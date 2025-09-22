James Van Der Beek replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion show

James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has announced he will miss the hit show’s one-night-only stage reunion Monday night and will be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, wrote in a social media post Sunday that he would miss the charity event due to two stomach viruses.

The actor shared his disappointment over missing Monday’s reunion, a charity fundraising event to support F Cancer and Van Der Beek.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel [and former Dawson’s Creek co-star] Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January,” he wrote. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission.”

Van Der Beek expressed regret that he would not “get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek followed up the disappointing news of his absence with the update that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel would instead take his spot in the role of Dawson.

“But I DO have an understudy,” he wrote. “A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me.”

Van Der Beek signed off by asking the crowd to “enjoy all the love in that room” Monday night and to “shine some on my family.”

He added, “I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin. And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Van Der Beek for comment.

Along with Miranda, Monday’s Dawson’s Creek charity show will feature former stars Michelle Williams, Katie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina RepetaKerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.

The show will include a live reading of the Dawson’s Creek pilot episode, which first aired in 1998.

Ron Howard on telling the true story of his new film, ‘Eden’
Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby star in Ron Howard’s film ‘Eden.’ (Jasin Boland)

The shocking true story of a group of outsiders who abandoned civilization to live on a remote island comes to life in Eden.

Ron Howard directed the new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, and he says the idea for it first came about 15 years ago.

“I was on a family vacation in the Galápagos, which had been one of those bucket list items from childhood,” Howard told ABC Audio.

His daughter Bryce Dallas Howard joined him on the once-in-a-lifetime trip. There, the pair learned about Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the Wittmers and the other real-life European settlers who lived on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, in the 1920s. 

“We went to the museum of the Galápagos and one whole room was dedicated to this group of people and this true crime thriller that emerged from their adventures. Bryce immediately said, ‘I think this is a movie.’ And I said, ‘I think it might be, too.’ And I started doing the research,” Howard said.

The rest of their Galápagos trip was spent learning as much as they could. The idea stayed with Howard, evolving to the point where he felt it was time to finally make this movie.

“You can’t write this sort of thing,” Howard said of the true story, which has a star-studded cast including Jude LawSydney SweeneyAna de Armas and Vanessa Kirby.

“You had to love it and be sort of creatively committed to the idea of bringing these kinds of characters to the screen, because things get pretty radical and pretty extreme, and they had to be ready to go there,” Howard said of his cast. “They really did. And they brought so much nuance and depth and emotion to the process that I was really moved and thrilled by the collaboration. It meant a lot to me.”

In brief: ‘Stick’ renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+ and more
Katniss Everdeen’s parents are among the new casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary will play Burdock Everdeen and Astrid March in the upcoming film. Also cast are Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeney and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. The upcoming film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 …

Owen Wilson‘s comedy series Stick has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal news comes the same day as the season 1 finale debuted on the streaming service. Along with Wilson, the ensemble cast of Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return in season 2 …

In other Apple TV+ news, the platform has released a first look at its upcoming limited series The Savant. Jessica Chastain stars in the suspenseful series, which debuts its first two episodes on Sept. 26 and will air new episodes every Friday through Nov. 7. Chastain stars as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists …

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage
‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.

Peacock has released a new trailer for its Love Island USA season 7 reunion special.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-hosted the reunion special, which will reunite the season’s winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as many other fan-favorite couples, contestants and bombshells.

The trailer teases many confrontations that fans of the show have been anticipating in the weeks since season 7 ended. Chelley Bissainthe is shown saying that, “It’s like I’ve seen two different people,” when it comes to finalist Huda Mustafa.

“You were saying things like, ‘I want you to meet my daughter,’ etc. I was excited for those moments. But then when we get out, it’s like a complete switch,” Bissainthe says in the trailer.

Additionally, Madix also shared that “an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge” will be shown during the reunion.

Love Island USA season 7 is Peacock’s most-watched original season of TV of all time. During its six-week run, the season earned over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on the platform.

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion streams Aug. 25 on Peacock.

