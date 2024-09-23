James Cameron says his new “kick a**” ‘Terminator’ films will “jettison” old history

20th Century Studios

James Cameron is shedding a little more light on his upgrade to the Terminator franchise, which he launched as an upstart director with his smash 1984 original. 

To Empire magazine, Cameron says you shouldn’t expect to see a retread of the same characters and canon. 

“This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator,” he says, “but you live by those principles.” So it seems like we’re not going to be seeing a now-77-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger as the old reliable cyborg, the T-800; Linda Hamilton has said the underperforming Terminator: Dark Fate would be her last go as humanity’s savior Sarah Connor.

Cameron continues of the old canon, “You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. That’s the danger … but I think we’ve proven that we have something for new audiences.”

That said, as real-life technology has grown exponentially since the 1984 original — and indeed its “far future,” 2029, is now just a few of years away — Cameron says an update is in order, though certain themes persist. 

“You’ve got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix. Those principles are sound principles for storytelling today, right?”

He enthuses, “So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick a**. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography.”

 

Joey Chestnut sets 83-dog world record during Netflix eating contest
Netflix

Joey Chestnut beat his longtime nemesis Takeru Kobayashi by gobbling down a record 83 hot dogs and buns to Kobayashi’s 66 on Sunday, during Netflix’s live Las Vegas special Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

There was also a side of personal drama hanging over the match-up: The co-hosts of the live event were comic actor Rob Riggle and Nikki Garcia — days after the husband of the latter, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence.

There was no mention of the situation on-air, but Garcia wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Chestnut and Kobiyashi used to go head-to-head during Nathan’s annual hot dog eating contest every July 4 — with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

In June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are welcoming their second child.

Munn posted a collection of photos on Sunday including a shot alongside Mulaney holding their newborn, Méi June Mulaney. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this month via a surrogate.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she added.

The actress was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023. Munn revealed in March that she underwent a double mastectomy among other surgeries in the months following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy in the wake of her cancer treatment.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” wrote Munn.

She continued to express gratitude for the gestational surrogate who carried Munn and Mulaney’s child.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

She ended the post with a note clarifying the pronunciation of her newborn. “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she finished.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to celebrate the news writing, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Mulaney and Munn, who wed this year, also share a son, Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.

 

Cate Blanchett says critics-bashed ‘Borderlands’ is “fun,” but “it’s not Citizen Kane”
Lionsgate

While its Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score has risen — from zero to 7% — some of those behind the video game adaptation Borderlands are hoping moviegoers “give it a chance.”

In USA Today, Cate Blanchett explained she was pulling double duty making the critically panned action comedy in 2021 — ironically alongside an Oscar-nominated film, Tár.

She said, “Sometimes the films we hold up as the greatest of all time were not financial or audience successes, yet they’ve become classics.”

The actress continues, “I’m not saying Borderlands is a classic! It’s fun, fun, fun, but it’s not Citizen Kane!”

“I mean, it’s not The Grapes of Wrath. It’s not Blade Runner. It’s its own strange, weird thing, and when you look at the casting, there’s a motley quality to it,” she noted.

The movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Gina Gershon and Ahsoka‘s Ariana Greenblatt.

Cate adds, “I don’t think anyone would call Borderlands art, but it’s fun.”

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two Software, which acquired Borderlands‘ video game producer Gearbox and co-produced the film, took a similar tack.

He said on an earnings call, “Let’s give the film a chance.”

“A lot of people worked really hard on it. The underlying intellectual property is phenomenal, the cast is amazing, I think the look and feel is really terrific. So let’s see what audiences have to say,” he said, according to IGN.

Borderlands is now in theaters.

