cottage where Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy reside.

Snow White’s new friends tell her she is safe with them, but eventually she tells them she needs their help to save the kingdom.

The trailer, which gives a look at Zegler singing the power ballad “Waiting on a Wish,” a new song for the film, ends with the Evil Queen — now in disguise as an old woman — offering Snow White the fateful poisoned apple.

A teaser trailer for the film, which is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, featuring original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, debuted at D23 in August.

Snow White, a musical reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 film, releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

New behind-the-scenes featurette looks at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown doesn’t come out until December, but we’re getting our first look at what went into turning Timothée Chalamet into the legendary singer.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette was just released, giving fans insight into the project. It includes clips of Chalamet singing Dylan classics like “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” which he performed live during filming.  

“It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live,” Chalamet says, with music supervisor Steven Gizicki adding, “He learns the entire thing top to bottom. That’s harmonica and guitar and vocals. It’s pretty special.” 

Talking about Dylan as an artist, Chalamet shares, “Bob wouldn’t let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist is the most inspiring.”

“Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob,” he adds. “His words are relevant. ‘Times They Are A-Changin” is relevant, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ is relevant.”

Elle Fanning, who plays a character named Sylvie Russo, adds, “He changed folk music forever and music forever.” 

A Complete Unknown is set to open Dec. 25. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Keira Knightley reflects on the 'creep factor' in famous 'Love Actually' scene
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Keira Knightley recently reflected on one of the most iconic scenes from Love Actually and shared why she felt there was a “creep factor” attached.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published Friday, Knightley, who starred in the classic 2003 romantic comedy when she was 17, spoke about the cue card scene that she shared with actor Andrew Lincoln.

In the film, Knightley’s Juliet, a newlywed who marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) at the start of the film, opens the door of her home to see Peter’s friend Mark (Lincoln), who goes on to profess his love for her through cue cards.

“The slightly stalkerish aspect of it — I do remember that,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like [in a dramatic whisper], ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.”

When asked if she felt there was a “creep factor” attached to the scene, Knightley shared, “I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17.”

While Knightley says the scene was awkward for her at the time, she talked about how the film has become a beloved movie over the years. She also said she doesn’t watch the films she’s in.

“Most of my films I have either never seen or I have only seen once,” she said. “So it’s nothing against Love Actually.”

