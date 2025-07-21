Jacksonville sheriff investigating viral video of man punched, beaten during traffic stop
(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — An investigation has been opened after a cellphone video that appears to show sheriff’s deputies punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop went viral on social media, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop represented to be from February 19, 2025,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Sunday. “We have launched an internal investigation into it and the circumstances surrounding this incident. We hold our officers to the highest standards and are committed to thoroughly determining exactly what occurred.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW ORLEANS) — Eight inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail have been arrested after more than a week on the run, authorities announced.
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on Monday evening that inmate Lenton Vanburen was captured in Baton Rouge and is back in custody.
Vanburen was originally incarcerated on charges of parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Murrill.
The inmate will now face additional charges related to the escape, Murrill added.
Additionally, inmates Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were apprehended in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Louisiana State Police announced on Monday.
“This is a clear example of how effective collaboration and open communication between agencies can lead to successful outcomes,” Louisiana State Police said in a statement, commending the teamwork of local, state and federal partners.
Tate and Donald were arrested after leading law enforcement officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase through the Huntsville, Texas area, Huntsville Police said in a statement.
Donald was charged with outstanding warrants for escape and resisting an officer. His original charges were for illegally carrying a weapon and second-degree murder, according to police.
Tate was charged with outstanding warrants for aggravated escape and escape from custody. He was in custody on the original charge of obstruction of justice, police said.
Two more fugitives remain at large.
A total of 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center after climbing through a hole behind a toilet in the early morning hours of May 16. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive, more than weeklong manhunt.
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including a jail maintenance worker accused of shutting off water to the toilet, another inmate in the jail, and five other people.
Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. The other two were captured in the following days.
ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Jason Volack and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.
(STONE COUNTY, Ark.) — The manhunt continues for Grant Hardin, the escaped former Arkansas police chief serving a 30-year sentence for murder and rape, as officials enter their fourth day of search efforts.
Grant Hardin, 56, who has been in prison since 2017 for first-degree murder and rape, escaped the Calico Rock North Central Unit on Sunday at approximately 2:50 p.m., the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Hardin escaped custody through a sally port by impersonating a corrections officer “in dress and manner,” which caused another corrections officer “operating a secure gate to open the gate and allow Hardin to walk away from the North Central Unit,” according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.
Surveillance footage shows Hardin pulling a cart, which was found abandoned outside the gates of the prison.
Hardin remains at large on Wednesday.
Officials said citizens in Izard County and surrounding counties should “stay vigilant, lock your house and vehicle doors and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately,” according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Marshals and Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force are also assisting in the search efforts, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said on Tuesday.
“I am very scared that this guy is going to hurt or kill somebody before this is over with,” Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long told ABC News.
Hardin, who was the former police chief of Gateway, Arkansas, worked in the prison kitchen, according to a spokesperson from the department of corrections, but it is unclear whether this job involved any access to the sally port he used to escape. He has had no significant disciplinary issues during his time at the prison, and there is no reason to believe anyone aided him in this escape, officials said.
Nathan Smith, the former Benton County prosecutor who helped put Hardin behind bars, told Arkansas ABC affiliate KHBS the escaped inmate is “a sociopath.”
“He has no moral core or center that would prevent him from doing anything,” Smith told KHBS.
Hardin is “considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached,” officials said.
Authorities are using helicopters, drones, K9 officers and ATVs in their search for Hardin. Rugged terrain, densely wooded areas, hills and days of rain have been “hindering the ongoing search,” a spokesperson with the department of corrections said. Deputies are continuing to monitor the roadways near the prison and are conducting security checkpoints in the area, officials said.
Hardin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old James Appleton, according to The Associated Press.
He was also convicted of the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers, Arkansas, a crime highlighted in the 2023 television documentary “Devil in the Ozarks.”
Cheryl Tillman, the mayor of Gateway, Arkansas, and Appleton’s sister, told KHBS that Hardin is “an evil man” and said his escape is “almost like déjà vu all over again.”
Hardin is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 259 pounds.
Authorities said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
(JACKSON, Tenn.) — Gunfire erupted in a Jackson, Tennessee, park Saturday night leaving seven people, including juveniles, injured and police seeking the perpetrators of the shooting, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at the Kate Campbell Park northeast of downtown Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.
One of the gunshot victim was hospitalized in critical condition, two were in stable condition and four others were treated and released, police said in an updated statement Sunday morning.
No arrests have been announced.
Police officers responded to the park after receiving reports at around 8:41 p.m. of a shooting incident involving juveniles, authorities said in an earlier statement.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive for it remain under investigation, police said. Investigators were continuing to collect evidence at the crime scene Sunday morning and were interviewing witnesses.
The Jackson Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident to contact investigators immediately.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.