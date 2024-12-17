Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang star in trailer for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures

A new chapter of Karate Kid has arrived.

After 15 years, the Karate Kid franchise is returning with Karate Kid: Legends, the trailer for which debuted Tuesday, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang.

The new film from Sony Pictures, which comes out May 30, focuses on the life of Li Fong, a boy who moves to New York City after a family tragedy and is forced to learn karate to avoid troubling situations, according to the film’s description.The film also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Ming-Na Wen.

The trailer introduces Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, the original Karate Kid, all grown up, meeting Jackie Chan, who reprises his role as Mr. Han, a kung fu instructor.

“Li is to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi,” Mr. Han tells Daniel, referring to Wang’s character and setting up the new trainer and pupil dynamic by referencing Daniel’s past under the tutelage of his old instructor, Mr. Miyagi (played by Pat Morita).

Action shots show Li training alongside Daniel and Mr. Han, as well as fighting on the streets of New York City.

The trailer concludes with glimpses of a rooftop karate tournament, where Li appears locked in on his opponent.

The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, with Macchio and Jenny Hinkey as executive producers. Karen Rosenfelt produced the film.

The massively popular Karate Kid franchise debuted in 1984, telling the story of Daniel, played by a young Macchio, learning karate under Mr. Miyagi. Macchio last appeared in The Karate Kid Part III in 1989, while Chan last appeared in 2010’s The Karate Kid.

Eddie Murphy to play funk legend George Clinton in upcoming biopic
Disney/Randy Holmes

Eddie Murphy has reportedly signed on to play a funk music icon on screen.

Variety reports that the actor/comedian is set to star as Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in a biopic directed by Bill Condon, the same director who directed Murphy in Dreamgirls, a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.

The film, which Murphy will also produce, will be based on Clinton’s 2014 memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?

Clinton, who launched his funk career in the ’70s as one of the founding members of the collective known as Parliament-Funkadelic, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He and the band were also honored in 2019 with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Joshua Jackson sets sail on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Doctor Odyssey’
Disney/Tina Thorpe

All aboard! It’s time to set sail on The Odyssey, where a new doctor has just hit the deck.

Joshua Jackson stars in the new ABC procedural Doctor Odyssey, where he plays Max Bankman, the on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship. The show is the brainchild of TV powerhouse Ryan Murphy, who Jackson said he’s been trying to work with for years.

“Truthfully, we’ve tried to work together several times over the years,” Jackson told ABC Audio during the Disney Upfront event back in May. “I have had the desire to work on one of his shows for a long time, and this one came around at the exact right moment. I read it and that was that.”

Jackson said he categorizes Murphy shows into two different boxes.

“I guess you can break the Ryan Murphy universe into the outrageous side and the scary side,” Jackson said. “We are very much on the outrageous side. So, it is a show built for fun to be enjoyed. It’s gonna look beautiful.”

According to Jackson, that kind of energy made it easy to have a good time on set.

“I mean, that kind of dialogue, those kind of scenarios. You have to be kind of a curmudgeon not to enjoy yourself,” he said.

Doctor Odyssey premieres Thursday on ABC. It streams on Hulu the next day.

‘Anora,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ lead 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations
Film Independent Spirit Awards

The nominations for the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Wednesday, unveiling that Anora and I Saw the TV Glow lead the pack with six nominations each.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora and the A24 pic I Saw the TV Glow are nominated for Best Feature, along with Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

Anora also picked up a Best Lead Performance nomination for Mikey Madison, Best Supporting Performance nominations for Yuri Borisov and Karren Karagulian, a Best Director nomination for Sean Baker and recognition for the Producers Award.

The gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category is stacked, with Amy Adams, Ryan Destiny, Colman Domingo, Keith Kupferer, Demi Moore, Hunter Schafer, Justice Smith, June Squibb and Sebastian Stan picking up nominations for the award.

The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Feb. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Aidy Bryant returns to host the event, which will stream live on IMDb and YouTube.

