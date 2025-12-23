James Ransone’s wife remembers actor following his death: ‘We are forever’

James Ransone’s wife remembers actor following his death: ‘We are forever’

James Ransone attends the world premiere of ‘It: Chapter Two’ at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2019. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

The wife of The Wire actor James Ransone is remembering her late husband following his death at age 46.

Jamie McPhee posted a tribute to Instagram on Sunday remembering her husband, who died by suicide on Dec. 19, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote in the post’s caption, alongside a photo of her and Ransone.

“You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever,” she added, referencing the couple’s children.

Ransone, a Baltimore native, was best known for playing Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka, a Baltimore dock worker and criminal, in season 2 of The Wire.

In addition to The Wire, Ransone played a variety of roles in shows including Treme, Low Winter Sun, How to Make It in America, Bosch and Generation Kill. He also took on an array of film roles in titles such as It Chapter Two, Inside Man, In a Valley of Violence, and Sinister and Sinister 2.

Ransone had previously spoken about the difficulties he faced in his personal life over the years.

In 2016, the actor discussed his past substance abuse issues and getting sober in his 20s in an interview with Interview magazine.

“I woke up at 27 after being on heroin for five years. It was like I sobered up and I realized, ‘My job is being an actor. This is crazy!'” he said at the time.

Tributes for Ransone poured in following his death from high-profile directors like Spike Lee and Sean Baker, with whom Ransone had worked in the past.

“Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post featuring him and Ransone.

Anora director Baker also shared a photo of himself with Ransone. “I’ll miss you dearly my friend,” Baker wrote.

ABC News has reached out to Ransone’s representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer shows off new Na’vi clans, landscapes
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer shows off new Na’vi clans, landscapes
Oona Chaplin as Varang in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Journey back to Pandora in the new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming third film in the Avatar franchise on Thursday.

James Cameron directed the sequel film that follows Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family as they go to war with an enemy Na’vi tribe.

“This world goes much deeper than you imagine,” Jake Sully says in the trailer.

That world includes the origins of the fire Na’vi, whose land was destroyed by volcanic lava. The trailer shows off sweeping new landscapes, environments and creatures. We also see the return of Toruk, the large flying animal native to Pandora that we haven’t seen since the end of 2009’s Avatar, when Jake Sully released it back into the wild.    

The trailer also finds human Miles “Spider” Socorro, played by Jack Champion, walking around on Pandora without the air-filtering mask that allows him to breathe.

“What if every human being on Earth could live here without a mask?” Jake Sully asks. “Then the Na’vi people will be gone.”

Sigourney WeaverStephen LangOona ChaplinCliff CurtisJoel David MooreCCH PounderEdie FalcoDavid ThewlisJemaine ClementGiovanni RibisiBritain DaltonJamie FlattersTrinity Jo-Li BlissBrendan CowellBailey BassFilip GeljoDuane Evans, Jr. and Kate Winslet also star in the upcoming film.

In anticipation of the new film, 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to theaters for a one-week, exclusively 3D special engagement. It arrives to cinemas worldwide on Oct. 3.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, ‘The Abandons’ first look, and more
In brief: ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, ‘The Abandons’ first look, and more

Some familiar faces are popping up on the new season of The Kardashians. A trailer for season 7 of the Hulu reality show features appearances by Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and the cast of Kim’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. Kim also reveals in the trailer that someone close to her put out a hit on her life. The new season debuts Oct. 23 …

Netflix is revealing the first look at Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in their new Western, The Abandons. The series is set in Washington Territory in 1854 and follows the matriarchs of two very different families whose lives become intertwined. The drama premieres Dec. 4 …

Apple TV+ has extended its deal to be the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts. The partnership with Charlie Brown and Co. will now run through 2030 and includes the classic Peanuts library, as well as plans for more original Peanuts series and specials …

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with 6 million
‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with $156 million
Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 – $156 million
2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million
3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million
4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million
5. The Running Man – $5.52 million
6. Eternity – $5.23 million
7. Rental Family – $3.07 million
8. Hamnet – $1.35 million
9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million
10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.