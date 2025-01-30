Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with the king of romance novels for his next project.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Nicholas Sparks to collaborate on his next film, a supernatural romantic thriller that will star Jake Gyllenhaal

Both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel based on the same original love story they co-created. They’ll be based on the same story and characters, but will have subtle differences tailored to the different mediums.

This marks the second time Shyamalan has made a film based on literary material. He previously adapted Paul Tremblay‘s horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World into the 2023 film Knock at the Cabin. The new project is not technically an adaptation of Sparks’ novel, but instead a different version of the same story both artists co-created.

While no studio is attached to the project as of yet, Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce it through Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks will executive produce.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
CBS via Getty Images

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2024.

Its film selections for this year, which were announced on Tuesday, go back almost 130 years and span from the silent film era to a 2010 drama about the creation of Facebook.

Among the titles selected are Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Own Private Idaho, Spy Kids, No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. These 25 new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 900. They’ll either join the moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress or be preserved in coordination with copyright holders or different film archives.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 6,700 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2024 National Film Registry:
Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
Pride of the Yankees (1942)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
The Miracle Worker (1962)
The Chelsea Girls (1966)
Ganja and Hess (1973)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Will (1981)
Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
Powwow Highway (1989)
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
American Me (1992)
Mi Familia (1995)
Compensation (1999)
Spy Kids (2001)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
The Social Network (2010)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon face off in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ trailer
Glen Wilson

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go toe-to-toe in a brand-new chaotic trailer.

In the new look at the upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited, released Wednesday, the two stars play concerned family members of brides-to-be in the film about double-booked weddings. Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from NFL legend Peyton Manning and a rogue alligator.

Along with Ferrell and Witherspoon, the film, which comes to Prime Video on Jan. 30, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The trailer shows the point of contention in the film with Ferrell and Witherspoon both arriving in the hotel lobby as McBrayer, who plays a hotel employee, informs them, “We’ve double-booked your weddings.”

This realization kicks off a wild battle between Witherspoon and Ferrell’s characters to make sure each of their family’s special weekends goes off without a hitch.

The trailer concludes with Ferrell holding down an alligator in a hotel bed as Witherspoon looks on in horror.

Ferrell and Witherspoon both serve as producers on the project alongside Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum. Stoller also wrote and directed the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report: Joseph Quinn to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles project
Report: Joseph Quinn to play George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ Beatles project
Neil Mockford/WireImage

The rumors regarding the casting of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films continues, with Deadline now reporting Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.

And it sounds like he’s getting ready for the part, with Deadline citing sources in Europe who claim Quinn’s been spotted with a guitar while overseas filming his role of Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four movie. 

Quinn is no stranger to the guitar, or at least acting like he knows how to play one. His character Eddie Munson memorably played Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of Stranger Things. 

Quinn most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, and if the casting rumor is true, he will be the second star from that movie rumored to be in the Beatles films. On Tuesday, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott let it slip that Paul Mescal is attached to the project; he’s rumored to be playing Paul McCartney.

As for the rest of the band, Ringo Starr recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him. Plus, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson has been mentioned as a possible candidate to play John Lennon. When asked about it on the red carpet for the Babygirl premiere, he played coy, telling Variety “we’ll see.”

So far there has been no official announcement about the casting of the films. 

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group. Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.