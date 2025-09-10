James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in ‘Man of Tomorrow’

David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

During a recent conversation with Howard Stern, the co-head of DC Studios said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn spoke about the next DC Studios film headed to theaters, the 2026 movie SupergirlMilly Alcock stars as the titular superhero in the film, and Gunn says she “might be the best bit of a casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3. He says he plans to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy AdamsMatt SmithMia GothAaron PierreSimon BirdJamael WestmanDaniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

“Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter,” the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

‘Bel-Air’ to return to Peacock for final season in November
Peacock

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air is on the horizon. Peacock announced the show will be making its return to the streaming platform in the fall.

The season will find Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) leaning on each other as Will goes through his senior year of high school and Carlton “deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future,” according to a press release. 

Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) loyalty to the Banks family will be tested, as will his brotherhood with Phil (Adrian Holmes). Viv (Cassandra Freeman) will attempt to rebrand, while Hilary (Coco Jones) will learn more about herself. Finally, Ashley will kick off her time in high school.

A new season of Bel-Air premieres Nov. 24.

Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace star in ‘Regretting You’ trailer
The teaser poster for ‘Regretting You.’ (Paramount Pictures)

The official trailer for Regretting You has arrived.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the romantic drama film on Tuesday. Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace star in the movie directed by The Fault in Our Stars helmer Josh Boone.

The movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, finds mother Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter, Clara (Grace), figuring out how to go on after a devastating accident. The incident “reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other,” according to its official synopsis.

“There’s a lot I wish I had done differently,” Williams’ Morgan says to Grace’s Clara in the trailer. “But I’ll never spend one second regretting you.”

“You deserve to be happy. No regrets, right?” she says back.

This marks the second big-screen adaptation of one of Hoover’s novels after the 2024 film It Ends with Us.

Dave FrancoMason ThamesScott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald also star in the film.

Regretting You comes to movie theaters on Oct. 24.

