Jacob Tremblay is Ted Kaczynski in upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Unabom’

Russell Crowe will star alongside Jacob Tremblay and Shailene Woodley in the upcoming Netflix film Unabom.

Unabom, which is currently in production, is a new thriller about the domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski. Janus Metz directs the film, which will star Tremblay as a young Kaczynski and Crowe as controversial Harvard professor Henry Murray.

The film follows the transformation of Kaczynski from Harvard prodigy to the infamous Unabomber. After he’s “subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray, Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later,” according to Netflix.

Woodley will play FBI agent Joanne Miller, who led the manhunt for Kaczynski, while Annabelle Wallis will play Christina Morgan, Murray’s academic partner and the co-director of the Harvard Psychological Clinic.

The film’s title comes from the FBI’s code name for the Kaczynski case, which was Unabom, standing for UNiversity and Airline BOMbing.

Metz told Netflix he was fascinated by how the hunt for the Unabomber “was the FBI’s longest and most expensive operation to date.”

“But what really drew me in was the story about Ted Kaczynski’s years at Harvard when he was a young math student. This was a side to the story I didn’t know about; it helps uncover a very dark chapter in American history,” Metz said.

The choice to select Tremblay to play Kaczynski came after the pair had their first conversation.

“Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor,” Metz said. “He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs.”

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ renewed for season 2
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has been renewed for a second season.

Disney Branded Television announced Monday that the hit series, a continuation of the Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place, will get another season starring David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos. Production on the new season begins in April, according to Disney.

The show announced the news of season 2 with a TikTok video featuring the show’s stars.

Henrie, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside his former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Selena Gomez, said he is “overwhelmed by all the love for the series.”

In a statement shared in a press release, he added that he is “ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!”

“So many surprises in store for this second season,” he added. “It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Henrie’s character, Justin Russo, who has magical abilities but “has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo,” according to a synopsis.

“When Justin’s sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World,” the synopsis states.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered in October 2024. The first episode for the series received 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days and was Disney Channel’s most-watched premiere on Disney+, according to a press release.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ stay on top; ‘Karate Kid’ kicks into top three
After a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning retained the top two spots at the box office this past weekend, with both setting new milestones in overall earnings.

Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved animated classic grossed another $63 million, which according to Variety brings its worldwide total to $610 million. That makes it the second-biggest movie of 2025, following A Minecraft Movie, which has taken in $947 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — supposedly the last outing for Tom Cruise‘s superspy Ethan Hunt — earned $27.3 million, good enough for #2 this weekend, and bringing its worldwide total to $350 million, Variety reports. The vampire thriller Sinners also topped the $350 million mark worldwide this weekend; it’s currently at #6 on the box office tally.

As for new entries, Karate Kid: Legends debuts at #3 with $21 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The film is set three years after the end of the TV series Cobra Kai, itself a spinoff of the original Karate Kid films. The horror thriller Bring Her Back debuts at #5 with $7.1 million.

In at #10 is j-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing, a live movie theater broadcast of a May 31 concert in Japan by j-hope, a member of K-pop superstar group BTS.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch — $63 million
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $27.3 million
3. Karate Kid: Legends –– $21 million
4. Final Destination: Bloodlines –– $10.8 million
5. Bring Her Back –– $7.1 million
6. Sinners –– $5.2 million
7. Thunderbolts* –– $4.8 million
8. Friendship –– $2.6 million
9. The Last Rodeo –– $2.1 million
10. j-hope Tour ‘Hope On the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing –– $939,173

Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh on the antiheroes of ‘Thunderbolts*’
Marvel’s antiheroes team up in the new film Thunderbolts*.

The unconventional team consists of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian, played by Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, to name a few. They embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the dark moments of their past.

Stan told ABC News this movie has a different vibe from the others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The characters are very real,” Stan said. “They’re not perfect and they could die at any moment and they could kill each other at any moment. And they’re obviously dealing with a lot of sort of relatable things, like trauma.”

Not only are the characters more relatable, they’re also scrappier, Pugh said.

“They’re very scrappy. I think they’re all desperate,” Pugh said. “Everything just feels like they’re all on the brink of having a breakdown. And it’s great. It’s just that everybody’s on this boiling level of who’s gonna pop off first.”

Harbour and Pugh both starred in the 2021 film Black Widow, where they played the undercover fake father and sister of Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff. While Pugh said she doesn’t see Harbour as a father figure in real life, she thinks they have the same dedication to doing justice to their characters.

“I’m just so grateful that we both had the same amount of passion to make sure that these characters are going in the right direction together,” Pugh said.

Thunderbolts* is available to watch in movie theaters everywhere on Friday.

