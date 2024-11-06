Jack Black plays a “diabolical but fun” Satan in Farrelly Brothers Christmas comedy ‘Dear Santa’

Bobby and Peter Farrelly – Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Peter and Bobby Farrelly exploded on the comedy scene with 1994’s hit Dumb and Dumber, and also scored with 1996’s Kingpin and 1998’s There’s Something About Mary, but they haven’t made a movie together since the 2014 sequel Dumb and Dumber To

In the interim, Peter Farrelly became an Oscar winner thanks to the 2018 drama Green Book, but as the pair tell Entertainment Weekly, they’re back to the funny with the Jack Black Christmas comedy Dear Santa. 

The magazine has a first look at the project, which centers on a kid (Robert Timothy Smith) who desperately wants to prove to his friends that Santa is real, so he writes a letter to the big guy — except he misspells Santa as “Satan.”

Enter Jack Black as the latter, who is so flattered he got a letter that he shows up instead. Bobby Farrelly says reuniting with their Shallow Hal star was a no-brainer. Explaining his Satan is “diabolical, but in a fun way,” Bobby says, “there’s a little bit of mischievous to him at all times, but he’s eminently likable, and that’s just Jack.”

He adds, “We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that. We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate [balance] of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy.”

The Farrelly brothers explained their idea for the film goes back more than 15 years, and they credited Loudermilk writer Ricky Blitt with breathing new life into the project, which Peter co-wrote, and Bobby directed. 

Dear Santa hits Paramount+ and digital platforms on Nov. 25.

James Cameron says his new “kick a**” ‘Terminator’ films will “jettison” old history
20th Century Studios

James Cameron is shedding a little more light on his upgrade to the Terminator franchise, which he launched as an upstart director with his smash 1984 original. 

To Empire magazine, Cameron says you shouldn’t expect to see a retread of the same characters and canon. 

“This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator,” he says, “but you live by those principles.” So it seems like we’re not going to be seeing a now-77-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger as the old reliable cyborg, the T-800; Linda Hamilton has said the underperforming Terminator: Dark Fate would be her last go as humanity’s savior Sarah Connor.

Cameron continues of the old canon, “You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. That’s the danger … but I think we’ve proven that we have something for new audiences.”

That said, as real-life technology has grown exponentially since the 1984 original — and indeed its “far future,” 2029, is now just a few of years away — Cameron says an update is in order, though certain themes persist. 

“You’ve got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix. Those principles are sound principles for storytelling today, right?”

He enthuses, “So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick a**. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography.”

 

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘The idea is crazy’
Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is giving fans a major update on his forthcoming fourth Spider-Man film.

“All I can tell you is that it’s happening,” Holland said Wednesday on Good Morning America when asked about the latest news for his iconic web-slinging Marvel superhero while promoting his new nonalcoholic beer, Bero.

Holland said they’ve been working on the movie’s concept but now feel it’s “strong enough” to go ahead, revealing that shooting begins next summer.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

Holland also shared his reaction to the news that former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, saying he’s “obviously delighted.”

The forthcoming Spider-Man 4 will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland has played the character in several ensemble MCU films, first in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and most famously in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers Endgame.

His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor on friendships with the cast of ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
Searchlight Pictures

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, the new film streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.

“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”

Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.

“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.

The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.

“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.