James Van Der Beek selling ‘Varsity Blues’ jerseys to raise funds for cancer treatment

James Van Der Beek attends 2024 Fox Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

James Van Der Beek is taking it back to the fictional town of West Canaan, Texas, for a good reason.

The 48-year-old actor, who starred as Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in Varsity Blues, is fundraising for cancer treatment and selling limited-edition reproductions of his favorite jersey from the 1999 football movie.

“By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites,” Van Der Beek captioned an Instagram Reel announcing the sale.

“Last year when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express. I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original,” he added.

Van Der Beek’s unsigned Varsity Blues white jersey, featuring “Moxon” and the number 4 in blue text, is priced at $40, while an autographed version is priced at $80.

Van Der Beek has been auctioning off some of his memorabilia to fundraise for cancer treatment. He previously offered up several items from Dawson’s Creek, the hit teen drama that he starred in from 1998 to 2003.

Items up for auction include Dawson’s flannel shirt and Dawson’s necklace for Joey Potter, his character’s love interest, who was played by actress Katie Holmes. Propstore will auction off the items on Dec. 6 as part of its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, with 100% of proceeds going to Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he received in 2023 and then revealed publicly in 2024.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer characterized by malignant cells and polyps that grow out of control in the colon or rectum, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report
Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Will Heath/NBC)

It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.

The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.

Bowen YangEgo NwodimChloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are all set to return for the new season of the show, with Thompson back for a record-breaking 23rd season on the program.

Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.

Also returning for season 51 are Mikey DaySarah ShermanMarcello HernándezAndrew Dismukes and James Austin JohnsonAshley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined the cast during season 50, are also coming back to the show for another season.

As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Additionally, Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more

The Apple Original Films’ feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt‘s career …

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of “visitors” to appear …

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth

In brief: Nicole Kidman joins cast of ‘The Young People’ and more

Nicole Kidman, scream queen. The actress has joined the cast of director Osgood Perkins‘ upcoming horror film The Young People. Kidman joins an ensemble that also includes Lola Tung and Nico Parker. The film began shooting in October. Its distributor, Neon, describes it as “a bad trip” that is coming soon …

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of Outlander has been revealed. Starz will debut the eighth season of the popular show on March 6, 2026. This final chapter of Claire and Jamie’s love story promises both romance and edge-of-your seat drama as it reaches its conclusion …

Mark Ruffalo has found his next project. Variety reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Santo Subito! The movie, which is set in the Vatican, finds Ruffalo portraying an American-born priest who is summoned to serve as “the devil’s advocate” in the investigation of Pope John Paul II‘s life …

