James Gunn reveals first look at Milly Alcock in ‘Supergirl’ film

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Supergirl.

The co-head of DC Studios James Gunn has shared the first look at the upcoming film Supergirl.

Gunn shared a poster featuring Milly Alcock in costume as Supergirl sipping a blue raspberry-flavored Icee to his Instagram.

The poster has the Supergirl logo plastered on a blue wall with the words “LOOK UP” written over it. The word “up” has been graffitied over with the word “OUT” in red spray paint.

“Look Out. 2026,” Gunn captioned the post, which he collaborated on with Alcock.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El. It will be the second film in the DC Universe after Gunn’s own Superman, which was released on July 11.

While this is the first officially released glimpse of Alcock in costume as Supergirl, moviegoers who saw Superman in theaters were already treated to her take on the character. A mid-credits scene in Gunn’s recent movie featured Alcock making her grand entrance on the big screen as the iconic character.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also set to star in the upcoming Supergirl film.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’
(L-R) Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Agudong as Nani in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong may play on-screen siblings, but off screen, they say they’ve become sisters as well.

The duo, who portray Lilo and Nani Pelekai, respectively, in the reimagined live-action version of the iconic 2002 Disney animated film, said they built a special bond as sisters in the film, but also in real life.

“I think we both felt a very special bond,” Agudong, 24, told Good Morning America. “We just loved each other, which was really huge.”

Maia, 8, added, “There’s nothing that we don’t like about each other. As soon as we met, we felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she my long-lost sister?'”

Like the animated film, the updated 2025 movie centers around Lilo and Nani, who lose their parents in a car accident. 

When Nani overhears Lilo wishing for a friend, she lets her sister adopt a dog. The dog happens to be Stitch, an alien from planet Turo, who crash lands into Earth.

At its core, the film centers around the importance of ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family, and that family means “nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

When it came to casting Nani and Lilo, director Dean Fleischer Camp said chemistry was the most important part, and that Agudong and Maia had that.

“They have an undeniable sisterly chemistry,” he said. “When we read Maia with Sydney, it was just so clear from the jump that these two had a spark, and they felt like sisters immediately, and that only continued to grow and deepen.” 

Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters May 23.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival
© Richard Phibbs

Lea Michele is headed back to Broadway.

Following her run in Funny Girl, which ended in 2023, the actress will be starring in the revival of Chess alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

The musical will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice. It’ll reunite Michele with her Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.

The show centers on the rivalry between two elite chess players during the height of the Cold War: American Freddie Trumper, played by Tveit, and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky, played by Christopher. Michele plays Florence Vassey, the woman caught between them. The musical spun off the 1985 top five pop hit “One Night in Bangkok” by Murray Head.

Chess is set to debut on Broadway this fall.

‘Clueless’ to celebrate 30th anniversary with theatrical rerelease
Paramount Pictures

Thirty years of Clueless? That’s totally buggin’!

Paramount Pictures has announced a global celebration for the 30th anniversary of the iconic ’90s comedy film Clueless.

The Amy Heckerling-directed movie was first released on July 19, 1995, and continues to have a strong fan base as the years go by. Because of this, Paramount Pictures has announced a slew of celebrations for the anniversary it’s dubbing Summer of Clueless, which includes a theatrical rerelease.

Clueless will return to the big screen nationwide in the U.S. on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, the film will head back to theaters in Ireland and the U.K. on June 27.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will also host an anniversary screening of the film on June 7 as part of its limited series Teen Movie Madness! A star-studded panel of guests will participate in a conversation after the screening, including Heckerling, stars Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer, costume designer Mona May and casting director Marcia Ross.

The legacy of Clueless will also be acknowledged by the city where the film is set. Sharona Nazarian, the mayor of Beverly Hills, California, is declaring July 19 to be Clueless Day. The celebration will feature a street festival with themed photo ops, a costume contest, food trucks and more.

“While many iconic films have been set in our city, CLUELESS stands out, not just as a defining film of the 1990s, but as a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations,” Nazarian said in a statement. “Its legacy endures because it’s both stylish and sincere, and because it’s rooted right here in Beverly Hills.”

