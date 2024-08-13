James Cameron talks “classified” ‘Terminator’ project, tells some fans to “get a life

20th Century Studios

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner James Cameron confessed, to the surprise of perhaps few, that he considers himself “overbearing.”

It was a response to what Cameron called a “non-story” from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich, who said he left a reboot of Fantastic Voyage because the filmmaker was “overbearing.”

“I’ve never said anything negative about Roland. But anyway: Yes, I’m overbearing. Damn right,” Cameron insisted.

Moreover, he added in a Mariah vs. J Lo.-esque bit of shade, “I actually don’t even remember talking to Roland Emmerich about Fantastic … [and] I have a pretty good memory.”

Cameron was asked about post-production on the third Avatar film, Fire and Ash, saying only it’s “really f****** cool.”

On that secrecy note, the Titanic filmmaker made a surprising revelation: He’s dipping back into the Terminator universe he created back in 1984. “It’s totally classified,” he told THR‘s reporter. “I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively.”

He did shed a little light on Terminator: Zero, Netflix’s upcoming anime take on his universe — one which he wasn’t involved in creatively. “It looks interesting,” the filmmaker allows. “My relationship to that is very much like [former Fox show] The Sarah Connor Chronicles — other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me.”

What isn’t interesting to him, however, is film nerds who took issue with the image quality in recent 4K remasters of his movies True Lies and Aliens.

“When people start reviewing your grain structure, they need to move out of mom’s basement and meet somebody,” he snarked in part. “I look at every shot, every frame,” adding, “Get a life, people, seriously.”

Selena Gomez celebrates Emmy acting nod with special cake
Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders In the Building’ S3; Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Selena Gomez‘s birthday is July 22, but she got a celebratory cake Wednesday for another milestone.

Selena received her first-ever Emmy nomination for acting, for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the BuildingThe star posted a photo of herself in front of a frosted cake with the message “Congratulations Emmy Nominee!” written in pink icing.

She wrote, “I’m honored and insanely grateful for this. Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel.”

As previously reported, Only Murders is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. This counts as a nomination for Selena as well because she’s an executive producer of the show. Per Variety, that makes her the most-nominated Latina producer in the history of the Emmys.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which will focus on the shooting of Jane Lynch‘s character, Sazz Pataki, debuts in August. The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 15 and stream the next day on Hulu.

Selena also recently earned kudos for her acting in the upcoming movie Emilia Pérez.

 

‘The Boys’ flying high: Season 4 finale scores 55 million viewers
Prime Video

The final episode of season 4 of The Boys may have been a downer, but it ended on a very high note.

ABC Audio has learned that the fourth installment of the show attracted 55 million viewers worldwide, according to Prime Video, and reached #1 in 170 countries.

Overall, viewership for the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s bestselling comic book series is up 20% versus the third.

Interestingly, for all the skewering the show did about American politics this season, 60% of the audience was in other countries, with strong performances in the U.K., Canada, Brazil, India, Germany, Italy, France, Mexico and Spain, according to the streamer.

“Who’s that guy, again?” How scientists used ‘Game of Thrones’ to study “face blindness”
HBO

Throughout its award-winning run, HBO’s Game of Thrones introduced viewers to hundreds of characters, which might be a tall order for someone who is trying to binge.

However, for the approximately 1 in 50 who live with prosopagnosia — or face blindness — it’s even tougher.

The show’s deep bench of characters is one of the reasons scientists out of England’s University of York used the series to study the condition that, as its name suggests, causes people to be unable to recognize faces.

Kira Noad, the lead author of the study and a PhD student at the university’s Department of Psychology, said: “We chose to show participants footage from Game of Thrones because the series captivated people around the world with its strong characters and their deeply nuanced personalities.”

The scientists scanned the brains of people as they watched the show; the test subjects included people who have seen the show and those who haven’t, and also people who have the condition and those who don’t.

The “exciting” results showed recognizing someone isn’t just skin deep, researchers say.

Senior author of the study, professor Tim Andrews, said the results “suggest that our ability to recognize faces relies on what we know about people, not just what they look like.”

He adds: “While it was believed that we recognize faces by learning their visual properties — such as features, configuration, and texture — our study indicates that it involves connecting a face with knowledge about the person, including their character traits, body language, our personal experiences with them, and our feelings towards them.”

For the record, Brad Pitt says he’s one of the 1 in 50, so don’t be put off if you ever run into him and he seems aloof.

 

