Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out

Jacob Elordi had nine weeks to prepare for ‘Frankenstein’ ﻿after Andrew Garfield dropped out

Jacob Elordi as The Creature in ‘Frankenstein.’ Ken Woroner/Netflix.

Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s monster after Andrew Garfield dropped out of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein. Now, the director is sharing new details about what that transition was like.

Garfield had to drop out of Frankenstein due to scheduling conflicts. In a recent interview, del Toro told Vanity Fair he and his frequent makeup artist collaborator Mike Hill had spent nine months designing and refining Garfield’s look as the monster before eventually having to scrap those plans.

“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like, Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it. … We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Hill also spoke to the outlet about why Elordi ended up being the perfect person for the role.

“What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” Hill said. “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like [Boris] Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanor is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”

Netflix released first-look photos of del Toro’s Frankenstein on Monday. The pictures show off cast members Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen and Christoph Waltz also star in the upcoming film.

Frankenstein arrives on Netflix in November 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Pamela Littky/Disney

More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Hey guys, it’s Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We’re so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We’re… I’m coming for that mirror ball!” Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms
Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, ABC News confirmed.

It’s been just over five weeks since Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17. The City of New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded its investigation on Thursday, determining suicide as her cause of death.

The chef died by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” the medical examiner said.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children; and her brother, Ben Burrell.

Burrell was a longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, and she left a lasting impact on her culinary TV family.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the food world in the days following her sudden death, with sentiments from fellow titans of the industry like Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Falkner, who shared fond memories and deep remorse for the loss on social media.

Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked at kitchens in New York City under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.

After several years in the restaurant world, Burrell transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education.

She began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell was an early star and staple figure on Food Network, appearing in shows including Chopped, Chef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.

The new season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell’s final appearance as a mentor, premieres on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on HBO Max.

She also authored two cookbooks, including The New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

The writers of Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles have just been revealed.

Variety reports that three writers have been hired for the four films: Jez Butterworth, whose resume includes Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow and SpectrePeter Straughan, who won the Oscar this year for writing Conclave; and Jack Thorne, a BAFTA and Tony Award winner who wrote the 2020 film Enola Holmes and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view. They will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.