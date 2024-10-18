Jamie, Claire return to Scotland in ‘Outlander’ season 7 part 2 trailer
Outlander fans, it’s time to find your way back to the show.
STARZ has released the trailer for part 2 of season 7 of the fantasy romance series, which premieres on Nov. 22.
The trailer shows off what’s next for the Fraser family, including the ongoing American Revolution; Claire, Jamie and young Ian’s arrival in Scotland; and brand new enemies Roger and Brianna face across time.
“As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?” the season’s official synopsis reads.
New episodes of Outlander will stream Fridays on the STARZ app, streaming and on demand platforms, and air on linear Fridays at 8 p.m.
One of the bigger updates revealed at the recent D23 expo was a sneak peek at footage of Daredevil: Born Again, a show that will reunite Charlie Cox as the titular blind vigilante aka Matt Murdock with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.
The pair first starred together in character in Netflix’s former Marvel shows, which ended in 2018. But they separately reprised their roles: Cox appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo; D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on the small screen in Hawkeye and Echo, its spin-off.
Pardon the Daredevil pun, but Cox didn’t see it all coming, he told People.
“I’d moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to call … us.’ And I would get off the phone and be like, ‘The guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go. It’s going to be 10 years … It’s definitely over.'”
But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige indeed called Cox in 2020 about his No Way Home cameo, and the other projects followed.
Daredevil: Born Again has yet to announce a release date.
The show was initially a more PG-13 version of Cox’s red-suited hero — as seen in She-Hulk — but Feige and company retooled.
They reshot much of the show, delighting fans with the news it will hew closer to the Netflix shows’ more mature ratings — and also bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, as well as other Netflix Marvel show vets Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, respectively reprising as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson and Karen Page.
Joey Chestnut beat his longtime nemesis Takeru Kobayashi by gobbling down a record 83 hot dogs and buns to Kobayashi’s 66 on Sunday, during Netflix’s live Las Vegas special Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.
There was also a side of personal drama hanging over the match-up: The co-hosts of the live event were comic actor Rob Riggle and Nikki Garcia — days after the husband of the latter, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence.
There was no mention of the situation on-air, but Garcia wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.
Chestnut and Kobiyashi used to go head-to-head during Nathan’s annual hot dog eating contest every July 4 — with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.
However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.
In June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.
The upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux has been described as a musical that will feature Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix‘s characters singing, but now we have more details on how that plays out.
Variety reports that the movie is set two years after the first movie, and finds Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck aka Joker in a psych ward, facing the death penalty. After he meets another patient, Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel, he stops taking his meds and enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals. Together, they sing classic songs like “For Once In My Life,” “That’s Life” and “Get Happy.”
Speaking to Variety, Gaga says director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”
Still, Phillips says he’s not sure the film is a musical. “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue,” he says. “It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead.”
Plus, he notes that the musical performances take place within Harleen and Arthur’s imagination, not in the “real world.” Gaga and Phoenix sang all the songs live while filming, accompanied by an off-camera piano player.
“We asked ourselves, what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” Gaga says. “Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters?”
Phillips also says Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is different than how the character’s previously been depicted, explaining, “The high voice, that accent, the gum-chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away.”