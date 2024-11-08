James Van Der Beek opens up about Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek opens up about Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis
James Van Der Beek is opening up about his cancer diagnosis, days after revealing he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star sat down for a new interview with People and discussed the journey he and his family have been on in the last year.

“What do you do when you’re staring down a Stage 3 diagnosis? This has been a crash course in [the] mastery of mind, body [and] spirit,” he said.

The 47-year-old recalled going in for a colonoscopy in August 2023 after experiencing some symptoms.

“The gastroenterologist said, in his most pleasant bedside manner, ‘It is cancer.’ And I think I went into shock,” Van Der Beek said.

Van Der Beek said he went in for additional scans, which confirmed he had Stage 3 cancer but also offered a bit of a silver lining.

“Found out it was still localized. It had not spread, but it was Stage 3, which is not what you want to hear,” he said.

Van Der Beek said his cancer diagnosis ushered in a new and unfamiliar chapter.

“And thus began, the full-time job of having cancer, signing up for all the various medical portals and getting on the phone with insurance and creating appointments … I was not prepared for just how much of a full-time job that it really is,” he continued.

Although the cancer news came as a shock, Van Der Beek said it was also a catalyst and motivating in a sense.

“I really didn’t feel like this was going to end me. I really felt like this is going to be the biggest life redirect,” he said. “I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m going to look back on in a year, five years, 30 years from now and say, ‘Thank God that happened.'”

Colorectal cancer begins in the colon or rectum, often referred to as colon or rectal cancer based on its location, according to the American Cancer Society, which added that most cases start as polyps — growths on the inner lining of these organs — that become more common with age. For that reason, regular screenings with colonoscopies can not only help detect colorectal cancer, but can help prevent it, too, since a polyp can take as many as 10 to 15 years to develop into cancer.

Eugene and Dan Levy discuss father-son “chemistry” and “bickering” ahead of Emmys hosting
Good Morning America

Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son stars of Schitt’s Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy category four years ago, are returning to the show, this time as hosts.

Ahead of their primetime spot, the pair sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly to discuss the big event as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

They are the first father-son duo to host the show.

“I think in prepping for this thing, you can’t really overthink the firsts,” Dan said. “My biggest obstacle was fear. And I feel like if fear is your biggest obstacle, you have to do it,” he said.

“I told my wife that we were asked to host. She said, ‘Well, you’re not doing it,” Eugene recalled with a laugh. “There was electricity that was kinda drawing us into it, right?” he added.

Dan explained, “The challenge is not humiliating yourself on national television in front of millions and millions of people,” he said.

The duo best described their chemistry as a continuous, humorously confrontational back and forth.

“Bickering.” said Dan when asked how the pair communicates together.

“Yeah. It’s kind of a bicker, kinda back and forth. It’s a general lack of respect,” said Eugene — which Dan said is “a kind of chemistry that works on an award show.”

Eugene reflected on Dan developing his comedic chops as a child — chops which helped Schitt’s Creek score nine Emmy wins. “He found it at some point. He found his comedic voice,” said Eugene, 77. “He was able to put the family away with a single word or a phrase.”

Dan, 41, said it was this real-life family dynamic that helped make Schitt’s Creek such a success.

Watch the extended conversation on The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Armie Hammer reportedly returning to movies with independent Western
MEGA/GC Images

Armie Hammer, whose Hollywood career derailed in 2021 after a series of sexual assault allegations — which he denied, and for which authorities declined to charge him for lack of evidence — is reportedly getting back to acting.

Deadline is reporting that Hammer will star in Frontier Crucible, a Western from the producers of the hailed Western movie Bone Tomahawk and the gritty Mel Gibson/Vince Vaughn crime drama Dragged Across Concrete

The trade says Hammer will star opposite The Predator and The Punisher lead Thomas Jane, and the movie will get underway in November in Monument Valley and Prescott, Arizona.

Hammer was dropped by his representation after the sexual assault allegations broke and was forced to drop out of various projects, including the 2023 action comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez

“TV has to look like the real world”: Niecy Nash-Betts on LGBTQ representation on television
Disney/Stewart Cook

Good Morning America caught up with Emmy presenter Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, at the event’s after-party Sunday, and they spoke about queer representation on TV.

“Everyone wants to be fully seen,” Niecy said, “and, you know, we are happy to be representations of that.” Niecy and Jessica tied the knot in 2020.

She continued, “We applaud when others are [a] representation of that, and I just think that TV has to look like the real world at some point.” 

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Niecy took the stage in the program’s salute to TV cops, joining NYPD Blue‘s Jimmy Smits and Miami Vice veteran Don Johnson. Niecy played Deputy Raineesha Williams on the beloved comedy series Reno: 911.

“Raineesha brought two important things to being a cop,” Nash-Betts said from the stage. “A marginal knowledge of the law and the belief that you can’t fight crime if you ain’t cute.”

