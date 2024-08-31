Jack Smith asks judge in Jan. 6 case to address immunity as Trump seeks dismissal

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Lawyers for Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith disagree on how to proceed with the former president’s election interference case, both sides said in a joint filing late Friday.

On the heels of this week’s superseding indictment in which Smith adjusted the case’s original charges to respect the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity, Smith, in Friday’s filing, declined to propose a timeline for the case — telling the court that “decisions on how to manage its docket are firmly within its discretion” — while Trump’s lawyers proposed delaying any in-person proceedings until after the November election.

Trump last August pleaded not guilty to federal charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election to remain in power. Last month, in a blockbuster decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.

Smith, in Friday’s joint filing, urged U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to address the Supreme Court’s immunity decision “first and foremost,” while Trump’s lawyers asked the court to immediately consider dismissing the case based on the legality of Smith’s appointment before turning to the immunity issue.

“The parties recognize the types of motions and briefing anticipated in pre-trial proceedings but have differing views on how the Court should schedule these matters and the manner in which they are to be conducted,” the filing said.

Rather than propose in-person evidentiary hearings — which could have resulted in a so-called “mini-trial” ahead of the election — Smith urged the court to accept written briefs about presidential immunity to “distinguish [Trump’s] private electioneering activity from official action.” If Trump’s team filed motions on other issues, Smith asked the court to consider those issues simultaneously with the immunity issue.

Such a schedule could quickly address the question of presidential immunity and position the case to proceed to trial, though Trump is likely to appeal his immunity claim if Chutkan rules against him.

“The Government is prepared to file its opening immunity brief promptly at any time the Court deems appropriate,” the filing said.

Trump’s lawyers asked Chutkan to first consider whether Smith’s appointment as special counsel and funding are constitutional — the issue that led a Florida judge to dismiss the former president’s classified documents case last month — before considering whether to dismiss the indictment based on presidential immunity. Defense lawyers proposed holding a hearing about Smith’s appointment in December followed by a non-evidentiary hearing about immunity in late January.

“We believe, and expect to demonstrate, that this case must end as a matter of law,” Trump’s attorneys said in the filing.

Defense lawyers also signaled that they plan to argue the indictment should be dismissed because the grand jury heard evidence related to then-Vice President Mike Pence’s role in the 2020 vote certification process, which they believe is subject to presidential immunity.

“If the Court determines, as it should, that the Special Counsel cannot rebut the presumption that these acts are immune, binding law requires that the entire indictment be dismissed because the grand jury considered immunized evidence,” the filing said.

Chutkan had earlier scheduled a Sept. 5 status conference to chart a path forward for the long-delayed case, which has not seen an in-person proceeding since last year.

The Jan. 6 developments are just part of the flurry of legal activity Trump faces in the final months before the election.

On Monday, prosecutors in the special counsel’s office appealed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon decision to dismiss the charges in Trump’s classified documents case.

Trump is also scheduled to be sentenced in New York on Sept. 18 after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The former president has mounted multiple efforts to delay the sentencing, including a last-minute attempt to remove the case to federal court.

“At that potential sentencing, President Trump faces the prospect of immediate and unlawful incarceration under New York law, which could prevent him from continuing to pursue his leading campaign for the Presidency,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a filing Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge in Trump’s election interference case grants extension sought by special counsel
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday granted an extension requested by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Smith on Thursday requested a delay in responding to a scheduling order from U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan, citing issues related to the Supreme Court’s recent decision granting presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office.

Smith’s office said Thursday it continues “to assess the new precedent set forth last month” by the Supreme Court in tandem with “other Department of Justice components.”

A status report on the case that was initially due Friday is now officially moved to Aug. 30. A status conference that had been scheduled for Aug. 16 will now be Sept. 5.

Judge Chutkan resumed control of the case last Friday following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

Trump last August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called “fake electors,” using the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations,” trying to enlist the vice president to “alter the election results,” and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged — all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

University of Idaho murders: Judge to weigh change of venue decision
Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is in court Thursday as the judge weighs whether to change the venue for his trial.

Kohberger’s lawyers hope to move the trial to a different county, arguing the local jury pool in Latah County, which encompasses the college town of Moscow, was tainted by pretrial publicity.

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and said their results found that the “pressure to convict” Kohberger was shown to be “so severe” the venue couldn’t possibly be impartial.

The defense said one respondent answered they would “burn the courthouse down” if he were not convicted. The same survey, according to the defense, found “much less emotional” responses from people living closer to Boise, where Kohberger’s lawyers suggested the trial be moved.

“The traumatized town of Moscow is understandably filled with deeply held prejudgment opinions of guilt,” defense attorney Elisa Massoth said in a filing this month.

The prosecution has said the case has national and international interest, and that the case has been covered plenty in Boise, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

Prosecutors argued in a filing this month that the defense “failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.”

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in a statement last week that, if the case stayed in Latah County, “I firmly believe people would be able to set aside any personal feelings they have … set aside any information they may have read or heard … and make a determination of guilt or not guilty based on the evidence presented in the courtroom and deliberate according to the instructions provided to them.”

The trial is scheduled to start on June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29, 2025. Judge John Judge said in June that if the venue changes, the trial date would still hold.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all brutally murdered during the break-in.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger’s behalf. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik and Julie Scott contributed to this report.

Man killed at Trump rally ‘died a hero,’ Pennsylvania governor says
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — The man killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified.

Corey Comperatore was a firefighter and a father of two daughters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore “died a hero” when he “dove on his family” to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife said, according to Shapiro.

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” Shapiro said.

Two other people were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he wrote Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

