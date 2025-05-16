James Van Der Beek cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, ‘Elle’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is joining the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

The Dawson’s Creek actor’s new role in the highly anticipated series was announced Thursday. According to Amazon, he will be playing the city’s new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent, Dean Wilson.

Van Der Beek, 48, took to Instagram to share his excitement over the news.

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he captioned a post. “Super excited to join this awesome cast in such a fun project.”

He added, “Almost as excited as my wife and girls are that I’m doing this.”

The new role comes months after Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He first shared his diagnosis on Instagram in November. Van Der Beek said at the time that he’d received the diagnosis in August 2023, adding that he was getting treatment and focusing on his health.

Van Der Beek will star in Elle alongside Lexi MinetreeJune Diane RaphaelTom Everett ScottGabrielle PolicanoJacob MoskovitzChandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

The upcoming prequel will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film, according to a logline.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is an executive producer.

Elle is slated to arrive on Prime Video next summer.

Watch the rebellion unfold in new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer
Des Willie

The rebellion assembles in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series on Monday. The second and final season of the show premieres on the streamer April 22.

Andor follows Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, as he is radicalized into becoming the rebel who steals the Death Star plans.

The show serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It takes place five years before the events of that film to chronicle Cassian’s transformation from a disinterested nobody to a rebel hero.

“I came with you to be part of something,” Cassian says in the trailer. “The Empire cannot win.”

The season will take place over 12 episodes, which will be broken down into four chapters of three episodes each.

In season 2, “the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound,” according to a press release.

Luna stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy created the series and also executive produces it with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Conan O’Brien returning to host Oscars in 2026
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Oscars next year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

“The only reason I’m hosting The Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked in a statement, referring to this year’s best actor Oscar winner, whose acceptance speech was over five minutes long.

The announcement comes two weeks after the comedian and producer hosted his first Academy Awards, the 97th Oscars, on March 2, which brought in over 19 million total viewers, making it the no. 1 prime-time entertainment telecast for the 2024-2025 season.

Ahead of the Oscars this year, O’Brien had told Good Morning America he was excited to host Hollywood’s biggest night.

“I have an amazing team of writers. We have been going through tons of ideas, and I’m excited because I grew up watching the Oscars, and it is something [that’s] imprinted on my memory,” he said in February.

O’Brien will reunite with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are both returning for a third year, and producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who is also a writer for the awards show.

The 98th Oscars are scheduled to be broadcast live on March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC. The ceremony will also return to the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

