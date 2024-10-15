James Gunn promotes Adopt a Shelter Dog Month by revealing four-legged ‘Superman’ co-star Krypto

Writer-director James Gunn helped celebrate October’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Tuesday on Instagram by revealing the first shot of Krypto the Superdog, the Man of Steel’s best friend in Gunn’s forthcoming Superman.

To a shot of David Corenswet‘s Supes Earth-gazing while apparently sitting on the moon alongside a scruffy white pooch, Gunn noted, “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.”

The filmmaker continued, “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

Gunn recalled, “I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Gunn continued, “What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month.”

He added, “Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas HoultNathan FillionEdi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan, Superman and Krypto hit theaters July 11, 2025.

James Spader reportedly rejoining MCU as Ultron in ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision’
Marvel Studios – Will Hart/NBC via Getty Images

Vision, the spin-off from WandaVision starring Paul Bettany reprising as the titular Avenger android, will also feature a throwback star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: James Spader.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says the former Blacklist star will be reprising as Ultron, the killer robot from whose consciousness Vision was partially spawned in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Ultron was an A.I. created by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark as a peacekeeper, but it went amok and turned itself into a “murder bot,” as Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner later put it.

According to the film, Ultron was essentially one of the Vision’s “fathers,” along with Stark, Banner and JARVIS, Stark’s A.I. assistant.

While Vision was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, he was brought back to life by his grieving wife, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in WandaVision — first as a magical projection from her grief-addled mind and later in a physical white form built from the original’s corpse by a government agency. 

The Vision series reportedly centers on this reborn Vision version, and according to the trade, Terry Matalas is calling the shots on the Disney+-bound Marvel Studios show. 

The first WandaVision spin-off, the witchy Agatha All Along, debuts on the streaming service in September.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In Brief: ‘Wolfs’ with Clooney and Pitt already getting a sequel, and more
Hulu has dropped the trailer for season 2 of the romantic drama Tell Me Lies. The new season picks up with Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco — played respectively by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White — returning to college and picking up their addictive dynamic, despite not speaking after breaking up at the start of the summer. Meanwhile, their friends must deal with the fallout from their breakup and the unexpected impact it has on their lives. Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis return for season 2, along with newcomer Thomas Doherty, who plays Lucy’s new love interest. Tell Me Lies returns with two episodes Sept. 4 on Hulu …

Netflix has announced Oct. 31 as the premiere date for season 2 of The Diplomat. After Kate — played by Keri Russell — learned that Britain’s prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships, she’ll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix’s Tudum. She’ll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate’s colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, “are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces.” Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn …

The Apple TV+ comedy thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is already getting a sequel ahead of its premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival, kicking off Aug. 28, with Wolfs helmer Jon Watts to write and direct the follow-up. Wolfs features Clooney as “a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime,” per the streaming service. “But when a second fixer — played by Pitt — shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.” Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star. Wolfs opens in limited release Sept. 20 and streams on Apple TV+ Sep. 27 …

 

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ tops the box office again with million
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice — starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe — tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

