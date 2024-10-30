Jack’s back: John Krasinski will take his ‘Jack Ryan’ character to the movies

Jack’s back: John Krasinski will take his ‘Jack Ryan’ character to the movies
Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios is taking its hit Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series to the big screen, with actor-director John Krasinski reprising the title character in a film. 

According to Deadline, Krasinski’s small screen co-star Wendell Pierce will also return as James Greer, and veteran character actor Michael Kelly, who until very recently could be seen in The Penguin, is also in talks to reprise as Mike November.

The Jack Ryan series, which wrapped up its fourth season in June, remains Prime Video’s most-watched series globally.

The character originated on the big screen in 1990’s hit The Hunt for Red October with Alec Baldwin playing Ryan; he was succeeded by Harrison Ford in 1992’s Patriot Games and 1994’s Clear and Present Danger

Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in 2002’s underperforming The Sum of All Fears opposite Morgan Freeman, and in 2014 Chris Pine played the character opposite Kevin Costner in Tom Clancy’s Shadow Recruit, before Krasinski took the role to streaming success in 2018.

“There’s no smoking in Heaven, John”: Judge Reinhold remembers ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ partner John Ashton
Netflix © 2024/ Andrew Cooper

Beverly Hills Cop star Judge Reinhold has paid tribute to his longtime friend and former onscreen partner John Ashton, who passed away at 76 following a battle with cancer.

The pair recently reunited for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F opposite Eddie Murphy, which debuted on Netflix in May. 

Ashton and Reinhold played respective detective partners Taggart and Rosewood in the hit comedy franchise; Reinhold’s young cop paired well with Ashton’s grizzled vet and both “by the book” officers clashed with Murphy’s unorthodox Detroit PD detective.

Reinhold posted to Instagram, “Thursday night John seemed like he was sleeping but the Yankees were on. They won the game, clinched the division then John made it to home.”

The actor continued, “Forty years of laughs on screen and off. John LIVED his life! My brother, my partner, my Sarge – I love you.”

Cheekily, he added, “There’s no smoking in Heaven, John.”

Ashton’s career spanned over four decades, including roles like the blunt bounty hunter Marvin Dorfler in Midnight Run alongside Robert De Niro and in Little Big League in 1994.

His obituary notes other notable films, such as Some Kind of WonderfulShe’s Having a Baby and Gone Baby Gone.

Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked
“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

With Deadpool & Wolverine giving both heroes a billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus took a deep dive into which of its heroes have been the most profitable.

The company looked at box office receipts and also available merchandise on the Disney Store and Marvel’s official marketplace for Iron Man, Captain America and all their super-powered pals, grading each on a scale of 1 through 10.

Fittingly, billionaire playboy Tony Stark ended up on top.

Robert Downey Jr.’s run as Stark/Iron Man spans 10 films — including one cameo in 2009’s The Incredible Hulk — that earned more than $12 billion altogether. And the character’s merchandise sales make a mint, too.  

Coming in second was Spider-Man. Tom Holland‘s run as the webslinger spanned six films, including a trilogy of his own, earning $9.86 billion.  According to the analysis, Spidey leads the MCU in available merchandise, with 63 items available at those sites.

Third place belongs to Captain America. Chris Evans‘ run as the spangly hero generated $9.94 billion. 

Their fellow Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ranked fourth and fifth on the list.

ScarJo’s character made nine MCU appearances, raking in more than $10 billion worldwide. But while she only has three items for sale on those official sites, they have a high average selling price of $154 per item.

 Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has appeared in eight films that collectively earned a worldwide box office total of more than $10 billion, though his 15 available items average $45.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ debuts to standing ovation at Venice Film Fest, but uneven reviews
Warner Bros. Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga‘s new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, earned a lot of “Applause” at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, but the reviews are another story.

Variety reports that after the movie’s world premiere, the audience gave director Todd Phillips‘ sequel, starring Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Gaga as Harley Quinn, an 11-minute standing ovation. But over at RottenTomatoes.com, about half the reviews are “rotten.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s critic David Rooney called Gaga a “compelling live-wire presence,” but complained that the overall movie is “often dour.”

He adds, “Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver in the first Joker had the sturdy bones of not one but two Martin Scorsese films, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, on which to hang their story and set their tone,” but the sequel, “is built on more of a conceit than a solid story foundation.”

Vanity Fair‘s reviewer Richard Lawson described the movie as “startlingly dull” and “a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience,” while the BBC’s Nicholas Barber called it a “dreary, underwhelming, unnecessary slog,” but noted that it was a “welcome opportunity to hear Gaga belting out some of the most romantic standards in the American Songbook.”

However, The Wrap‘s William Bibbiani called it “impressively odd,” and although he dinged the film — “even the title screams ‘film student trying too hard'” — the critic hailed the performances of Phoenix and Gaga, concluding of the sequel, “It’s genuinely a little daring, genuinely a little challenging, and genuinely a little genuine.”

Empire magazine’s John Nugent called the film “a genuinely original narrative.” Deadline‘s Pete Hammond praised it as a “brilliant musical return to a world of madness,” adding, “With song, dance, comedy, darkness, animation, drama, violence and more, this is a musical — if it even is a musical — like no other.”

We’ll see which camp the audience agrees with when Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

