James Gunn posts ‘Superman’ motion poster, shares trailer coming Thursday

Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman is one step closer to flying into theaters.

The DC Studios superhero film released its first major official promotion material on Monday. Director James Gunn not only posted a motion poster for the film to Instagram, but he also shared a Reel announcing that the teaser trailer for the film will drop on Thursday.

The motion poster features David Corenswet in costume as Superman, with the tagline “Look up.” An updated version of the iconic John Williams Superman theme plays alongside the new poster.

“Look up. #Superman is only in theaters July 11,” Gunn’s caption reads.

The Reel features the iconic Superman logo spinning, before the words “teaser trailer Thursday” flash on the screen.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Gunn and Anthony Carrigan. It arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson will host Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting for second year in a row
Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will be underneath the tree again this Christmas.

The singer is set to host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center annual tree lighting ceremony for the second consecutive year. She made the announcement on her daytime talk show on Monday.

“I’m especially excited though because for the second year in a row I’m actually gonna host Christmas in Rockefeller Center, again. I’m very excited. I’m gonna dress warm again,” Kelly said while making the announcement.

While no performers or special appearances have been confirmed yet, a press release says that “the dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree remains one of the holiday season’s most anticipated events.”

This year’s special will air live on NBC on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves cameos in hard-hitting trailer to ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate

Lionsgate has debuted the action-packed trailer to the John Wick spin-off Ballerina

Officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the action movie stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with vengeance on her mind. 

The trailer opens with the Wick series’ Winston (Ian McShane) asking a bloodied little girl, “Do you like to dance? I know a school that teaches dancers.”

However, it’s more than a ballet school. It’s an assassin training academy glimpsed in John Wick: Chapter 3, led by Anjelica Huston‘s The Director.

It’s there that de Armas’ Eve undergoes a master class in killing. “You will always be weaker. You will always be smaller,” her class is told. 

“You want to win? Improve. Adapt. Cheat.” To that end, she’s shown dispatching a much larger male foe with strikes to his nethers. 

The trailer brings Eve to New York City’s Continental Hotel, where she is greeted at the front desk by the concierge, Charon, played again by the late Lance Reddick

“What a pleasure it is to see you again,” Winston tells the now-grown assassin. 

De Armas dispatches enemies in all manner of ways — including one with an ice skate and another with a grenade stuffed into his mouth — as she works her way up the chain to her father’s killers.

Co-star Norman Reedus warns her, “You have no idea what you’ve gotten yourself into.” 

The action culminates with the assassin fighting a flamethrower-wielding baddie with a raging firehose, but the trailer saves the best for last. 

A train pulls up, and a mysterious figure descends. “You’re him,” Eve says. “The one they call the Baba Yaga. How do I start doing what you do?”

Keanu Reeves is then revealed as John Wick. “Looks like you already have,” he says. 

Ballerina comes out in 2025. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emma Corrin on acting with rats for ‘Nosferatu’: ’30 of them were on my bare chest’
Courtesy of Focus Features

Emma Corrin got up close and personal with rats for the film Nosferatu.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, told Deadline they filmed a scene for the upcoming horror film where many rats swarmed them.

“30 of them were on my bare chest,” Corrin said. “Honestly, I was being very brave about it. I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible.”

Corrin went on to say how awful the smell of the rats was.

“The smell is something that you can’t imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn’t expect, but was terrible. … It was grim,” Corrin said. “They loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face. Do you watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!? You know when they had to put their hand in the box with the tarantulas? It was a bit like that, I won’t lie.”

The film’s director, Robert Eggers, estimates that 5,000 live rats were used in the making of the movie.

“The big thing that makes it difficult is that we had to contain them for their safety with plexiglass that you don’t see on camera,” Eggers said. “But what was more challenging was for Emma Corrin, who has live rats placed on their body, and they’re incontinent or defecating and urinating on Emma take, after take, after take. That’s difficult.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.