Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal to be honored by the Basketball Hall of Fame

Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal may not be tall enough to dunk, but nonetheless they’ll be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday. 

The trio, along with businessman Alan Horwitz, will be recognized by the organization, technically called The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. They’ll be recognized as SuperFans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams.

John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, says, “These individuals have not only been passionate fans but have also significantly contributed to the rich culture of basketball. Their unwavering dedication to the game and their ability to connect with fans make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

“These four celebrated SuperFans will join a group of basketball enthusiasts who have made a profound impact on the game through their loyalty, passion, and dedication,” the organization noted.

Spike, a die-hard — and famously vocal — New York Knicks fan, and Crystal, a Los Angeles Clippers guy since the ’70s when the team was in San Diego, will be in attendance for the ceremony. 

Nicholson, synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers, apparently won’t be there. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Shōgun’ ﻿dominates, ‘The Bear’ already cooking with Jamie Lee Curtis winning first Emmy
FX

The 76th Emmy Awards don’t happen until Sunday, but over the weekend the Creative Arts Emmys got the ball rolling — and the most-nominated show this year, FX’s Shōgun, collected 14 awards.

The adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell is nominated for a total of 25 awards.

The series dominated the technical categories, including hair and makeup, costume design and visual effects, but it also earned an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Néstor Carbonell.

Another FX series, previous Emmy winner The Bear, was still hot, serving up seven Emmys on Sunday night. These included a pair of performance Emmys: one for Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto and one for Jon Bernthal as her onscreen son Michael Berzatto, both in the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy category. 

Incidentally, if you’ve seen the show’s “Seven Fishes” Christmas episode, you’ll know both of those trophies were really well-deserved — and that The Bear really shouldn’t be in the Comedy category.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15. It will also stream on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 in production: See first photos of Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha
Netflix/Gavin Bond

The first photos of the Bridgerton season 4 stars are officially out, featuring joint shots with season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Netflix dropped the new images on Monday and also announced that season 4 of the Regency era series “is officially in production.”

In the upcoming season, Ha is slated to play the love interest of Thompson’s character, Benedict Bridgerton.

The streamer called Ha’s character, Sophie Baek, “a victim of tragic circumstances.”

In one of the new photos, Thompson and Ha are seen sitting next to one another on what appears to be a production cart. Thompson is dressed in a gray tweed three-piece suit, a gray tweed overcoat and a white button down, while Ha sports an oxblood leather trench coat, a brown windowpane tweed suit and gold jewelry.

Speaking with Tudum, Netflix’s official site, about the highly anticipated upcoming season, Thompson said season 4 is “striking” because it features “the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world.”

“You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand,” he said. “In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

He added, “The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton. … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Photos: Gerhard Kassner — Good Morning America

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star as John Bennett and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of murdered child pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey.

Paramount+ says the limited series tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey will explore “the tragic unsolved murder of [the] six-year-old beauty queen,” who was killed inside her home in 1996.

“It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” the streamer continues.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey — exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

The project has been in the works for some time. Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is confident his just-announced stars are the perfect fit.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” he said.

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said of the titular victim, “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.